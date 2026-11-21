Nigeria's capital market has undergone significant changes over the decades, with companies entering the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to raise capital, expand their businesses and provide investors with opportunities to own stakes in some of the country's biggest enterprises. However, remaining listed has proved just as challenging as gaining admission to the Exchange.

Nigeria’s capital market has undergone significant changes over the decades, with companies entering the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to raise capital, expand their businesses and provide investors with opportunities to own stakes in some of the country’s biggest enterprises.

However, remaining listed has proved just as challenging as gaining admission to the Exchange.

Economic downturns, rising operating costs, foreign exchange volatility, regulatory requirements, corporate restructuring and changing investment priorities have shaped the fortunes of listed companies over the years.

While some businesses have managed to navigate these challenges, others have exited the market through voluntary delisting, mergers, acquisitions or regulatory action.

Between 2021 and 2023, Nairametrics reported that 15 firms were delisted from NGX due to varying reasons ranging from breach of regulatory requirements to voluntary delisting and merger.

In 2024, six companies left the NGX, including GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria, Arbico Plc, and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. The following year, five more companies were delisted across the first quarter and early April, including Tourist Company of Nigeria, Union Homes Savings and Loans, Med-View Airline, and Goldlink Insurance.

More recently, in April 2026, the Exchange approved the delisting of DN Tyre and Rubber Plc and Greif Nigeria Plc following prolonged compliance challenges and the completion of Greif’s liquidation process.

These exits underscore the rigours of maintaining a presence on the Exchange, particularly as companies must contend with business sustainability, regulatory compliance and changing market conditions.

Against this backdrop, some companies stand out for their longevity in Nigeria’s capital market. Having secured their places on the Exchange several decades ago, they have weathered different economic cycles, policy changes and market conditions while retaining their listed status.

Nairametrics spotlights 10 of the oldest companies currently listed on the NGX, ranked by their original listing dates, while also highlighting when they were incorporated and the businesses they operate.

The ranking is based on the listing and incorporation dates published in the NGX’s official listed companies directory.

10. Nestlé Nigeria Plc

Date incorporated: September 25, 1969

Date listed: April 20, 1979

Nestlé Nigeria Plc completes the top 10 ranking, having been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on April 20, 1979.

The company was incorporated on September 25, 1969, and began operations in Nigeria as part of the global Nestlé group’s expansion into the country’s food and beverage market.

Its business focuses on the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of food products, with a portfolio that includes household brands such as Milo, Maggi, Nescafé and Golden Morn.

Nestlé Nigeria has built a significant manufacturing and distribution footprint in the country, serving consumers across different income groups and regions.

However, the company has also faced the effects of Nigeria’s macroeconomic challenges, particularly foreign exchange volatility, rising input costs and inflation, which have affected the cost of production and consumer purchasing power.

More than four decades after its listing, Nestlé Nigeria remains one of the most prominent consumer goods companies on the NGX.

9. Chemical and Allied Products Plc

Date incorporated: September 21, 1965

Date listed: May 24, 1978

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) was incorporated on September 21, 1965, and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on May 24, 1978.

The company is a major player in Nigeria’s paint and coatings industry, manufacturing and marketing paints and related products, as well as providing fire protection solutions.

CAP is particularly associated with the Dulux brand, which has maintained a presence in Nigeria’s decorative and industrial paints market.

The company became part of the UAC of Nigeria group following a corporate restructuring and has continued to operate within Nigeria’s industrial goods sector.

Its business has been shaped by developments in the construction and real estate markets, as well as the cost of imported raw materials and changing demand for building and finishing products.

Having remained on the Exchange since 1978, CAP is among the longest-serving industrial goods companies on the NGX.

8. Livestock Feeds Plc

Date incorporated: March 20, 1963

Date listed: April 1, 1978

Livestock Feeds Plc was incorporated on March 20, 1963, and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on April 1, 1978.

The company operates in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, focusing on the manufacturing and marketing of animal feeds and concentrates.

Its products serve livestock farmers and businesses involved in poultry, fishery and other animal production activities.

The company’s history is closely linked to the development of Nigeria’s livestock and agricultural industries, particularly the need for locally produced animal feed to support commercial farming.

Over the years, the sector has faced challenges associated with the cost and availability of raw materials, particularly maize and soybean meal, as well as inflation, logistics and foreign exchange pressures.

Livestock Feeds has nevertheless maintained its listing for more than four decades, retaining its position as one of the NGX’s longstanding agricultural companies.

7. Chellarams Plc

Date incorporated: August 13, 1947

Date listed: April 1, 1977

Chellarams Plc is one of Nigeria’s oldest diversified trading and manufacturing businesses. Although its operations in Nigeria date back to 1923, the company was formally incorporated on August 13, 1947.

It joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange on April 1, 1977, becoming one of the early companies to provide investors with access to Nigeria’s trading and manufacturing sectors.

Chellarams operates across several business segments, including distributive trade, manufacturing, agricultural activities and consumer products.

Its business interests have included the assembly of motorcycles, tricycles and bicycles, milk production and packaging materials, alongside retail and distribution activities.

The company has also expanded into other consumer-facing businesses, including the KFC franchise in Nigeria. Its presence on the NGX for nearly five decades highlights the endurance of a diversified business that has evolved alongside changes in Nigeria’s commercial landscape.

6. R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc

Date incorporated: March 9, 1957

Date listed: March 15, 1974

R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc was incorporated on March 9, 1957, and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on March 15, 1974.

The company operates in the automobile and technical equipment business, with activities spanning the sale and servicing of motor vehicles, mining and drilling equipment, technical equipment and generating sets.

It has historically been associated with the distribution and servicing of Toyota and Ford vehicles in Nigeria, alongside its industrial equipment business.

Over the years, the company has operated through different phases of Nigeria’s automobile market, including periods of import restrictions, foreign exchange shortages, high vehicle prices and changing consumer demand. Its continued listing makes it one of the longest-serving automobile-related companies on the NGX.

5. Nigerian Breweries Plc

Date incorporated: November 16, 1946

Date listed: September 5, 1973

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the country’s pioneer brewing company, was incorporated on November 16, 1946, and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on September 5, 1973.

The company produced its first bottle of Star Lager Beer in June 1949 at its Lagos brewery, marking the beginning of commercial brewing operations in Nigeria.

Over the decades, Nigerian Breweries expanded its production capacity and brand portfolio, introducing several products that have become familiar names in the Nigerian beverage market.

Its portfolio includes Star Lager, Gulder, Goldberg, Heineken, Maltina and Amstel Malta, among others.

The company has also experienced significant changes in Nigeria’s operating environment, including rising production costs, foreign exchange pressures, higher energy expenses and changing consumer purchasing power.

Despite these challenges, Nigerian Breweries has remained listed for more than five decades, maintaining its position as one of the most established consumer goods companies on the Exchange.

4. Unilever Nigeria Plc

Date incorporated: November 4, 1923

Date listed: April 1, 1973

Unilever Nigeria Plc is one of the country’s oldest manufacturing companies, with roots dating back to 1923, when it was established as Lever Brothers West Africa.

The company began as a soap manufacturing business and gradually expanded into other consumer goods categories, becoming a major player in Nigeria’s household products market.

It was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on April 1, 1973, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in a business that had already operated in the country for five decades.

Over the years, Unilever Nigeria has built a portfolio of household brands, including Close-Up, Omo, Knorr and Rexona.

The company has also undergone strategic changes in its product portfolio, including the divestment of its tea business and the sale of its home care and skin cleansing businesses in 2020.

Unilever Nigeria celebrated 100 years of operations in the country in 2023. Its continued presence on the NGX makes it one of the longest-serving manufacturing companies in the Nigerian capital market.

3. United Bank for Africa Plc

Date incorporated: February 23, 1961

Date listed: March 31, 1970

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is the third-oldest company in the ranking by listing date, having been admitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange in March 1970.

The bank was incorporated on February 23, 1961, as a public limited liability company and commenced operations in 1961. It was established to take over the business of the British and French Bank Limited in Nigeria.

UBA has since grown from a Nigerian banking institution into a pan-African financial services group with operations across several African countries and international financial centres.

Its business spans retail and commercial banking, corporate banking, treasury services and digital financial services.

The bank has undergone significant corporate changes, including its 2005 merger with Standard Trust Bank, which expanded its scale and market reach.

More than five decades after its listing, UBA remains one of the major financial institutions on the NGX, with its shares continuing to provide investors with exposure to Nigeria’s banking sector.

2. Academy Press Plc

Date incorporated: July 28, 1964

Date listed: June 15, 1965

Academy Press Plc is the second-oldest company in the ranking, having been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in June 1965, barely a year after its incorporation.

Established on July 28, 1964, the company operates in Nigeria’s printing and publishing industry, providing printing services for educational and trade books, commercial publications, confidential documents and other printed materials.

Its operations include offset lithographic printing and full-colour printing services, serving businesses, educational institutions and other organisations.

Academy Press is one of the few companies from Nigeria’s early post-independence corporate era that has retained its place on the Exchange.

Its continued listing reflects the longevity of an industrial business that has operated through major changes in printing technology, publishing preferences and the Nigerian economy.

1. Guinness Nigeria Plc

Date incorporated: April 29, 1950

Date listed: January 2, 1965

Guinness Nigeria Plc is the oldest company among the selected NGX-listed businesses by date of listing, having joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange in January 1965.

The company was incorporated in Nigeria on April 29, 1950, initially as a trading business importing Guinness Foreign Extra Stout from Ireland. It later established a brewery in Lagos, which began operations in 1963, making Nigeria the first country outside Ireland and Great Britain to brew Guinness.

Over the years, Guinness Nigeria expanded its operations beyond stout to include other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its portfolio includes Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Malta Guinness, Guinness Smooth, Orijin and other brands.

The company became part of Diageo’s global operations in 1997. In 2024, Diageo agreed to sell its majority stake in Guinness Nigeria to Tolaram, marking a significant change in its ownership structure.

Despite changes in ownership and Nigeria’s challenging operating environment, Guinness Nigeria has maintained its place on the Exchange for more than six decades.

Note: While Wema Bank is one of the oldest companies on the NGX based on its date of incorporation: May 2, 1945, the NGX directory does not include its listing date. Similarly, UACN and PZ Cussons, which have their incorporation dates as April 22, 1931, and April 12, 1948 respectively, do not have their listing date on the NGX directory.