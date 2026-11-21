North Central Nigeria Investment (NCNI) Plc has opened an offer to raise up to N70 billion through a 10-year fixed-rate private bond sponsored by the Niger State Government.

North Central Nigeria Investment (NCNI) Plc has opened an offer to raise up to N70 billion through a 10-year fixed-rate private bond sponsored by the Niger State Government.

The Series 1 offer, under its N100 billion General Obligation Bond Issuance Programme, opened on Friday, November 20, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, December 3, 2026.

The bond offers a fixed interest rate of 24% annually, with proceeds earmarked for roads, healthcare and other priority infrastructure projects across Niger State.

Repayment will be supported by approved monthly deductions from the State’s statutory federal allocations into an account administered by a trustee.

What the offer terms say

Issuer: North Central Nigeria Investment (NCNI) Plc.

Sponsor: Niger State Government.

Series 1 Fixed Rate Private Bonds due 2036.

Offer size: Up to N70 billion.

Programme size: N100 billion.

Tenor: 10 years.

Interest rate: Fixed at 24% per annum.

Principal repayment: In instalments over the bond’s life, subject to the final repayment schedule.

Offer method: Fixed-price private placement to qualified institutional investors.

Minimum subscription: N10 million, with additional subscriptions in multiples of N1,000.

Issue rating: A from Agusto & Co., according to the offer announcement.

Sponsor rating: BBB- from Agusto & Co., according to the announcement.

Use of proceeds: Priority infrastructure projects across Niger State.

Taxation: Applicable taxes apply unless otherwise exempt.

The offer: Infrastructure funding and expected investor income

NCNI was established as a special purpose vehicle to raise capital for infrastructure development across the North-Central region, including Niger State. This offer will support the State’s road, healthcare, and other public infrastructure plans.

At the N10 million minimum subscription, the 24% coupon translates into N2.4 million in annual gross interest while the full N10 million remains outstanding.

This is equivalent to N240,000 annually for every N1 million outstanding, before applicable taxes.

As NCNI returns principal in instalments, the amount still invested will fall, reducing subsequent interest receipts in naira terms.

On N10 million, investors would earn N2.4 million a year while the full amount remains invested. As parts of that N10 million are paid back, the interest received will fall because less money remains invested.

Investment case

The offer’s attraction starts with its 24% coupon. For context, the FGN bond due in September 2036 cleared at 17.29% at the October 19 auction, as Nairametrics reported.

NCNI’s coupon is 6.71 percentage points higher, although that government auction rate is a month old, and current market yields may differ.

The latest November auction provides another reference: the FGN May 2033 bond cleared at 16.99%.

NCNI pays more, but the two bonds return investors’ money differently. NCNI will repay it in parts over 10 years, while the government bond returns it all in 2033.

The additional return compensates investors for accepting repayment risk linked to Niger State. According to the offer announcement, the State’s internally generated revenue increased by 90% to N66.4 billion in 2025, while total revenue rose 5% to N428.9 billion.

That growth helps, but the State generated only about N15.50 itself out of every N100 of reported revenue, showing why federal allocations remain important to this transaction.

According to the offer document, the strongest repayment support is the approved deduction arrangement.

A Federal Ministry of Finance letter dated June 3, 2026, authorizes N1.836 billion in monthly deductions for 120 months from Niger State’s statutory FAAC allocations.

That is about N22.03 billion annually, equivalent to roughly 5.1% of the reported 2025 revenue. The money is to enter an account held by Emerging Africa Trustees Limited.

This provides a defined funding route for repayments.

However, the approval establishes the arrangement; it does not demonstrate that deductions have started or that the account is already funded.

The offer combines a substantial advertised premium with a documented repayment mechanism. Its strength ultimately rests on sufficient allocations reaching the trustee and the funding schedule matching every interest and principal payment.

Risk considerations

The main risk is whether sufficient federal allocations remain available after Niger State’s other commitments to support the approved deductions throughout the decade. The ISPO directs repayment funding; it is not a Federal Government guarantee.

Investors also face the risk of receiving less than their purchase price if they sell before scheduled repayment, particularly if market interest rates rise. The private-placement structure means an early sale should not be assumed to be straightforward.

Finally, the principal returned along the way will need to be reinvested. If interest rates fall, investors may earn less on that returned money even while the remaining bond continues paying 24%.

What this bond is

A bond is a way for a government or company to borrow money from investors and agree to pay it back with interest.

In this offer, investors lend to NCNI Plc, the company raising money for Niger State’s infrastructure projects.

The bond pays a fixed 24% annual interest rate. On N10 million, that means N2.4 million a year before tax while the full amount remains invested.

It is an amortising bond, meaning investors get their original money back in parts rather than waiting until 2036 for everything. As that money is returned, interest payments fall because less remains invested.

It is also a private bond offered to qualified institutional investors, such as banks, fund managers, and insurance companies.

Repayment is supported by an approved arrangement to deduct money monthly from Niger State’s federal allocations into a trustee-managed account.

This sets aside a source of money for repayments, although it does not make the bond a Federal Government guarantee.

Investor takeaways