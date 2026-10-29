Qatar’s Barzan Holdings seeks to deepen defense partnerships with Nigeria

Qatar’s Barzan Holdings has said it is working to deepen defense partnership with Nigeria even as considers opportunities to supply defense equipment and develop commercial relationships.

Qatar’s Barzan Holdings has said it is working to deepen defense partnership with Nigeria even as considers opportunities to supply defense equipment and develop commercial relationships.

Engineer Thamer Al Emadi, Regional General Manager for Africa at Barzan Holdings and Managing Director of Dicon Sur, disclosed this in an interview with Nairametrics on Tuesday, the first day of AFRIDEX 2026 at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

According to him, Barzan said had engaged Nigerian defence stakeholders to discuss possible commercial, technological and industrial collaborations.

Barzan explores defence deals in Nigeria

Al Emadi said Barzan Holdings was participating in AFRIDEX 2026 as a main sponsor to engage Nigerian defence and security leaders, alongside other regional partners.

The discussions covered potential equipment supply, technology transfer and industrial partnerships to support Nigeria’s defence requirements.

“We are here at AFRIDEX to discuss Nigeria’s defence needs and explore how Barzan Holdings can support them through the supply of modern defence products and services, as well as potential industrial and technology partnerships,” Al Emadi said.

He added that the company was open to developing solutions tailored to the requirements of the Nigerian Defence Forces.

Dicon Sur, which Al Emadi also leads, is a joint venture between the Ministry of Defence of Qatar and the Ministry of Defence of Nigeria, operating under the supervision of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

The existing joint venture provides a basis for cooperation between the two countries’ defence establishments, while the latest discussions point to possible additional commercial and industrial collaboration.

Weapons, drones feature in Barzan talks

At AFRIDEX 2026, Barzan Holdings highlighted products across its defence portfolio, including the Q1 Corner rifle and its recently launched BIG556 rifles in 4.5-inch and 7-inch configurations. The company said the rifles were designed and manufactured in Qatar.

Its wider portfolio also includes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned surface vessels and command-and-control systems intended to support surveillance, intelligence gathering and operational decision-making.

Barzan said its discussions with Nigerian stakeholders covered four areas:

Weapons and ammunition.

Advanced technology.

Platforms.

Services, support and accessories.

Beyond equipment supply, the company said it could provide training, maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as technical support. These services could form part of a broader commercial relationship beyond the purchase of defence equipment.

Al Emadi said Barzan’s products were developed to meet international quality requirements, including NATO standards, and undergo testing under different environmental conditions. These include high humidity, tropical conditions and extreme temperatures, with temperatures in Qatar sometimes exceeding 50 degrees Celsius during summer.

Nigeria expands domestic defence production

Nigeria has continued to pursue international defence partnerships to strengthen its security capabilities, access military equipment and develop domestic defence production.

In April 2026, Nairametrics reported that DICON signed a memorandum of understanding with the EIB Group for the domestic production of unmanned systems, military hardware and digital defence technologies.

The country has also pursued defence-related engagement with international partners, including the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, involving military assistance, equipment and security cooperation.

These partnerships reflect Nigeria’s efforts to address security challenges while expanding the role of domestic institutions in producing and maintaining military equipment.