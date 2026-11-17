Some of the world's most-visited websites, including Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were compromised in a cyberattack aimed at stealing cryptocurrency and infecting iPhones.

Some of the world’s most-visited websites, including Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were compromised in a cyberattack aimed at stealing cryptocurrency and infecting iPhones.

According to a report by Reuters, citing findings by security researcher Scott Helme, the attack involved malicious JavaScript code distributed through Optimizely to visitors of websites operated by 178 organisations across different sectors.

The scripts were designed to redirect cryptocurrency payments to attackers’ wallets, steal credit card details, collect website cookies and screenshots, and deploy exploit code on iOS devices.

Attack exploited third-party website platform

According to Helme, the attackers used Optimizely to distribute malicious JavaScript code to visitors accessing websites belonging to the affected organisations.

The scripts attempted to replace legitimate cryptocurrency payment addresses with wallets controlled by the attackers, potentially redirecting payments without users’ knowledge.

The scripts also sought to harvest sensitive browsing information, including browser cookies and screenshots, alongside payment card details entered by visitors.

The attack further involved attempts to plant exploit code on Apple devices running iOS, exposing visitors to potential device compromise.

Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock separately said it had found evidence that the affected websites had served malicious code to their visitors.

However, it could not be immediately established whether the malicious code had successfully compromised users in every case or determine the extent of any resulting breaches.

Affected companies begin security investigations

Some of the affected organisations have taken steps to investigate the incident and limit potential exposure.

Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorised changes to its Optimizely scripts and had disabled them as a precaution.

Equifax also investigated the incident and stopped using Optimizely. However, the company said it had found no evidence that its own systems had been compromised.

The incident highlights the security risks associated with third-party website services, as malicious code introduced through an external platform can expose visitors to threats even when they are accessing legitimate websites.

Breaches raise concerns over digital security

The latest incident comes amid growing concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities affecting organisations and digital platforms, including in Nigeria.

In April 2025, Nairametrics reported that MTN Group suffered a cybersecurity breach that exposed customer information in some of its markets. The company clarified that its core network, billing systems and financial services infrastructure were not affected.

Concerns also extended to government digital infrastructure in 2026. In April 2026, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) disclosed unauthorised access to parts of its information systems and advised users to update their login credentials as a precaution.

The following month, Nairametrics reported concerns raised by an IT consultant that most Nigerian government websites had not undergone adequate security testing, leaving them vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches.