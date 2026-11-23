The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commenced a strategic organisational review to strengthen its institutional capacity following the registration of approximately 870,000 unique beneficiaries and disbursement of over N375 billion under the Student Loan Scheme.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commenced a strategic organisational review to strengthen its institutional capacity following the registration of approximately 870,000 unique beneficiaries and the disbursement of over N375 billion under the Student Loan Scheme.

NELFUND disclosed this in a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The review is aimed at assessing the Fund’s existing operational structures, identifying areas for improvement and ensuring its internal systems can support the growing demands of the student loan programme.

Consultant to assess NELFUND’s operational structure

Explaining the objective of the review, NELFUND said the exercise would improve its institutional framework and ensure its internal structures remain responsive to the growing demands of its mandate.

“NELFUND has initiated a strategic organisational review aimed at strengthening its institutional framework, enhancing operational capabilities and ensuring that its internal structures remain responsive to the scale and evolving demands of its national mandate,” the Fund said.

As part of the exercise, NELFUND said it had appointed an independent professional consulting firm with expertise in organisational development and public sector institutional reforms.

The appointment followed procurement procedures under the Public Procurement Act 2007 and applicable regulations, according to the statement.

The consulting firm is expected to conduct an independent assessment of the Fund’s existing structures and provide evidence-based recommendations to improve its institutional framework.

NELFUND said the process would be guided by professional standards, transparency and accountability, adding that the engagement was intended to support the long-term sustainability of its operations.

Loan applications and disbursements to continue

The Fund assured student beneficiaries, tertiary institutions and other stakeholders that the organisational review would not affect the operations of the Student Loan Scheme.

It said the processing of applications, loan approvals, disbursements and other services would continue without disruption throughout the exercise.

NELFUND added that the review was part of efforts to build an institution whose operational capacity and organisational effectiveness match the scale of its mandate and the expectations of Nigerian students.

NELFUND was established to provide financial assistance to eligible Nigerian students pursuing higher education in public tertiary institutions.

The Student Loan Scheme is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to address financial barriers to higher education by providing interest-free loans to eligible students.

The latest figures indicate that the Fund has recorded approximately 870,000 unique beneficiaries and disbursed more than N375 billion since the scheme commenced.

How NELFUND’s student loan scheme has grown

NELFUND launched its student loan application portal on May 24, 2024, following the enactment of the Student Loans Act to provide financial support to eligible Nigerian students pursuing higher education in public tertiary institutions.

Since its launch, the scheme has expanded significantly, with cumulative disbursements reaching N375.28 billion as of November 9, 2026. Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the amount comprised N194.77 billion paid to 320 beneficiary institutions as tuition fees and N180.51 billion released directly to students as upkeep allowances.

Alongside the scheme’s expansion, operational challenges have also emerged, particularly around the timely delivery of upkeep allowances. In January 2026, NELFUND identified N927.98 million in outstanding upkeep payments owed to 11,685 students, attributing the delays to failed transactions, network downtime and unvalidated bank details.

To address some of these challenges, the Fund announced plans in July 2026 to introduce a digital token-based payment system that would replace direct tuition payments to tertiary institutions. The proposed system is designed to give students greater control over tuition payments and reduce cases of double payments.