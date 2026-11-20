Households in average-sized towns across Sub-Saharan Africa are worse off economically than those in rural areas, according to a new World Bank report, challenging the assumption that moving from rural communities to urban settlements automatically improves living standards.

Households in average-sized towns across Sub-Saharan Africa are worse off economically than those in rural areas, according to a new World Bank report, challenging the assumption that moving from rural communities to urban settlements automatically improves living standards.

The report, Sub-Saharan Africa’s Urban Awakening: Catalyzing Economic Growth and Job Creation, found that households in average-sized towns had 10% lower real expenditure per adult and a poverty rate 4.6% higher than households in rural areas.

The findings are based on harmonised household survey data from 13 Sub-Saharan African countries and point to the economic challenges facing thousands of towns across the region, despite their growing populations.

Average-sized towns record worse economic outcomes than rural areas

The World Bank said the economic performance of towns differs significantly from that of cities, where households generally enjoy better living standards than their rural counterparts.

“Sub-Saharan Africa’s smallest urban settlements—towns—perform, on average, no better and, in fact, somewhat worse than its rural areas,” the report stated.

It explained that although households in average-sized towns record lower nominal expenditure per adult than those in rural areas, the difference remains significant after accounting for variations in education and the cost of living.

“For towns, the story is different,” the report said, adding that “real expenditure per adult is 10 percent lower for the average town household than for the average rural household.”

It further noted that “households in a town of average size are worse off than equivalently educated households in rural areas.”

The analysis draws on harmonised household survey data covering 129,096 households across 13 countries: Angola, Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Tanzania.

The report measures monetary poverty using the international poverty line of $3.65 per person per day, expressed in 2017 purchasing power parity dollars.

The findings suggest that the economic benefits often associated with urbanisation are not reaching residents of many smaller settlements, particularly those with limited access to markets, infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Sub-Saharan Africa has more than 15,000 towns

The economic challenges come as towns continue to expand across the region, with population growth not necessarily translating into stronger productivity or better livelihoods.

According to the World Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa had 15,162 towns in 2025, with about 56% of them established since 2000.

These settlements were home to approximately 245 million people in 2025. Their population is projected to reach nearly 404 million by 2050, while their combined built-up area is expected to more than double.

However, the bank warned that population growth alone does not indicate that towns are becoming more economically productive.

“In SSA, high rates of natural population growth can mask economic underperformance of urban areas,” the report stated.

It explained that towns can continue to grow in population even when their productivity is lagging, particularly where growth is driven by natural population increases rather than expanding economic activity.

The report also identified geographical isolation, limited resources and weak connections to markets as factors that can constrain the ability of some towns to attract productive investment and create jobs.

Developments in Nigeria’s urban centres

The challenges associated with rapid urbanisation are also evident in Nigeria, where housing shortages, inadequate infrastructure and the expansion of informal settlements continue to affect residents of smaller urban communities.

In November 2024, Nairametrics reported that the scarcity of affordable housing in Abuja was pushing low-income residents into slums and informal settlements in areas such as Bwari, Mpape, Kabusa and Lugbe, where residents face poor sanitation, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to basic services.

In September 2024, the World Bank recommended that the Federal Capital Territory Administration address housing and transportation challenges facing residents of Abuja’s outskirts, particularly those living in satellite towns and informal settlements.

Meanwhile, in October 2026, Nairametrics reported that Luanda could overtake Lagos as Sub-Saharan Africa’s most populous city by 2050, as the World Bank warned that rapid urban population growth must be accompanied by job creation, infrastructure and productivity improvements.