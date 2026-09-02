BREAKING: Uber shuts down operations in Nigeria, Uganda

Global ride-hailing company Uber has announced plans to wind down its operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Global ride-hailing company Uber has announced plans to wind down its operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

In a statement shared with Nairametrics, the company said the decision followed a “thorough review” and was limited to the two markets, with no impact on its operations elsewhere in Africa.

“After a thorough review, we have taken the difficult decision to wind down operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective September 2, 2026,” Uber said.

The company said its immediate priority is to support drivers, riders and local team members through the transition.

More details shortly.