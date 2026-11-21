In this interview with Nairametrics, Sheriff Adedokun, Co-Founder and CEO of Clea, discusses the challenges and opportunities in the industry and makes the case for banks to adopt digital asset infrastructure providers.

Nigeria is one of the world’s largest digital asset markets by transaction volume, with US dollar-pegged stablecoins doing much of the work.

Nigerians use them for cross-border payments and remittances, and to hedge against naira volatility.

The market now has a clearer legal footing after President Bola Tinubu signed the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, formally recognising digital assets as a legal asset class, which brings exchanges, token issuers and digital asset custodians under the oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

That clarity is helping the sector grow. Startups are building new solutions, including the infrastructure that supports the wider digital asset ecosystem.

While many financial institutions want to adopt digital assets, they lack the infrastructure to deliver the services or scale them.

In this interview with Nairametrics, Sheriff Adedokun, Co-Founder and CEO of Clea, discusses the challenges and opportunities in the industry and makes the case for banks to adopt digital asset infrastructure providers.

Nairametrics: What are the challenges or frictions you have seen in the cross-border ecosystem?

Sheriff Adedokun: For someone in Nigeria, for example, wanting to buy goods from, let’s say, the US or China, the biggest problem is getting access to the foreign currency. You have Naira, you want to pay in USD or pounds or euro, it’s quite challenging to get that. The process of getting that with a bank, you have to do a lot of documentation.

Even with the trade window that was opened by the present government, it’s still not really accessible for traders or importers. So that’s the biggest challenge. And then also, delay in the payments, because the way it works is people sort of rely on the informal channels; we know them as BDC. You have to go to the store. Though they don’t have that liquidity, at least it’s still better than the bank.

So, importers have to rely on them, and they get the FX. They still have to go back to the bank to deposit and send them again there.

Another issue is limits. So, you can only send $10,000 daily from your domiciliary account in Nigeria. Imagine you are paying an invoice of let’s say $50,000. Now, if you calculate that, you have to make the payment in five business days, which is going to delay your shipment. If the supplier doesn’t receive maybe a certain amount of money, they won’t proceed with the actual shipment. So, you can imagine how much it will cost your business.

So those are the challenges we saw. And it’s not just that we saw it; we also experienced it. I used to import cars from the U.S. Actually, it was a side hustle for me. Then I also used to own another ware brand co-founded with my wife. Our manufacturer was based in China.

We used to produce in China. Not just like I saw it, I’ve lived the experience. I’ve experienced this myself.

Nairametrics: I am sure some of these challenges you’ve mentioned could be traced to an infrastructure problem. So, what is the biggest infrastructure failure in cross-border payment that you have observed?

Sheriff Adedokun: For me, I think the biggest problem in terms of the infrastructure is the liquidity. Not like we don’t have, of course, we have some rails, like the swift rails, which enables you to send money across borders.

But then, the originating country where you want to send from, you are struggling with liquidity. Getting the FX available for the people that need it. So I would say liquidity.

And also, I think in Africa, I know they are trying now. You can see that with the launch of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System. PAPSS allows you to send money within Africa. But then what about international? Swift takes like two to three business days, but business now needs something that is faster. They need to move money.

Like, if I need to send money to someone in the UK, for example, I want it to be faster.

Nairametrics: Do you now see stablecoin as a permanent replacement for the traditional methods of transactions?

Sheriff Adedokun: Stablecoin is not replacing the existing rails, it’s just there to help in terms of settlement, in terms of making the access to liquidity faster. So, you see now everybody is adopting stablecoin. They are adopting it because if you need, let’s say you need $1 million for trade. You are sure that you will get that $1 million the same day.

So, stablecoin gives you that opportunity, it helps certain parts of cross-border payment settlement to be faster. It improves liquidity movement across borders.

And also, at the same time, it reduces the need for money to be pre-funded across multiple markets. So, before stablecoin came to be, the way cross-border payment works is for platforms like us, you have to pre-fund your account with your provider. So, let’s say you projected that this week you are going to do maybe a trade of $5 million, you have to make sure that you pre-fund your account with your provider.

But now, that’s not the case. Because with stablecoin, even if someone needs that $5 million, you are sure that you will get it. So, you don’t have to pre-fund.

So, it reduced that requirement to pre-fund your account. It just work hand-in-hand with the existing rails. So, the way it works is, if you have Naira, we know it’s difficult to convert Naira to USD. So, the way it works is stablecoin sits in the middle. So, you convert Naira to stablecoin. So, we have different types of stablecoin.

We have USDC. Those are the common ones. So, you convert Naira to stablecoin. Then from stable to the currency you want to trade with. So, say you want to leave USD then you offer stable to USD.

So, that’s how it works. So, at the end of the day, it cannot replace banks. So, the future of these banks will also have to rely on this stablecoin for their own liquidity. That’s the future.

Nairametrics: Cross-border payments in Africa have been plagued with hidden charges. What should be the new industry standard around these hidden charges?

Sheriff Adedokun: I think the industry standard is actually simple. Be transparent with your rates or fees you are charging customers. So, I was at an event and someone walked up to me and said, ‘I want to send money to China. Are you sure if I send $10,000, they will receive exact $10,000?’ I said of course.

‘Because the people I’m using now, if I send $10,000, they deduct like $25, $50. My supplier will not receive the full amount. And it caused a lot of issues between me and my supplier.’

I said, yeah, it’s something that I know what is going on there. And I told him, with us you’re not going to have that issue.

Because we let you know how much fee you are going to pay up front. So, it’s all relative to how transparent the fintechs are with their customers. Let them know if you’re sending $10,000, this is our own charges, this is the bank charges. Your own charges is where you make your money. Then the bank charges, which is the real charges now, if it’s going through SWIFTS, if it’s going through Fedwire, let them know this is how much you are paying for this. So, if they are okay, they will go ahead with this.

Nairametrics: We know that the number of African countries adopting digital assets is increasing, and each country has it own regulations, do you think the fragmentation in terms of regulation among African countries is doing more harm than good?

Sheriff Adedokun: To be honest, it’s one of the biggest challenges, especially if your infrastructure is powered by stablecoin. I would say it’s not just a challenge, it’s even a scaling challenge.

So, let’s say for us, we are currently in Nigeria, we are live in Nigeria, we are trying to expand to other African countries. We realize that the law in other countries is quite different from Nigeria. Some countries, they still don’t have even the license that supports digital assets, Nigeria does, but some countries don’t have it.

Now, if you look at the whole of Europe, you only need the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) license, and that covers everywhere in Europe, if you look at Africa, we don’t have that kind of setup like Europe. So, I think the fragmentation will still exist because in African countries, our economics and financial systems are quite different. So, for me, I think before we can even say, let’s remove the fragmentation, there would be like a proper union among the African countries before we can talk about let’s have one regulation that is about digital assets.

So, if a company operates across, let’s say, five African markets, of course, we know they will have completely different rules around stablecoin, foreign currency, how they want their compliance to look like, and even other licensing rights. So, we know it’s complex.

So, for me, I think what is going to be the solution is for Africa countries to align on the fundamentals like the AML sanction, AML policy, customer protections, digital assets custody, reporting financial crimes, and all those stuff.

Nairametrics: Nigeria has officially adopted stablecoin and regulators are still trying to come up with a unified regulation: the CBN, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Nigerian Revenue Service. What does a workable regulatory framework look like for you?

Sheriff Adedokun: I have to acknowledge that the CBN, the SEC, have been doing a very great job. Now, stablecoin or crypto is accepted in Nigeria. We know how difficult it was about five years ago, when they were really clamping down on crypto traders and the likes, but now it’s different.

The Nigerian market has actually changed considerably. We’ve seen a lot of reforms around structuring the markets, which are very important. So for me, I would say they are doing well, like we see in the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP) and others.

But what I think they need to do right now is to regulate the risk. It’s not possible for them to regulate the technology behind it, but they need to regulate the risk. Of course, stablecoin comes with a lot of risk, money laundering and the likes, so that is where they should focus on.

Nairametrics: Do you have any message for regulators?

Sheriff Adedokun: We all need to understand that even the banks need to adopt and work with a stablecoin infrastructure provider to ensure that even their own money movement goes as a speed. I think in other parts of the world, the banks actually work with stablecoin provider, we’ve seen the likes of MoneyGram, who are now powering their international transfer with stablecoin, you see Mastercard acquiring stablecoin infrastructure provider BVNK, you see Stripe acquiring Bridge, and it’s because that’s the future.

So in Africa, fine, we are adopting this, but we need more, we need our government to make sure that it’s also like a family framework where we are able to do our business freely.

Nairametrics: You built Clea for importers. What do most outsiders get wrong about what they actually pay a supplier, for example, like in China?

Sheriff Adedokun: So, what people think about payment process is that you just get your invoice and you make your payment. That’s what they thought, but the workflow is actually complicated because as an importer, depending on what you import, the first thing is you have to agree with the supplier on the price, on which currency do you want to pay, especially for, let’s use China, for example. China, its either you pay in US dollar or in Chinese Yuan. Though I know some Chinese who accept payment in Naira.

So, sometimes the supplier might quote you in dollars or sometimes in Yuan, and as the importer, you don’t have that currency. So, that is why I said it’s complicated. But people often think It’s just to get your invoice and make your transfer. But it’s more complicated than that. When you get the invoice, the invoice will not be issued to you in Naira.

Even if you eventually pay, for example, some Chinese, like I said, some of them have operations in Africa and Nigeria where you can pay them. At the end of it, they still invoice you in USD or in Chinese Yuan. So, if they don’t have presence in Nigeria, then that means you have to now start sourcing for that currency.

And some importers, even when they make the payment, sometimes, due to intermediary banks, they have to go through banks in the US. So, if you send money out, you have to go to the US. You have to send it from the US to China because of intermediary banks.

Some banks don’t have the direct route. So, it’s complicated. Sometimes the money gets debited with the intermediary bank.

Which means it won’t get to the beneficiary maybe up to the fifth day. And sometimes the payment gets rejected maybe because you made a mistake in the account number. And at the end of the day as well, they still need to reconcile all of those payments.

That’s why we built Clea around the importer workflow, you want to pay your invoice. this is the currency you want to pay. You’ll be able to send in that currency without having to look for FX.

Nairametrics: So Clea has over 5,000 users and has processed $50 million plus, and I know you’ve seen the data from the backend. What real opportunity do you see?

Sheriff Adedokun: For cross-border payments, there is still a lot of things to be done. You talk about trade finance. We have over 6,000 now users. And that users, let’s say 10% of them are actively transacting. So, we still need to do a lot of work to reach and get another 10% of that users to even transact.

We still have a lot of work to do in terms of cross-border. And even in Nigeria, we are just really scratching the surface. So, still a lot of opportunity in cross-border. Then talk about expanding to other African countries aside Nigeria. So, for me, I think there are still a lot of opportunities.

But again, that is just going to be an entry point for us because the bigger picture is to build a trusted infrastructure around trade, of course, payments is the entry point.

Nairametrics: There are many cross-border payment startup here and there in Nigeria, and in many other African countries, do you think the market is overcrowded?

Sheriff Adedokun: I used to hear that African fintech markets are overcrowded. Of course, in Nigeria, we have up to a thousand fintechs in Nigeria, not to talk of Africa. Of course, we see some of them solving the same problem, doing the same thing. But their approach are different.

And that is why we are seeing that number. So for me, I think there’s still a lot of untapped opportunity in fintech in Africa. So you just need to look at some certain corridors or some customer workflow and build something around it. I think we still have a lot of problems to be solved when it comes to payments in Africa.