The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has called for greater representation for Nigeria in the governance structure of the proposed ECOWAS Monetary Union, arguing that countries making larger financial contributions should have a corresponding influence in decision-making.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has called for greater representation for Nigeria in the governance structure of the proposed ECOWAS Monetary Union, arguing that countries making larger financial contributions should have a corresponding influence in decision-making.

Cardoso said Nigeria’s financial commitments, economic significance and exposure to risks associated with the proposed regional monetary bloc should be reflected in its participation in the governance of the institutions that will oversee the single currency.

According to a statement released by the apex bank on Sunday, November 22, 2026, he made the position known while representing Nigeria at the Ministerial Session of the 6th Presidential Task Force Meeting on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The meeting brought together finance ministers and central bank governors from member states to deliberate on institutional and governance arrangements ahead of the proposed phased introduction of the ECO single currency from 2027.

CBN Governor seeks bigger roles for bigger economies

According to the CBN Governor, while regional solidarity and the sovereign equality of member states remain important principles, they must be balanced against the financial responsibilities and risks assumed by individual countries.

“While bigger economies continue to take up the burden, they should also be considered to play a significant role because of the risk and systemic importance they have in the sub-region,” Cardoso said.

He argued that countries making substantial financial commitments must be able to justify those contributions to their respective parliaments and civil society, particularly where their influence in the monetary union does not reflect their obligations.

“Where obligations are shared but influence is not, arrangements may be agreed, but their long-term sustainability may be difficult to guarantee,” he added.

Nigeria cites financial commitments to ECO project

Cardoso stressed that Nigeria’s position was not driven by a desire for dominance or entitlement but by its responsibility as West Africa’s largest economy and one of the principal contributors to the proposed monetary union.

He said Nigeria had demonstrated its commitment to the ECOWAS Monetary Cooperation Programme through substantial financial contributions, technical support and compromises made in the interest of regional consensus.

The CBN Governor added that Nigeria would commit significant financial resources, reserves and institutional capital towards establishing the ECO, making it reasonable for its responsibilities and participation in governance to reflect the scale of those commitments.

He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the successful establishment of the single currency, describing Nigeria’s support as longstanding and unwavering.

“Nigeria has and will continue to demonstrate solidarity and fairness, respecting the sovereignty of other member states. We remain fully committed to the successful establishment of the ECO and to a Monetary Union that is credible, sustainable and beneficial to all Member States,” he said.

Governance structure emerges as key issue in ECO preparations

The CBN Governor described the Abidjan meeting as a defining milestone in West Africa’s monetary integration efforts, noting that discussions had increasingly focused on the institutional architecture of the proposed union.

These include the location of the monetary union’s institutions, leadership appointments, and the distribution of authority and responsibilities among participating countries.

Cardoso warned that decisions on these matters would have long-term implications for the credibility of the monetary union among investors and development partners, as well as the confidence of member states in the proposed arrangement.

“The decisions we take today will shape the future of the Union for decades to come,” he told delegates.

He said the governance framework must ensure that every member state has a tangible stake in the union’s success and that no country is left carrying substantial financial obligations without an adequate voice in decision-making.

He urged delegates to approach the negotiations with openness, mutual respect and a willingness to compromise, expressing confidence that a balanced arrangement could be achieved.

The proposed ECO is part of ECOWAS’ longstanding efforts to establish a common currency and deepen economic integration among West African countries.

What you should know

In September, Nairametrics reported that ECOWAS had directed its Commission to immediately convene a meeting of the President’s Task Force to fast-track the process towards the launch of the ECO, the bloc’s planned single currency.

Efforts to launch the ECO gathered momentum earlier this year when central bank governors from 12 West African countries, including the CBN, met in Monrovia, Liberia, to advance technical and institutional preparations for the regional currency.

The three-day meeting focused on policy harmonisation, governance structures, and operational frameworks required to support the currency’s rollout.

The ECO project is expected to strengthen monetary cooperation, facilitate cross-border trade, reduce transaction costs, and accelerate economic integration among ECOWAS member states.