The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commissioned a study to establish a cost-based benchmark for telecom value-added services (VAS), amid concerns over inconsistent pricing, revenue-sharing arrangements and limited transparency across the industry.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commissioned a study to establish a cost-based benchmark for telecom value-added services (VAS), amid concerns over inconsistent pricing, revenue-sharing arrangements and limited transparency across the industry.

The study is expected to provide a common reference for determining the costs of services offered through mobile network operators, aggregators, VAS providers and content developers, potentially shaping future regulatory decisions on pricing and revenue distribution.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos during a stakeholders’ consultative forum on the cost determination of value-added services in the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

NCC seeks evidence-based review

Maida, who was represented by the Head of the Commission’s Competition and Tariff Unit, Omotayo Mohammed, said the exercise would provide an evidence-based understanding of costs across the VAS value chain and identify existing inefficiencies and structural imbalances.

“Our objective is not to predetermine pricing outcomes, but to establish a credible and transparent cost basis that supports fair competition, efficient cost recovery, continued investment, innovation and consumer welfare,” he said.

He explained that the study was intended to guide future regulatory interventions rather than impose predetermined prices on industry players.

Why the NCC is reviewing VAS pricing

The initiative comes amid concerns that existing commercial arrangements among network operators, aggregators, service providers and content developers lack a common cost reference, contributing to differences in pricing, service quality and profit margins.

Project Director of Skyquest Concept Projects Ltd., the consultant handling the exercise, Olusegun Ekundayo, said Nigeria currently lacked a cost-based regulatory benchmark for VAS pricing and revenue-sharing arrangements.

He noted that the absence of a common framework had created inconsistencies across the value chain, while raising concerns about billing transparency, unsolicited subscriptions and consumers’ difficulty understanding charges for certain services.

The study will examine the sector between 2017 and 2025, covering traditional services such as Short Message Service (SMS), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and web-based services.

It will also assess emerging areas, including artificial intelligence (AI), fifth-generation (5G) networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), over-the-top (OTT) services and technology providers offering cloud and application services.

Ekundayo highlighted the growing economic significance of the industry, citing a global VAS market projection of $1.07 trillion in his presentation.

NCC warns operators over information disclosure

Maida urged telecommunications operators and other industry participants to cooperate with Skyquest Concept Projects by providing accurate and relevant information for the study.

He warned that delayed, incomplete or inconsistent submissions could undermine the quality and reliability of the findings.

The NCC chief assured stakeholders that commercially sensitive information provided during the exercise would remain confidential, noting that the consultants were contractually obligated to protect the data.

He also reminded operators of their obligations under Section 64 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which empowers the commission to request relevant information and documents from industry participants.

Stakeholders were consequently directed to provide truthful, accurate and complete responses within stipulated deadlines, appoint focal persons to coordinate submissions and notify the commission promptly of any difficulties.

Consumer protection remains a key concern

Beyond pricing and revenue distribution, the NCC said the study would also support efforts to improve consumer protection and transparency in the VAS market.

Maida recalled that the commission introduced the VAS Aggregator Framework in 2017 and amended it in 2018 to improve commercial relationships between content providers and network operators.

The framework was designed to address market access and revenue-sharing concerns while strengthening consumer safeguards through measures such as the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) service and short codes.

He stressed the importance of transparent billing and consumer consent in preventing unsolicited subscriptions and unauthorised deductions.

Value-added services extend beyond conventional voice and data offerings to include information, entertainment and financial applications delivered through telecommunications networks.

NCC’s study-based regulations

In a similar move, NCC also recently engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to carry out a comprehensive review of competition in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, as concerns grow over market dominance and the sustainability of fair competition.

Through that study, NCC said it would be able to put adequate measures in place to ensure that small players in the Nigerian telecommunications industry are protected.

The move came amid longstanding complaints by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) over the growing dominance of mobile network operators such as MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2, especially in the internet provisioning market.