The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the directive it issued to telecom operators to compensate subscribers for poor service quality will take effect from this month.

The Commission disclosed this in an FAQ released on Tuesday, providing more details on the directive and the category of subscribers that would get compensated.

While emphasising that the directive only applies to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that have failed to meet their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on Quality of Service, the Commission said a compensation framework is already in place for Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

However, the Commission did not disclose which of the MNOs comprising MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile failed to meet the QoS KPIs.

What the Commission is saying

According to the Commission, the compensation covers service failures affecting voice, data, or SMS services.

Highlighting the eligibility criteria for the compensation, the Commission said:

“You may be qualified if:

“You experienced poor network service in an affected Local Government Area; and

“You made at least one outgoing revenue generating event (billed call, SMS, or data session) during the relevant period.”

It also noted that the compensation framework covers both individuals and corporate customers.

The Commission added that the subscribers do not need to apply for the compensation because it is automatic.

“Operators are required and mandated to identify affected subscribers and provide compensation directly.

“Only service failures that fall below the defined thresholds set by the Quality of Service Regulations issued by the NCC will qualify for compensation.

“Short, isolated interruptions and immediately remedied interruptions may not qualify,” the telecom regulator noted.

Backstory

Late last month, the Commission in a statement released by its Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Nnenna Ukoha, said it has directed Mobile Network Operators to compensate subscribers in areas where network quality falls below prescribed standards.

The NCC explained that the directive is part of its broader regulatory approach aimed at placing consumers at the centre of Nigeria’s telecommunications ecosystem.

It noted that telecommunications services play a critical role in economic activities, social interaction, and access to digital opportunities.

“When service quality is poor, the consequences affect productivity, commercial activities, and even public confidence in our communications system,” the Commission stated.

The regulator added that the compensation policy is designed to complement existing measures to monitor service quality and enforce performance standards across the sector.

What you should know

The directive on compensation for subscribers over poor quality of service marks a regulatory shift in how the NCC addresses the issue of service quality.

In the past, the Commission would rather impose heavy fines on operators that failed to meet the service quality KPIs, leaving the subscribers who bore the brunt of the subpar services with nothing.

Meanwhile, the operators are also battling with several issues that are impeding their ability to deliver good quality services despite continuous investments in capacity.

Chief among the challenges is the perennial fibre cuts. According to the NCC, as of last year, telecom operators were recording an an average of 1,100 fibre cuts every week.