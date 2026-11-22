FCMB Group Plc's five separately reported non-banking subsidiaries generated a combined profit after tax of N27.23 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, with consumer finance subsidiary Credit Direct Finance Company Limited accounting for approximately 70% of the earnings.

FCMB Group Plc’s five separately reported non-banking subsidiaries generated a combined profit after tax of N27.23 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, with consumer finance subsidiary Credit Direct Finance Company Limited accounting for approximately 70% of the earnings.

Credit Direct emerged as the largest profit contributor, recording N19.10 billion in profit after tax, significantly ahead of CSL Stockbrokers Limited and FCMB Pensions Limited, which generated N3.96 billion and N3.35 billion, respectively.

The figures are contained in the condensed financial information for the Group’s subsidiaries in its unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Together, the five non-banking businesses generated operating income of N73.66 billion and pre-tax profit of N41.10 billion during the nine-month period.

The subsidiaries comprise Credit Direct Finance Company Limited, CSL Stockbrokers Limited, FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited, and FCMB Trustees Limited.

Credit Direct accounts for largest share of earnings

Credit Direct Finance Company Limited was the largest contributor to the non-banking subsidiaries’ earnings, recording operating income of N50.96 billion and profit before tax of N29.21 billion.

Its profit after tax reached N19.10 billion, representing approximately 69% of the combined N27.53 billion generated by the six subsidiaries.

The consumer finance business also accounted for the largest share of operating income among the separately reported subsidiaries, reflecting its significant contribution to the group’s non-banking operations.

Its earnings placed it ahead of the other businesses in both operating income and profitability, with its after-tax profit exceeding the combined contributions of the remaining five subsidiaries.

Pensions and stockbroking contribute to earnings

FCMB Pensions Limited was the second-largest contributor by profit after tax, recording N3.35 billion during the period.

The pension fund manager generated operating income of N11.33 billion and profit before tax of N4.79 billion, reflecting its contribution to the group’s earnings outside commercial banking.

CSL Stockbrokers Limited also recorded a significant performance, posting operating income of N8.95 billion and profit before tax of N5.88 billion.

Its pre-tax result included N139.63 million from its share of the post-tax result of an associate. Profit after tax stood at N3.96 billion.

The figures show that the pensions and stockbroking businesses provided additional earnings alongside Credit Direct, contributing to the group’s income diversification.

Other subsidiaries remain profitable

The other three subsidiaries also recorded positive after-tax results during the nine months.

FCMB Capital Markets Limited generated operating income of N1.91 billion and profit after tax of N685.73 million.

FCMB Microfinance Bank Limited recorded operating income of N655.75 million, while its profit after tax stood at N299.51 million.

FCMB Trustees Limited posted operating income of N508.84 million and profit after tax of N132.41 million.

Although their earnings were smaller than those of Credit Direct, FCMB Pensions and CSL Stockbrokers, the results indicate that the group’s other separately reported non-banking businesses also contributed positively to its earnings.

The interim report does not provide comparable prior-year figures for the individual subsidiaries in the condensed information, making it difficult to establish their year-on-year growth rates from the disclosed figures.

Nevertheless, the results highlight the contribution of FCMB Group’s businesses outside its core commercial banking operations, particularly consumer finance, pensions and stockbroking.

FCMB Group’s overall performance

The subsidiaries’ performance came as FCMB Group reported a 102.8% increase in pre-tax profit to N272.77 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with N134.50 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The Group’s gross earnings crossed the N1 trillion mark, while profit after tax increased by 85.7% to N232.91 billion.

According to management’s earnings release, the Group’s non-banking businesses and holding companies collectively generated N55.9 billion in pre-tax profit, representing 20% of consolidated Group pre-tax profit, with earnings increasing by 147% year-on-year.

This broader figure differs from the N41.10 billion combined standalone pre-tax profit recorded by the five separately reported non-banking subsidiaries, as management’s disclosure also covers the holding company and reflects the Group’s reporting structure.

Nevertheless, the individual subsidiary results highlight the contribution of businesses outside commercial banking, particularly consumer finance, stockbroking, and pensions.

Credit Direct remained the largest profit contributor among the five subsidiaries reviewed, accounting for approximately 70% of their combined standalone profit after tax.