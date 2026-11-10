Anthropic withdraws IPO pricing details showing potential $69.3 billion raise

Anthropic has retracted initial public offering (IPO) pricing details that indicated the artificial intelligence company could raise as much as $69.3 billion from its planned stock market listing.

Anthropic has retracted initial public offering (IPO) pricing details that indicated the artificial intelligence company could raise as much as $69.3 billion from its planned stock market listing.

The company initially circulated a copy of an IPO filing indicating plans to offer about 866.7 million shares at between $70 and $80 per share, potentially raising as much as $69.3 billion, according to Reuters.

Anthropic subsequently withdrew the pricing details after informing banks that the information was inaccurate.

A company representative said an updated filing would be provided, although the company did not specify which details were incorrect.

Anthropic’s draft IPO included shares from existing investors

The original email showed that Anthropic planned to sell approximately 866.7 million Class A shares, comprising about 843.3 million shares from the company and another 23.3 million shares from existing shareholders.

At the upper end of the proposed $70–$80 price range, the IPO would raise approximately $69.3 billion.

The proposed sale included both newly issued shares from Anthropic and shares held by existing investors, meaning the total proceeds would not all go to the company.

Anthropic was expected to begin its investor roadshow on Tuesday, November 10, with pricing anticipated the following week.

However, the status of the proposed terms remained uncertain following the withdrawal of the pricing details.

Google, Nvidia and Microsoft among proposed $26 billion investors

The original filing also outlined a proposed $26 billion private placement involving seven major technology companies alongside the IPO.

The companies included Alphabet’s Google, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

According to the filing, the companies would purchase Anthropic’s Class N common stock at the IPO price, with the private placement expected to close immediately after the public offering.

The proposed investment highlights the growing financial relationships between major technology companies and AI developers, as businesses seek access to computing infrastructure and advanced AI models.

Anthropic’s IPO plans and valuation expectations

The retracted pricing details come after months of preparations for Anthropic’s planned stock market listing, with earlier reports pointing to ambitious valuation expectations.

The IPO preparations come amid growing competition among major AI developers for investor capital. Nairametrics reported on November 7, 2026, that OpenAI had secured $11 billion in fresh funding at a $1.25 trillion valuation, as the ChatGPT developer continued raising private capital while delaying its IPO plans.