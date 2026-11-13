NCC turns to spectrum incentives as Nigeria’s data usage hits 1.73 million TB

Nigeria's telecommunications regulator is exploring a new approach to spectrum management that could see operators commit more resources to expanding network coverage, improving capacity and upgrading service quality in exchange for spectrum-related incentives.

Nigeria’s telecommunications regulator is exploring a new approach to spectrum management that could see operators commit more resources to expanding network coverage, improving capacity and upgrading service quality in exchange for spectrum-related incentives.

The Special Assistant – Technical to the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Umar Abdullahi, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja during a briefing on the proposed Incentive-Based Spectrum Investment Framework (IBSIF).

According to him, the framework is designed to link incentives associated with spectrum allocation to additional, measurable and enforceable investments in telecommunications infrastructure.

Nigeria’s data consumption surge fuels the need for more investments

The proposed framework comes as Nigeria’s data consumption continues to surge, putting increasing pressure on existing mobile networks and raising questions about whether current infrastructure investments can keep pace with the country’s growing digital needs.

According to the Commission, monthly data consumption rose from approximately 517,670 terabytes in January 2023 to 1.73 million terabytes in September 2026, representing more than a threefold increase in just over three years.

The NCC expects this growth to continue, driven partly by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud services and other data-intensive digital applications.

The development presents a growing challenge for telecoms operators, particularly as network congestion and capacity constraints become more pronounced in areas experiencing rising demand.

Under IBSIF, Abdullahi said the Commission wants spectrum, traditionally treated as a valuable government revenue source, to deliver broader economic benefits by encouraging additional investment in the infrastructure needed to support Nigeria’s digital economy.

Investments required to expand 4G, 5G coverage

Nigeria has made considerable progress in expanding telecommunications coverage, with 4G population coverage now exceeding 80%, according to the NCC.

However, the regulator says opportunities for further expansion through additional spectrum are becoming increasingly limited, making it necessary to explore other approaches to improving network capacity and coverage.

Despite the introduction of 5G services in Nigeria, population coverage stood at approximately 13% as of April 2026, highlighting the substantial gap between the availability of next-generation technology and its actual reach across the country.

While network optimisation, fibre deployment and infrastructure sharing remain important tools for improving connectivity, the NCC believes accelerating 5G deployment is becoming critical to meeting future demand.

The challenge is particularly significant because increasing data consumption does not automatically translate into better connectivity.

Without corresponding investments in network infrastructure, the growing volume of internet traffic could intensify congestion, affect browsing speeds and undermine the quality of digital services relied upon by households and businesses.

The Commission is therefore looking beyond the traditional approach of expanding network coverage to a broader strategy that prioritises capacity, service quality and sustainable infrastructure investment.

How the proposed spectrum investment framework will work

At the centre of IBSIF is the idea that spectrum-related incentives should be tied to additional investments that produce measurable improvements in telecommunications services.

Rather than treating spectrum licensing primarily as a revenue-generating exercise, the NCC wants to use its spectrum management responsibilities to encourage operators to invest more in network deployment and expansion.

Under the proposed arrangement, eligible investments would be assessed against defined commitments covering network deployment, geographical coverage, capacity and service quality.

“Operators would also be subject to monitoring and accountability arrangements to establish whether they have fulfilled their investment obligations,” Abdullahi said.

The Commission says independent technical and financial verification, supported by objective network performance measurements, would be used to determine whether agreed targets have been achieved.

These measurements could include crowdsourced quality-of-experience data, providing an additional means of assessing how telecommunications services perform from the perspective of consumers.

The Commission says the framework has undergone technical, economic, fiscal and legal assessments, alongside independent expert studies, international benchmarking and Nigeria-specific economic modelling.

Brazil offers a model for linking spectrum to infrastructure investment

The NCC is drawing lessons from international experiences where spectrum allocation has been used to encourage telecommunications infrastructure development.

Brazil is cited as a relevant example, having incorporated investment and coverage obligations into its 5G spectrum assignment arrangements.

According to the Commission, the country’s experience demonstrates how spectrum licensing can support faster network expansion when it is linked to clearly defined investment commitments.

The NCC, however, says Nigeria’s approach will not simply replicate another country’s model but will be developed around local market conditions and national development priorities.

This distinction is important given Nigeria’s peculiar telecommunications landscape, where infrastructure financing requirements, affordability challenges and gaps in connectivity across underserved communities remain significant.

The proposed framework is also expected to complement recent reforms intended to improve the operating environment for telecommunications companies.

These include telecommunications tariff adjustments, fiscal reforms, improvements in foreign exchange conditions, Right-of-Way concessions by several state governments and the designation of telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure.

The Commission believes IBSIF could provide another mechanism for stimulating sustainable investment while extracting greater long-term value from Nigeria’s spectrum resources.

NCC moves towards stakeholder consultations

The Commission says it is currently progressing stakeholder engagements and consultations to refine the framework, validate its implementation arrangements and ensure appropriate safeguards are in place.

Already, the Commission has published a consultation paper on its website, asking industry players for their comments and inputs to shape the final draft of the framework.

Implementation is expected to be phased and evidence-based, subject to applicable regulatory processes, with lessons from initial implementation informing its broader application over time.

The framework is grounded in the NCC’s statutory responsibilities under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which include promoting investment, efficient spectrum management, universal access and consumer protection.

What you should know

The NCC‘s spectrum incentive move comes amid continued concerns about telecommunications service quality in Nigeria, with operators under pressure to improve network performance as demand for mobile voice and data services increases.

Just recently, the House of Representatives directed chief executive officers of telecommunications companies in Nigeria to appear before it to explain the persistent decline in service quality, warning that those who fail to comply could face arrest.

The summons followed earlier concerns over poor network quality, despite infrastructure investments and regulatory measures aimed at improving service delivery and protecting subscribers.

Nairametrics reported that telecommunications operators had invested more than N2.5 trillion in network infrastructure in 2025 to enhance network quality. However, persistent fibre cuts and equipment vandalism across the country continue to pose challenges.