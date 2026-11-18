Nigeria’s inflation rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than six years, strengthening the case for another interest-rate cut when the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee meets next week.

Nigeria’s inflation rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than six years, strengthening the case for another interest-rate cut when the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee meets next week.

Headline inflation slowed to 14.06% in October 2026 from 14.63% in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The last time Nigeria recorded a lower headline inflation rate was in September 2020, when inflation stood at 13.71%. By October 2020, it had already risen to 14.23%.

More importantly for the MPC, the October moderation was broader than the previous month.

Food inflation eased to 19.13% from 19.59%, while core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy prices, fell sharply to 10.78% from 12.95%.

The October numbers therefore present the MPC with a different inflation picture from the one analysts were looking at only a few weeks ago.

Before the latest data was released, five market experts who spoke to Nairametrics expected the MPC to hold the Monetary Policy Rate at 23% at its November 23–24 meeting.

Their caution was partly driven by still-high food inflation and a sharp increase in month-on-month core inflation in September.

The October report has weakened some of those arguments. But has it weakened them enough for the CBN to cut rates again?

Inflation is falling more broadly

September’s inflation report was encouraging at the headline level but less convincing underneath.

Headline inflation dropped to 14.63%, but food inflation remained at 19.59%, while month-on-month core inflation accelerated sharply to 1.11% from -0.06% in August.

That raised questions over whether underlying price pressures were really easing.

October is different.

Alongside the decline in annual headline food and core inflation, food prices fell 0.75% month-on-month, while core inflation contracted 0.53%, reversing September’s 1.11% increase.

The Food Price Index itself declined from 152.28 points in September to 151.13 points in October, while farm produce and imported food prices also eased during the month.

This makes October a stronger disinflation report than September because the moderation is no longer being driven by the headline number alone. There is, however, an important caveat.

Overall month-on-month inflation increased to 0.43% from 0.06%, meaning average prices rose faster in October than they did in September despite the decline in the annual inflation rate.

Some non-food categories also recorded noticeable increases. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 1.97% month-on-month; transport increased 1.86%, while restaurants and accommodation services rose 1.54%.

So while inflation is easing more broadly, price pressures have not disappeared.

Does this give the CBN room to cut?

At 23%, the MPR is now almost 9 percentage points above headline inflation, using the simple difference between the two rates.

That wide positive gap could support the argument that monetary conditions remain sufficiently tight for the CBN to reduce rates without immediately abandoning its inflation-fighting stance.

But the September decision itself provides an important clue about how the CBN may approach November.

The MPC reduced the MPR from 26.5% to 23%, a 350-basis-point adjustment, but the CBN repeatedly described the move as an operational reset, rather than the beginning of an aggressive easing cycle.

The committee said the adjustment was designed to bring the policy rate closer to prevailing market rates and improve monetary-policy transmission.

It explicitly stated that the recalibration did not represent a change in the underlying policy stance.

That distinction matters. If September was principally a reset rather than the start of a rapid rate-cutting cycle, the MPC could decide that one additional inflation report is not enough to justify another large move.

Analysts still see reasons for caution

Before the October inflation release, all five analysts surveyed by Nairametrics placed a hold at 23% as their base case.

Isaac Osaro, Head of Investment Research at First Securities Brokers Limited, argued that the CBN may want to assess how the September decision is affecting inflation, liquidity and economic activity.

Adaeze Onyemachi, Ag. Managing Director of Blue Marina Securities, also expected a hold, while Sola Oni, CEO of Sofunix Investment and Communications, had pointed specifically to September’s increase in month-on-month core inflation as a reason for caution.

Israel Adebomi, Head of Investment Banking at STL Capital & Advisory Limited, said stronger evidence on inflation, exchange rates and liquidity would be important.

Chukwudi Nga, MD/CEO of MorganCapital Securities Limited, expected a hold but said a modest cut could not be ruled out.

October has addressed one of the concerns analysts had before the latest inflation release, particularly the sharp rise in core inflation. But post-inflation assessments still point to caution.

Igho Erakpotobo, Lead, Corporate Finance and Research at Futureview Financial Services Limited, expects the CBN to hold the MPR at 23%, arguing that September’s 350-basis-point adjustment should not be seen as the start of an easing cycle.

“I don’t read September’s 350bp cut as the start of an easing cycle. It was a technical reset that brought the MPR down to where market rates already were,” he said.

He also cited festive-season dollar demand, approaching election spending and possible tighter monetary conditions in the United States as reasons for caution. For Erakpotobo, a 50-basis-point cut remains possible, but a large reduction is unlikely.

Vincent Oshoma, Business Development Manager at Blue Marina Securities, said the six-year low in inflation has strengthened the case for further easing, but expects the MPC to move carefully.

According to him, the CBN must balance the benefits of lower borrowing costs against exchange-rate stability and inflation expectations, while allowing more time to assess the impact of the previous rate cut.

He said another cut remains possible if the decline in inflation proves consistent and sustainable.

Francis Nkem, Investment Analyst at Iron Capital Asset Management Limited, also expects either a hold or, at most, a marginal cut.

He pointed to still-high food inflation, recent pressure on the naira, approaching elections and the possibility of higher US interest rates as factors that could discourage aggressive easing.

“I expect a hold or, at most, a marginal cut. I do not anticipate another aggressive reduction of the magnitude of the previous 350bps cut,” Nkem said.

Taken together, the three post-inflation views suggest that while October’s numbers have strengthened the argument for easing, analysts are still leaning towards a hold or only a small rate cut, rather than another aggressive reduction.

What the MPC has to decide

The November meeting may therefore come down to how much confidence the committee places in the October inflation numbers.

The case for easing is stronger than it was before the report. Headline inflation is at its lowest level since September 2020, food inflation is easing, core inflation has fallen sharply and the policy rate remains well above the inflation rate.

But the arguments for patience have not disappeared.

Food inflation remains high at 19.13%, headline month-on-month inflation accelerated in October, some non-food prices are rising, and the CBN has yet to fully assess the impact of September’s policy reset.

The CBN itself has said future decisions will remain data-dependent and has identified election-related spending as one of the potential upside risks to inflation.

That makes another 350-basis-point reduction difficult to justify at this stage.

The October numbers may have moved the debate from “hold” versus “hold” to “hold” versus a small cut.

Whether the MPC is ready to take that next step will become clearer when it concludes its final scheduled meeting of 2026 on November 24.