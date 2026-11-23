Nigerian companies are generating substantially more cash from their operations in 2026, with growth in operating cash flow outpacing the increase in reported profits during the first nine months of the year.

An analysis of the financial statements of 19 non-bank companies in the NGX 30 shows that combined net cash generated from operating activities increased by 66.7% to N10.15 trillion, compared with N6.09 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Combined profit after tax (PAT) also increased, but at a slower rate of 31.5%, rising from N3.35 trillion to N4.40 trillion.

This means that for every N100 in reported profit, the companies generated N231 in operating cash in 2026, compared with N182 a year earlier.

The improvement is significant because profit recorded in financial statements does not always translate into cash received.

A company can report higher earnings while struggling to collect payments from customers, settle debts, or finance day-to-day operations.

Among the five largest cash generators, Aradel Holdings, MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Seplat Energy and BUA Foods all reported operating cash flows exceeding their profit after tax (PAT).

Aradel generated N2.46 trillion in operating cash against PAT of N43.30 billion, while MTN Nigeria recorded N2.31 trillion against N1.17 trillion.

Dangote Cement generated N1.83 trillion against N974.79 billion, Seplat Energy N1.26 trillion against N355.60 billion, and BUA Foods N685.75 billion against N450.47 billion.

However, the picture was not uniform. BUA Cement, Presco and Unilever Nigeria generated less operating cash than their reported profits, while Transcorp Hotels recorded negative operating cash flow despite remaining profitable.

What drove the increase in operating cash flow?

The 66.7% increase in operating cash flow across the 19 companies was driven by a combination of stronger business earnings, expansion through acquisitions and changes in working capital, particularly cash collected from customers and payments yet to be settled with creditors.

While higher revenue and profits helped the companies generate more cash, much of the increase also came from business expansion, collecting money owed by customers and holding on to cash by delaying payments to suppliers and other creditors.

The improvement was also concentrated among a few companies.

Aradel Holdings, MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, BUA Foods and Dangote Sugar recorded a combined increase of N4.19 trillion in operating cash flow.

However, the overall increase across the 19 companies was N4.06 trillion because some of the other companies generated less cash in 2026 than they did in 2025, partly offsetting the gains recorded by these five companies.

Aradel Holdings was the biggest contributor, accounting for 55.5% of the overall increase. Its operating cash flow rose from N205.40 billion to N2.46 trillion, largely reflecting the expansion of its oil and gas operations following investments in ND Western and Renaissance.

As highlighted in Nairametrics’ comparison of Seplat, Aradel and Oando, Aradel’s enlarged operations significantly strengthened its cash generation.

However, the increase was not entirely driven by stronger operating earnings. Aradel benefited from a substantial rise in outstanding liabilities, particularly accrued expenses and other creditors.

Aradel also benefited from an increase in unpaid expenses and amounts owed to creditors. These included accrued expenses, which rose by approximately N994.73 billion, and sundry creditors, which increased by N430.41 billion.

This helped the company retain more cash during the period because these expenses and obligations had not yet been paid.

For MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement, the improvement was more closely linked to stronger business performance.

MTN’s operating cash flow increased from N1.56 trillion to N2.31 trillion, supported by higher service revenue, growing data usage, and improved operating profitability.

Dangote Cement’s operating cash flow increased from N1.29 trillion to N1.83 trillion, supported by stronger earnings and N156.52 billion released from working capital.

The biggest contribution came from a N259.90 billion positive movement in prepayments and other current assets, which more than offset cash absorbed by inventories, receivables and payments to creditors.

Together, MTN and Dangote Cement contributed N1.29 trillion to the overall increase, showing that stronger underlying operations remained an important source of cash growth beyond Aradel’s acquisition-driven expansion.

Working capital movements provided another major source of cash, particularly at BUA Foods and Geregu Power.

BUA Foods more than doubled its operating cash flow to N685.75 billion. Although the company recorded higher profits, much of the additional cash came from favourable movements in receivables and other working-capital balances, rather than earnings growth alone.

Geregu Power presents an even more striking contrast. Its operating cash flow increased from N24.24 billion to N65.66 billion despite a sharp decline in profit.

The improvement was largely associated with movements in receivables, meaning cash was released from outstanding customer balances even as electricity-generation revenue weakened.

These examples reveal an important distinction in overall performance. Some companies generated more cash because their businesses became more profitable, while others benefited from acquisitions, improved collections, or payments that had not yet fallen due.

Consequently, although the increase in operating cash flow is encouraging, not all the gains are necessarily recurring.

Cash generated through stronger operating earnings may be more sustainable than temporary improvements arising from receivable collections or an accumulation of unpaid obligations

What drove the increase in reported profits?

While changes in working capital influenced operating cash flow, the increase in reported profits was supported mainly by higher revenue, improved gross margins, and stronger operating earnings at several companies.

MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement were major contributors to profit growth.

MTN’s profit after tax increased by 55.3% to N1.17 trillion, supported by higher service revenue, improved operating margins, and reduced net finance costs.

Dangote Cement recorded a 31.2% increase in profit after tax to N974.79 billion, as revenue growth and improved gross margins strengthened profitability.

BUA Foods also recorded higher profit despite declining revenue.

Its cost of sales fell faster than revenue, allowing gross margins to improve and profit after tax to increase to N450.47 billion.

Dangote Sugar returned to profitability after recording a loss in the corresponding period of 2025, supported by lower production costs and stronger gross profit.

What does operating cash flow exceeding profit mean?

Across the 19 companies examined, operating cash flow represented 231% of profit after tax (PAT) in 2026, compared with 182% in 2025.

This means that for every N100 in reported profit, the companies generated N231 in operating cash, up from N182 a year earlier.

This is encouraging because it suggests that companies are generating cash beyond their reported profits, reducing the risk of having strong earnings on paper but insufficient cash to meet obligations.

For example, Dangote Cement generated N1.83 trillion in operating cash against N974.79 billion in profit, while MTN Nigeria generated N2.31 trillion against N1.17 trillion.

This gives both companies greater financial flexibility, although the amount available for expansion, debt repayment and dividends will depend on their capital expenditure and other commitments.

However, the source of cash matters for sustainability. Cash generated through growing sales and stronger operating profits is more likely to continue if the business performs well. By contrast, collecting outstanding customer debts provides cash from sales already made, while leaving expenses unpaid temporarily preserves cash that will eventually be needed to settle those obligations.

This explains why stronger operating cash generation at MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement offers a different signal from the improvements supported by receivable collections at Geregu Power and outstanding liabilities at Aradel Holdings.

The latter can improve cash flow in the short term but may not produce the same benefit in subsequent periods.

Will the improvement continue in Q4 and beyond?

The outlook for the final quarter of 2026 remains encouraging, particularly for companies whose cash generation is supported by stronger revenue, operating earnings, and improved margins.

MTN Nigeria’s expanding data business and Dangote Cement’s stronger operating performance provide some support for continued cash generation.

Similarly, companies benefiting from improved production-cost ratios may retain more cash if revenue growth continues to outpace operating expenses.

However, the 66.7% growth recorded in the first nine months may be difficult to sustain at the same pace.

Overall, the nine-month results show that Nigerian companies are not only reporting higher profits but are collectively generating substantially more operating cash.

The stronger investment opportunity lies with businesses that can sustain this cash generation, strengthen their balance sheets, and convert it into long-term shareholder value.