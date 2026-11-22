Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc reported a pre-tax loss of N1.03 billion for the financial year ended April 30, 2026, compared with N577.97 million in the previous year, as cost of sales surged to N3.10 billion from N6.82 million.

Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc reported a pre-tax loss of N1.03 billion for the financial year ended April 30, 2026, compared with N577.97 million in the previous year, as cost of sales surged to N3.10 billion from N6.82 million.

The cocoa processor’s revenue jumped by 6,392% to N3.11 billion from N47.90 million, but the sharp increase in production costs left the company with a gross profit of just N8.58 million, down 79.1% year-on-year.

Loss after tax widened to N897.06 million from N578.62 million in the previous year, notwithstanding a deferred tax credit of N136.50 million.

Key Highlights:

Revenue: N3.11 billion (Up 6,392% YoY from N47.90 million).

Cost of sales: N3.10 billion (Up from N6.82 million).

Gross profit: N8.58 million (Down 79.1% YoY from N41.08 million).

Administrative expenses: N1.17 billion (Up 28.3% YoY from N911.36 million).

Operating loss: N962.96 million (Up 98.2% YoY from N485.96 million).

Pre-tax loss: N1.03 billion (Up 78.8% YoY from N577.97 million).

Post-tax loss: N897.06 million (Up 55% YoY from N578.62 million).

Interest expenses: N70.60 million (Down 23.3% YoY from N92 million).

Operating cash flow: N803.45 million (Up from N475.64 million).

Capital expenditure: N3.01 billion (Up from N1.76 billion).

Cash and cash equivalents: N297.97 million (Down 85.4% YoY from N2.04 billion).

Total assets: N13.79 billion (Down 4.5% YoY from N14.44 billion).

Shareholders’ funds: N7.58 billion (Down 10.7% YoY from N8.49 billion).

Driving the numbers

Multi-Trex’s FY2026 performance showed a significant recovery in revenue, although the increase did not translate into improved profitability.

Revenue rose to N3.11 billion from N47.90 million in FY2025, with the company’s revenue disclosures showing that the entire amount was generated from local sales of cocoa beans.

This represented a notable shift from FY2025, when export sales accounted for N38.42 million and local sales contributed N9.48 million.

However, the cost of sales increased sharply to N3.10 billion from N6.82 million, absorbing almost all the revenue generated during the year.

Consequently, gross profit declined to N8.58 million from N41.08 million, despite the significant increase in turnover.

The company’s gross profit margin fell to 0.3% from 85.8% in the preceding year, showing that the expansion in sales delivered limited gross earnings.

Administrative expenses also weighed on profitability, increasing by 28.3% to N1.17 billion from N911.36 million.

Meanwhile, other operating income declined to N198.13 million from N384.31 million, further limiting the company’s ability to offset its operating costs.

These developments contributed to the widening of operating losses to N962.96 million from N485.96 million.

Interest expenses declined to N70.60 million from N92.01 million, but the reduction was insufficient to reverse the operating loss.

As a result, pre-tax losses increased to N1.03 billion from N577.97 million.

Balance sheet and cash flow

Multi-Trex’s total assets declined by 4.5% to N13.79 billion as of April 30, 2026, from N14.44 billion a year earlier.

Cash and cash equivalents recorded a sharper decline of 85.4% to N297.97 million from N2.04 billion, while property, plant and equipment increased to N13.20 billion from N11.48 billion.

Shareholders’ funds fell by 10.7% to N7.58 billion from N8.49 billion. Total liabilities, however, increased to N6.21 billion from N5.95 billion, while trade and other payables rose to N1.71 billion from N1.28 billion.

The company recorded a net cash inflow from operating activities of N803.45 million, compared with N475.64 million in 2025.

However, capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment increased to N3.01 billion from N1.76 billion. This contributed to a net cash outflow of N2.48 billion from investing activities, compared with an inflow of N667.98 million in the previous year.

Overall, the company recorded a net decrease of N1.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents during the year, against an increase of N114.72 million in 2025.

Market reaction

Multi-Trex Integrated Foods’ share price last closed at N0.72 on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, according to the supplied market information.

The stock has gained 100% year-to-date from its opening price of N0.36 at the beginning of 2026.