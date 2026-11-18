Fitch Ratings has projected that Nigeria’s policy interest rate will average 21.7% in 2027, before declining further to 18.6% in 2028, as inflation gradually moderates and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) begins to ease monetary conditions.

Fitch Ratings has projected that Nigeria’s policy interest rate will average 21.7% in 2027, before declining further to 18.6% in 2028, as inflation gradually moderates and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) begins to ease monetary conditions.

The projections suggest a gradual reduction in borrowing costs over the next two years, although monetary policy is expected to remain relatively tight as inflationary pressures persist.

Gaimin Nonyane, Director of Sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, presented the forecasts during the agency’s ‘Nigeria: Sovereign Rating Review and Outlook’ presentation on Tuesday.

Interest rates expected to decline

According to Fitch’s forecast table, the annual average policy interest rate is expected to decline from 27.3% in 2025 to 25.4% in 2026, 21.7% in 2027 and 18.6% in 2028.

The projections come after the CBN reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 23% from 26.5% in September 2026.

The apex bank also adjusted the Standing Lending Facility rate to 23.5% from 27% and the Standing Deposit Facility rate to 20% from 22%.

Inflation expected to moderate gradually

Fitch expects inflation to ease over the forecast period, providing room for a gradual reduction in interest rates.

The agency projected end-year consumer price inflation at 15.1% in 2026, declining to 12.2% in 2027 and 10.9% in 2028, compared with 15.2% in 2025.

However, it warned that inflation remains stubbornly high, driven by elevated food, transport and utility prices, as well as persistent inflation expectations.

Fitch’s separate inflation forecast puts the average rate at 15.4% in 2026 and 13.1% in 2027, indicating that price pressures are expected to ease but remain significant.

“High food, transport and utilities prices and elevated expectations, partly offset by services disinflation; Fitch forecasts 15.4% in 2026, 13.1% in 2027.”

The ratings agency noted that the CBN’s tight monetary stance has helped moderate credit expansion. Credit growth, which peaked at about 95% in February 2024, had cooled to approximately 16% by the time of the presentation.

The cash reserve ratio remained unchanged at 45%, while Fitch expects ample liquidity in the banking system to keep monetary conditions tight through the remainder of 2026, with moderate easing anticipated in 2027.

Fitch forecasts economic growth of 4.3%

Beyond monetary policy, Fitch projected Nigeria’s economy to grow by 4.3% in 2026 and 2027, before moderating slightly to 4.2% in 2028.

The agency expects the general government fiscal deficit to widen to 3.6% of GDP in 2026 before narrowing to 3.3% in 2027 and 3.1% in 2028.

It also projected foreign exchange reserves to cover 6.3 months of current external payments in 2026, declining to 5.9 months in 2027 and 5.8 months in 2028.

Fitch said Nigeria’s economic outlook had improved following reforms that strengthened policy credibility, external liquidity and resilience to economic shocks.

The agency revised Nigeria’s sovereign rating outlook to Positive from Stable on October 9, 2026, while affirming its long-term rating at ‘B’.

However, it identified policy slippage, weaker capital inflows and major social instability as risks to its economic projections.