Abia State Governor Alex Otti has presented a N1.2 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2027 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, with N960 billion, representing 80% of the proposed budget, allocated to capital expenditure.

Otti disclosed this on Thursday while presenting the proposal, tagged “Delivering Today, Energising Tomorrow,” to lawmakers for consideration and approval.

The proposed budget represents an 18% increase over the N1.016 trillion approved for 2026, with the remaining N240 billion, or 20%, earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

Otti proposes N960 billion capital spending:

Governor Otti said the proposed N1.2 trillion budget was designed to expand economic opportunities, improve living standards and protect vulnerable households.

He explained that N647.33 billion of the proposed expenditure would be funded through projected revenue, while N552.67 billion would be sourced through concessional loans.

The economic sector will receive 55% of the budget, covering agriculture, works, transportation, power, and other productive activities.

The social sector will account for 37.2%, covering education, environment, sports, poverty alleviation, and social protection.

The administrative sector will receive 5.1%, while N17.3 billion has been proposed for the law and justice sector.

Education and healthcare will receive 20% and 15% of the budget, respectively, reflecting the administration’s focus on human capital development.

The governor projected internally generated revenue at N199.8 billion, which he expects to cover more than 80% of recurrent expenditure.

He said the proposed concessional loans would be committed strictly to infrastructure projects with regenerative value.

Otti also noted that the budget was prepared with contributions from business leaders, development partners, traditional rulers, members of the disability community, and other stakeholders.

“The proposed budget is as realistic as it is aspirational, reflecting the magnitude of our ambition, just as it acknowledges the long path we still have to travel to arrive at our preferred destination.”

He maintained that the proposal reflected the administration’s development ambitions while acknowledging the challenges facing the state.

Abia sustains infrastructure spending:

Otti said his administration had consistently prioritised capital expenditure since assuming office in 2023, with successive budgets focused on infrastructure and social services.

He recalled that his first budget, presented in December 2023, stood at N567.2 billion, with 84% allocated to capital projects.

The administration subsequently presented a N750 billion budget for 2025, allocating 82% to capital expenditure.

Otti said the state’s public debt profile had declined by approximately 60% compared with pre-2023 levels.

More than 1,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed across the state’s 17 local government areas, according to the governor.

Construction is ongoing on more than 80 roads spanning over 200 kilometres across different communities.

The governor also highlighted ongoing investments in healthcare, including the development of tertiary facilities in Amachara and Umunnato.

He said the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Aba was undergoing reconstruction and expansion, while health-sector funding had supported workforce development, alternative energy and modern diagnostic equipment.

Otti added that several communities had regained electricity, while modern water schemes were being developed in urban and semi-urban areas.

However, he acknowledged that the state had yet to achieve its projected revenue target for the current fiscal year.

“We are still far from our destination of choice, and I would like to acknowledge that we have yet to hit our projected revenue mark for the current fiscal year.”

Despite the revenue shortfall, Otti expressed confidence that the state would achieve further development milestones in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and support for vulnerable groups.

Abia Assembly promises budget scrutiny:

Governor Otti urged lawmakers to give the 2027 Appropriation Bill expedited consideration to enable the government to begin implementation early in the fiscal year.

He said timely passage would also provide clarity for investors, development institutions and other stakeholders seeking to explore emerging economic opportunities in Abia State.

The governor’s proposal allocates N960 billion to capital expenditure and N240 billion to recurrent spending.

Projected revenue of N647.33 billion is expected to finance part of the budget, with N552.67 billion proposed from concessional loans.

The House of Assembly will examine the proposed allocations before granting legislative approval.

Ministries, departments, and agencies will be required to defend their respective budget proposals during the legislative review.

Responding, Speaker Emmanuel Emeruwa assured the governor that the Assembly would discharge its legislative responsibilities diligently.

He commended the administration’s infrastructure development efforts since 2023 and pledged continued legislative support for the state’s development.

Emeruwa said lawmakers would subject the Appropriation Bill to detailed scrutiny, examining its provisions line by line before passage.

He also urged government ministries, departments, and agencies to make relevant officials available whenever required to defend their budget estimates.

The Speaker noted that the exercise could require officials to work beyond regular hours to ensure the timely passage of the proposed budget.