Lagos clarifies borehole regulation, denies introducing new tax

The Lagos State Government has clarified that it has not introduced a new tax on private boreholes but is instead enforcing existing regulations governing borehole drilling and groundwater extraction across the state.

The Lagos State Government has clarified that it has not introduced a new tax on private boreholes but is instead enforcing existing regulations governing borehole drilling and groundwater extraction across the state.

The clarification was made by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, according to a statement on the official Facebook page of the Lagos State Government on Saturday.

The government said the ongoing exercise, which has been described on social media as a new borehole tax, is aimed at ensuring compliance with existing environmental and water resource management laws.

Lagos says borehole regulation is not a new tax

Wahab explained that the regulation of borehole drilling and groundwater abstraction is backed by Section 312 (1) XVII of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law (EMPL) 2017, which empowers the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) to regulate indiscriminate borehole drilling across the state.

He said the current exercise is not a newly introduced policy but an enforcement of existing permit requirements by the agency responsible for regulating groundwater resources in Lagos.

“Lagos State Government has refuted viral social media posts and commentaries about the introduction of a ‘new borehole tax’ in the state.

“The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a press statement, said the current exercise, which has been termed by some as ‘a new tax law’, is the regulation of borehole drilling and groundwater abstraction in the state,” the statement read in part.

According to the Commissioner, groundwater regulation is an internationally recognised practice designed to protect underground water resources, prevent contamination, mitigate land subsidence and ensure long-term water security.

He added that LASWARCO has intensified efforts to ensure compliance with existing permit requirements as part of the state’s broader approach to managing groundwater resources.

The Commissioner acknowledged the challenges residents face in accessing potable water but maintained that the state government remains committed to investing in water infrastructure to expand public water supply across Lagos.

Reiterating the government’s position, Wahab said, “The characterisation of regulatory compliance measures as a newly introduced ‘borehole tax’ is inaccurate and does not reflect the policy being implemented.”

He urged residents to rely on verified information from official government channels, adding that the government remains committed to transparency, environmental sustainability and improved service delivery.

LASWARCO threatens to seal illegal boreholes

The clarification comes after LASWARCO warned that it would seal illegal boreholes and prosecute operators extracting groundwater without the required permits.

In a statement issued by its Executive Secretary, Barr. Oluwabukola Khadijah Adeyemo, the commission directed prospective borehole drillers and groundwater abstractors to obtain the necessary permits before commencing operations across the state.

Adeyemo said the commission had observed with grave concern the indiscriminate drilling of boreholes and groundwater extraction without the requisite permits and approvals.

She warned that the agency would not hesitate to seal facilities operating in violation of the regulations and prosecute offenders.

The commission identified groundwater contamination, land subsidence and threats to the long-term water security of Lagos residents as risks associated with uncontrolled borehole drilling.

LASWARCO said it is statutorily empowered under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 to regulate borehole drilling, groundwater abstraction and water supply services across the state.

The warning reinforces the commission’s position that borehole operators must obtain the required approvals before extracting groundwater.

Lagos began groundwater regulation in 2022

The Lagos State Government commenced the regulation of access to underground water in August 2022 as part of efforts to manage groundwater resources and prevent pollution.

The initiative was designed to strengthen oversight of borehole drilling, groundwater abstraction, consumption, supply and distribution to ensure the sustainable management of water resources.

In August 2025, the state government also warned that residents drilling boreholes in the Lekki axis could be exposed to contaminated water.

The warning was issued by Mahmood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary in the Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, during a stakeholders’ meeting.

Adegbite said contaminated boreholes in Lekki posed health risks to residents, adding that proper wastewater treatment in the area could help prevent diseases associated with untreated waste.