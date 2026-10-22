Reps summon MTN, Airtel, Glo CEOs over poor network quality, threaten arrest

The House of Representatives has directed chief executive officers of telecommunications companies in Nigeria to appear before it on October 28 to explain the persistent decline in service quality, warning that those who fail to comply could face arrest.

The House of Representatives has directed chief executive officers of telecommunications companies in Nigeria to appear before it on October 28 to explain the persistent decline in service quality, warning that those who fail to comply could face arrest.

The directive was issued on Wednesday by the House Ad hoc Committee investigating the consistent poor quality of service and customer experience in the Nigerian telecommunications sector.

The resolution followed the adoption of two motions moved by Rep. Sunday Umeha (APC-Enugu) and Rep. Afam Ogene (NDC-Anambra), after the CEOs of MTN, MAFAB Communications and other service providers failed to honour previous invitations to appear before the committee.

NCC directed to ensure telecom CEOs attend hearing

The committee directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that the CEOs of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, MAFAB and other telecommunications service providers appear before it on October 28 at the National Assembly Complex.

The operators were also directed to submit all relevant documents to the committee on or before the scheduled hearing date.

The lawmakers warned that summons for the arrest of any chief executive who failed to appear could be issued.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Olumide Osoba (APC-Ogun), said telecommunications services had consistently declined in recent times, prompting the House to establish the committee to investigate the situation.

He said critical sectors of the economy, including point-of-sale (POS) operations, also depended on telecommunications networks.

Osoba alleged that invited CEOs had continued to offer various excuses and send lower-ranking staff to represent them instead of appearing before the committee themselves.

Lawmakers criticise operators for ignoring invitations

Rep. Ibe Osonwa (LP-Arochukwu/Ohafia) criticised telecommunications companies for generating substantial revenue from Nigeria while failing to appear before lawmakers to account for their activities.

He said it was unacceptable for companies operating in the country to disregard parliamentary invitations seeking explanations about their activities, given the revenue they earn from the Nigerian market.

In his ruling, Osoba urged the NCC to ensure that telecommunications operators complied with the committee’s resolution and that their chief executives appeared as directed.

Telecom service quality remains a concern despite network investments

The House committee’s investigation follows earlier concerns over poor network quality, despite infrastructure investments and regulatory measures aimed at improving service delivery and protecting subscribers.

In October 2025, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) attributed poor telecommunications services in Lagos, Abuja and other major cities to inadequate network capacity in densely populated urban areas. The regulator called for targeted investments in 5G deployment and upgrades to existing 4G networks to ease congestion.

In April 2026, the NCC began implementing its compensation framework for subscribers affected by poor network quality. The framework requires eligible operators to compensate customers in areas where service quality falls below prescribed standards, covering voice, data and SMS services.

A month later, Nairametrics reported that mobile network operators and tower companies had invested a combined N2.5 trillion in network infrastructure in 2025 amid continuing complaints about service quality. The NCC said the investments supported the addition and upgrade of more than 2,800 telecommunications sites nationwide.