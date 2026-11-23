Ghana has opened a voluntary offer to buy back up to $2.45 billion in Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds ahead of their February 2027 maturity, giving eligible investors an opportunity to redeem their holdings early.

Ghana has opened a voluntary offer to buy back up to $2.45 billion in Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds ahead of their February 2027 maturity, giving eligible investors an opportunity to redeem their holdings early.

According to a Bank of Ghana notice issued on November 23, 2026, the offer will close on November 25, with settlement scheduled for November 26.

The transaction involves designated financial institutions, including Fidelity Bank, which will provide channels for eligible bondholders to participate.

Ghana opens $2.45 billion bond buyback

The voluntary offer allows eligible investors to sell their holdings of restructured government securities before their scheduled repayment date in February 2027.

The transaction will be conducted through a Dutch auction, meaning the government will determine accepted purchase prices based on bids received. Bondholders can participate through designated dealers.

“These include Absa, CalBank, Fidelity Bank, GCB Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, ARB Apex Bank, Société Générale, and Stanbic Bank, along with other financial institutions,” the statement read in part.

Fidelity Bank’s involvement places the Nigerian banking group among the institutions facilitating access to Ghana’s latest debt management exercise.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson had encouraged bondholders to participate in the exercise in a social media post last week. He also said the government had introduced measures to prevent another domestic debt exchange programme.

Participation remains voluntary, allowing investors to either accept the government’s offer or retain their securities until February 2027.

Ghana’s $2.46 billion DDEP bonds explained

Ghana launched its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme in December 2022 to restructure public debt and address mounting fiscal pressures. Under the programme, existing government bonds were exchanged for new securities with longer repayment periods and lower interest rates.

The exercise affected several categories of investors, including banks, insurance companies and pension funds.

The securities targeted for repurchase were issued in February 2023 and carry an annual coupon of 8.23%.

Earlier Finance Ministry documents put their outstanding principal at approximately US$2.46 billion, with about US$940 million in interest.

The latest transaction follows the government’s issuance calendar published on October 22, 2026, which outlined plans to repurchase the restructured securities.

The Finance Ministry linked the liability management exercise to the full operationalisation of the sinking fund established to prepare for repayment of the exchanged debt.

The government also projected net domestic financing of US$1.30 billion between October and December 2026. This represents the expected difference between funds raised and repayments during the period, rather than a dedicated allocation for the repurchase.

Nigerian banks count losses from Ghana’s debt crisis

According to a Nairametrics report published on April 20, 2023, Ghana’s 2022 DDEP resulted in at least N284 billion in impairment losses for Nigerian banks following the restructuring.

Affected lenders included Access Bank, Ecobank, Zenith Bank, UBA and GTCO. Access Bank recorded approximately N103.1 billion in impairment losses, Zenith Bank reported N58.7 billion, while UBA recognised about N17.3 billion linked to its Ghanaian exposure.

The losses followed the exchange of existing government bonds for new securities with lower interest rates and extended repayment periods as Ghana sought to restructure its public debt and restore debt sustainability.