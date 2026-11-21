United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc recorded a pre-tax profit of N194.25 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 20.9% increase from N160.66 billion in Q1, bringing its half-year pre-tax profit to N354.90 billion. However, according to the bank’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, H1 pre-tax […]

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc recorded a pre-tax profit of N194.25 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 20.9% increase from N160.66 billion in Q1, bringing its half-year pre-tax profit to N354.90 billion.

However, according to the bank’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, H1 pre-tax profit declined by 8.6% from N388.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax also declined by 23.9% to N255.45 billion from N335.53 billion, reflecting the impact of higher impairment charges and an 88.1% increase in income tax expenses to N99.45 billion.

The second quarter emerged as UBA’s strongest quarter in the first nine months of 2026, outperforming both Q1’s N160.66 billion and the N148.07 billion subsequently recorded in Q3.

The first-half performance accounted for 70.6% of UBA’s N502.98 billion pre-tax profit for 9M 2026, highlighting the significant contribution of earnings generated during the first six months.

The bank released its H1 and 9M 2026 financial statements on November 20, 2026.

Key Highlights: (H1 2026 versus H1 2025)

Interest income: N1.25 trillion (Down 5.9% YoY from N1.33 trillion).

Net interest income: N775.71 billion (Up 0.9% YoY from N768.73 billion).

Net fee and commission income: N178.83 billion (Up 18.2% YoY from N151.34 billion).

Earnings per share: N5.46 (Down 38.4% YoY from N8.86).

Total assets: N35.13 trillion (Up 5.9% from N33.17 trillion).

Customer deposits: N25.34 trillion (Up 9.8% from N23.07 trillion).

Loans and advances to customers: N7.34 trillion (Up 4.5% from N7.02 trillion).

Cash and bank balances: N10.23 trillion (Up 14.3% from N8.95 trillion).

Total equity: N4.29 trillion (Up 0.9% from N4.25 trillion).

Driving the numbers

UBA’s half-year earnings performance reflects lower interest income, improved funding costs, stronger trading gains and significantly higher credit impairment charges, with the first six months providing substantial support to the bank’s overall nine-month earnings.

Interest income declined by 5.9% to N1.25 trillion from N1.33 trillion in H1 2025. Nevertheless, the first-half figure represents 64.7% of the N1.93 trillion interest income reported for 9M 2026.

However, interest expenses fell by 15.3% to N478.91 billion from N565.21 billion, helping to offset the decline in interest earnings.

Consequently, net interest income increased marginally by 0.9% to N775.71 billion from N768.73 billion.

The H1 net interest income accounted for 65.1% of the N1.19 trillion reported for 9M 2026, indicating that the bank’s first-half interest earnings provided the larger contribution to its nine-month net interest income.

Beyond interest income, the bank recorded stronger performance in its non-interest income activities.

Net fee and commission income increased by 18.2% to N178.83 billion from N151.34 billion, accounting for approximately 66.1% of the N270.73 billion recorded for 9M 2026.

A particularly notable development was the improvement in net trading and foreign exchange income, which reached N173.59 billion in H1 2026, compared with a loss of N10.05 billion in H1 2025.

Notably, the H1 trading and foreign exchange income exceeded the N153.76 billion reported for the entire nine-month period.

This indicates that the bank recorded a net trading and foreign exchange loss of N19.83 billion in Q3, partially offsetting the gains accumulated during the first half.

The strong H1 trading performance therefore provided important support to the nine-month non-interest income position, despite the weaker third-quarter contribution.

However, higher credit impairment charges weighed the benefits of these income improvements.

Loan impairment charges reached N238.01 billion in H1, accounting for 93.3% of the N255.09 billion reported for 9M 2026.

This indicates that most of the bank’s nine-month loan impairment burden was recognised during the first six months, limiting the positive impact of stronger trading gains and improved funding costs on profitability.

However, impairment charges eased significantly in Q3, falling to N17.08 billion, compared with the N238.01 billion recognised during H1.

Overall, the first-half performance made a substantial contribution to UBA’s nine-month earnings, particularly through net interest income, fee income and trading gains.

Nevertheless, while H1 contributed 70.6% of nine-month pre-tax profit, its earnings were lower than the corresponding period of 2025, meaning it supported the bank’s absolute profit position without delivering year-on-year profit growth..

Tax expenses rise 88%

Another significant development was the increase in income tax expenses, which rose by 88.1% to N99.45 billion from N52.88 billion.

This contributed to the sharper decline in profit after tax relative to pre-tax profit, with earnings after tax falling by 23.9% to N255.45 billion.

Notably, the H1 tax charge accounted for approximately 98.1% of the N101.37 billion income tax expense reported for the entire nine-month period.

H1 contributes 70.6% of nine-month pre-tax profit

UBA’s half-year earnings played a significant role in shaping the bank’s overall nine-month financial performance.

The N354.90 billion pre-tax profit generated in H1 accounted for 70.6% of the N502.98 billion reported for 9M 2026, while the third quarter contributed N148.07 billion, representing the remaining 29.4%.

A comparison with the corresponding period of 2025 further highlights the importance of the first-half contribution.

While H1’s pre-tax profit declined by 8.6% year-on-year, standalone Q3 pre-tax profit declined more sharply by 22.1% from N190.18 billion.

This indicates that the first half recorded a relatively more resilient year-on-year performance, even though both periods remained profitable.

The first-half contribution was also significant at the bottom line, with H1 profit after tax of N255.45 billion accounting for approximately 63.6% of the N401.60 billion reported for 9M 2026.

Balance sheet

On the balance sheet, UBA maintained growth during the first half of 2026, with total assets increasing to N35.13 trillion as of June 2026 from N33.17 trillion in December 2025.

However, by September 2026, total assets had moderated to N34.96 trillion, representing a 0.5% decline from June, although they remained 5.4% above the December 2025 level.

Customer deposits followed a similar pattern, rising to N25.34 trillion in June from N23.07 trillion in December 2025, before declining by 2.9% to N24.60 trillion in September.

Loans and advances to customers, however, sustained their growth trajectory, increasing from N7.02 trillion in December 2025 to N7.34 trillion in June 2026 and further to N7.44 trillion by September.

This indicates that while the bank recorded some moderation in its asset base and customer deposits during the third quarter, lending activities continued to expand.

Overall, UBA’s H1 2026 performance provided the larger portion of the bank’s nine-month profits, accounting for 70.6% of the N502.98 billion pre-tax profit reported for 9M 2026.

The first-half contribution was supported by stronger trading income and lower funding costs, although higher impairment charges and taxation constrained profitability.

The year-on-year decline in pre-tax profit became more pronounced in Q3, even as loan impairment charges eased.