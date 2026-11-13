INEC schedules nationwide mock accreditation for November 28 ahead of 2027 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled a nationwide mock accreditation exercise for November 28, 2026, to test its upgraded voter accreditation and electronic result transmission systems ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled a nationwide mock accreditation exercise for November 28, 2026, to test its upgraded voter accreditation and electronic result transmission systems ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, disclosed this on Thursday, November 12, at Chatham House in London, during a high-level dialogue organised in partnership with the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) on Nigeria’s 2027 elections and regional stability.

The exercise will simulate the presidential election and assess the Commission’s readiness to deploy its upgraded technology, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), following operational challenges recorded during the 2023 general election.

INEC to test upgraded accreditation and result transmission systems

Amupitan said the nationwide exercise would allow the Commission to assess whether its accreditation and electronic result transmission systems were functioning as expected ahead of the polls.

“On the 28th of this month, we will conduct a mock accreditation across all states of the federation to simulate the presidential election and verify that we have gotten both accreditation and electronic result transmission right,” he said.

The INEC chairman said the Commission had procured additional BVAS devices and reduced the maximum number of voters assigned to each machine from 1,250 to 850.

Polling units with more than 850 registered voters will be provided with multiple devices.

He also disclosed that INEC was constructing climate-controlled storage facilities across the states to address concerns over BVAS malfunctions linked to extreme heat and storage conditions during the 2023 elections.

Amupitan said the Commission had considered introducing an entirely new electoral technology for 2027 but opted to upgrade its existing infrastructure because of the limited time available before the polls.

INEC introduces safeguards against inaccurate election results

Amupitan said the Commission had also introduced technical safeguards to prevent inaccurate election results and figures reflecting over-voting from being uploaded to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He said a post-2023 review identified result management, particularly at collation centres, as one of the major weaknesses exposed by the last general election.

“We found that the core problem of election result management and declaration in Nigeria is not even at the polling unit—it is at the collation centres,” he explained.

“In 2023, there were instances of inaccurate results or results with over-voting being uploaded onto IReV. We have now devised a technical safeguard: if a result is not accurate at the polling unit, it will not go to IReV at all,” he said.

He added that the new process was designed to improve confidence in results displayed on the portal and make collation more transparent.

“The moment a result appears on IReV, citizens can trust what they see. By eliminating inconsistencies at the source, collation will become a transparent formality,” he said.

INEC steps up preparations for 2027 general elections

The planned mock accreditation comes amid wider efforts by INEC to strengthen its technology, improve the accuracy of the voter register and address concerns over the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that INEC had integrated the National Identification Number (NIN) into its voter registration process in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The initiative is aimed at auditing, verifying and cleaning the national voter register ahead of the polls.

In October 2026, the commission announced that Nigeria’s national voter register had surpassed 103 million following the completion of its three-phase Continuous Voter Registration exercise and a final biometric cleanup using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The exercise recorded 10.77 million new registrations.