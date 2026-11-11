Bolt says over N140 billion invested in Nigeria in 10 years

Bolt, a global ride-hailing platform, says it has invested more than N140 billion in Nigeria since commencing operations in the country in 2016.

Bolt, a global ride-hailing platform, says it has invested more than N140 billion in Nigeria since commencing operations in the country in 2016.

The company also disclosed that it has reached more than 14 million riders and created 470,000 income opportunities over the past decade, highlighting its growing footprint in Nigeria’s mobility and transportation sector.

Bolt disclosed these figures in a statement released on Wednesday, marking its 10th anniversary of operations in Nigeria.

The company currently operates in 31 cities across the country, which it says represents the widest geographical presence among ride-hailing platforms in Nigeria.

According to Bolt, its expansion beyond major urban centres reflects efforts to make ride-hailing services more accessible while connecting more Nigerians to transportation and income-generating opportunities.

Bolt highlights economic contribution

Commenting on the milestone, Caroline Wanjihia, Regional Director, Rides Operations, Africa, said the company’s decade-long presence in Nigeria reflects its efforts to improve urban mobility and create earning opportunities.

“Reaching 10 years in Nigeria is an important milestone for Bolt. Since we launched in 2016, our focus has been on making urban mobility more accessible while creating opportunities for people to earn through our platform,” she said.

Wanjihia added that the company’s investment, rider base and income opportunities reflected the progress made alongside its driver-partners, riders and other stakeholders.

She noted that operating in 31 cities had strengthened Bolt’s geographical reach, allowing it to serve more communities and respond to changing transportation needs.

The regional director said the company would continue to focus on improving its services, strengthening partnerships and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Growth of ride-hailing in Nigeria

Bolt’s 10-year milestone comes as ride-hailing platforms continue to play a growing role in Nigeria’s urban transportation market, providing alternatives to conventional public transportation and creating flexible earning opportunities for drivers.

The company said it would sustain investments in improving the mobility experience and supporting its driver-partners as it explores further opportunities within Nigeria’s transportation ecosystem.

Globally, Bolt operates in more than 850 cities across over 50 countries, providing services that include ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rentals, and car rentals.

The company says more than 200 million customers use its platform globally, supported by over 4.5 million drivers.

Uber exits, Bolt stays

Bolt’s milestone in Nigeria contrasts sharply with its major rival in the country, Uber, which exited the market in September this year citing unfavourable market conditions.

Uber said its decision to exit the market followed a “thorough review” and was limited to the two markets, with no impact on its operations elsewhere in Africa.

“After a thorough review, we have taken the difficult decision to wind down operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective September 2, 2026,” Uber said.

Before its exit, Uber had operated in Nigeria for 12 years, having launched operations in the country in July 2014, two years ahead of Bolt.