Lagos threatens to seal illegal boreholes, prosecute operators without permits

The Lagos State Government has threatened to seal illegal boreholes and prosecute operators who extract groundwater without the required permits.

The Lagos State Government has threatened to seal illegal boreholes and prosecute operators who extract groundwater without the required permits.

The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) issued the warning in a statement from its Executive Secretary, Barr. Oluwabukola Khadijah Adeyemo.

The government said the directive is intended to strengthen groundwater regulation, protect public health and ensure the sustainable management of the state’s water resources.

Lagos threatens to seal illegal boreholes

LASWARCO has reiterated that all prospective borehole drillers and groundwater abstractors must obtain the necessary permits before commencing operations across Lagos State.

The commission said it had observed with grave concern the unauthorised and indiscriminate drilling of boreholes and groundwater abstraction without the requisite permits and approvals.

Adeyemo condemned the practice, warning that the commission would take enforcement action against operators who flout the regulations.

“Every unregulated borehole endangers our collective future and compromises the sustainability of our environment. All intending drillers and abstractors must obtain the necessary permits from LASWARCO,” Adeyemo said.

She added that the commission would not hesitate to seal any facility found operating in violation of the directive and prosecute offenders.

LASWARCO cites groundwater contamination risks

Adeyemo said LASWARCO is statutorily mandated under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017, to regulate borehole drilling, groundwater abstraction and water supply services across the state.

She warned that unregulated groundwater extraction could pose serious risks to residents and the environment.

The commission said unauthorised borehole drilling and groundwater abstraction could expose residents to public health risks.

It warned that poorly regulated activities could contribute to groundwater contamination.

Adeyemo also identified land subsidence and threats to the long-term water security of millions of Lagos residents as major concerns.

She stressed that drilling boreholes or abstracting groundwater without LASWARCO’s authorisation is illegal and punishable under the law.

The government said effective regulation of groundwater resources is necessary to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of water supplies across Lagos.

Adeyemo called on residents, community leaders and other stakeholders to support the enforcement drive by reporting illegal borehole drilling and groundwater abstraction.

Residents can report violations to LASWARCO via its hotline on 0816 878 2223 or visit its office at Block 19, 3rd Floor, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Lagos State Government had earlier, in August 2022, commenced the regulation of access to underground water as part of efforts to manage groundwater resources and prevent pollution.

The government said the initiative was necessary to strengthen oversight of borehole drilling, groundwater abstraction, consumption, supply and distribution to ensure effective management and long-term sustainability.

What you should know

In August 2025, the state government also warned that residents drilling boreholes in the Lekki axis could be exposed to contaminated water.

The warning was issued by Mahmood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary in the Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, during a stakeholders’ meeting.

Adegbite said contaminated boreholes in Lekki posed health risks to residents. He added that treating wastewater in the area could help prevent diseases associated with untreated waste.

The latest warning reinforces the state government’s position that groundwater extraction must be regulated to reduce contamination risks and protect residents’ access to safe water.