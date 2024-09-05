The World Bank has recommended ways the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) can address the housing and mass transport crisis in Abuja, particularly for residents on the outskirts.

Will Bradley, Consultant for Urban Livability & Mobility in Nigeria at the World Bank, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

He shared his observations on the sidelines of the Gender and Inclusion Summit 2024 session, titled “Face Me, I Face You: Fixing the Urban Poverty and Housing Crisis,” organized by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), attended by a Nairametrics analyst.

The hybrid event, aimed at exploring innovative approaches to gender-inclusive poverty reduction, drew global and national policymakers, business leaders, scholars, and journalists.

Pathways for Affordable Housing and Transport

Bradley, in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, stated that his research indicates there is no effective affordable housing program in Abuja.

He emphasized that the current infrastructure efforts by government are inadequate.

He noted that while there was a mass housing program for Abuja a few decades ago, it is no longer effective.

According to him, the current public-private partnerships are not delivering affordable housing to those in need, especially for residents on the outskirts.

Bradley advised the FCTA to increase funding for new housing in the outskirts and to revise its approach to demolitions, arguing that the government cannot resolve the housing deficit through demolition alone.

He suggested upgrading informal settlements on the outskirts due to their affordability compared to city-center rents.

He stressed the importance of upgrading houses in the suburbs and outskirts as an alternative to demolition.

“Informal settlements are often viewed as obstacles to proper development and are seen as harboring criminals. However, these settlements are often the only affordable housing available. Therefore, there needs to be a process of upgrading rather than demolishing,” he added.

Regarding transportation, Bradley recommended that the state government provide subsidized bus services and adequate funding.

“The transport system in Abuja is interesting because there seems to be a lot of money for new roads and a new railway. While both are important, a significant portion of the road funds has been spent in the city center, where there is already an excess of good roads.

“How does this help someone who doesn’t own a car and needs to travel to and from Gwagwalada? What is needed is a subsidized bus service,” he advised.

He also noted that more than half of the taxis in Abuja operate without licenses, which poses a security issue, particularly affecting women as it limits their mobility and access to work.

Citing Lagos as an example, he noted that despite its large population and associated problems, the state has implemented good institutional changes, resulting in an integrated transport authority that operates a BRT, regulates dam flows, and builds railway lines.

He suggested that the FCTA adopt such a holistic approach, which is currently lacking in the FCT.

In a discussion with the audience, Bradley mentioned that the Abuja master plan includes a good public transport plan, but it has not been implemented, stressing the need for strong political will.

He advised the government to recognize that most people cannot afford to live in the Abuja city center, which is why they are increasingly residing in distant satellite towns or informal settlements around the city.

More Insights

Doyin Adewola, Founder and CEO of Roomeo Abuja,Nigeria, a real estate developer and consultant, advised that the issue of housing requires self-evaluation.

He noted that the responsibility of ensuring buildings do not collapse lies with building engineers and house owners, not just regulators.

He linked the construction of substandard buildings to “warped values.”

“We need to re-evaluate our values as Nigerians. While we often blame the president and government officials, we should also reflect on whether we are doing the right things in our own living situations,” he said.

He advised regulators to leverage technology to combat corruption, which also affects housing and mass transport issues in Nigeria.

Dr. Osasuyi Dirisu, Executive Director of the Policy Innovation Centre, noted that since 2022, there has been no dedicated platform in Nigeria for evidence-driven dialogue, policy advocacy, and annual updates on developments affecting Nigerians, particularly women and girls.

She emphasized that through sustained advocacy, collective action, and a dedicated platform, the center will continue to push for gender and social inclusion.

She also noted that social and behavioral change is necessary for stakeholders to make a meaningful impact on housing and other human rights.

The PIC is an initiative of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, a leading think tank in Africa, redefining evidence-based policy.