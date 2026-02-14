Governors of central banks from 12 West African countries, including the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are meeting in Monrovia, Liberia, to advance technical and institutional preparations for the launch of the long-awaited Eco regional currency in 2027.

Nigeria’s Presidency disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday.

The three-day session, convened under the framework of the Economic Community of West African States, is focused on finalising critical policy alignments and governance structures required to operationalise the single currency project.

What they are saying

According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting represents a decisive step toward strengthening economic integration, enhancing monetary cooperation, and facilitating cross-border trade across West Africa.

“The Eco currency forms part of ECOWAS’ broader integration architecture, designed to mirror aspects of the European Union model.

“The initiative aims to complement existing regional instruments such as the ECOWAS passport, while promoting harmonised financial systems and greater regional mobility,” the Presidency stated.

It added that the first phase of implementation is expected to involve Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea and The Gambia, subject to each country meeting agreed macroeconomic convergence criteria and completing institutional governance frameworks.

Backstory

The Monrovia discussions follow the December 2025 ECOWAS Summit held in Abuja, where Heads of State and Government reaffirmed their commitment to the 2027 launch date.

Member states were directed to accelerate fiscal and monetary policy alignment to ensure a stable and sustainable monetary union.

The Eco initiative has faced multiple delays over the years, largely due to macroeconomic divergence among member states, inflationary pressures, fiscal deficits and exchange rate instability across the region.

However, the renewed push signals West Africa’s intention to build a more integrated and resilient regional economy anchored on monetary discipline, policy coordination and shared prosperity.

What you should know

The proposed Eco currency aims to foster greater economic integration among ECOWAS member states by:

Facilitating trade through a unified payment system,

Enhancing price stability and reducing inflationary pressures,

Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) by presenting a more stable economic bloc, and

Improving cross-border transactions, making it easier for businesses to operate seamlessly across West Africa.

While the Eco currency offers significant economic benefits, challenges remain, including divergent fiscal policies among member states, high inflation rates in some economies, foreign exchange volatility, and the need for strong institutional frameworks to manage monetary policy effectively.

If successfully implemented, the Eco could significantly reshape trade, investment flows, and financial integration within the ECOWAS bloc, reducing currency conversion costs and strengthening intra-regional commerce.