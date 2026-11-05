GIGM seeks FG’s 50% fare reduction scheme ahead of 2026 festive season, 2027 polls

GIG (God Is Good) Motors has said its team is looking forward to the Federal Government's approval and implementation of the 50% reduction in interstate transport fares, as was done between December 2023, and January 4, 2024, ahead of the festive season and the 2027 general elections.

God Is Good Mobility (GIGM), formerly God is Good Motors has said its team is looking forward to the Federal Government’s approval and implementation of the 50% reduction in interstate transport fares, as was done between December 2023, and January 4, 2024, ahead of the festive season and the 2027 general elections.

The Chief Executive Officer of GIG Mobility, Dr. Enahoro Okhae, disclosed this on Wednesday during the launch of the company’s new products, HireX and PASS, in Abuja, which was attended by Nairametrics.

In 2023, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government listed five transport companies, including GIG (God Is Good) Motors, Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor, for the implementation of the 50% reduction in interstate transport fares between December 21, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

What the firm is saying

Responding to a Nairametrics question on how the company fared during the fare reduction exercise and its outlook on a possible reimplementation, Okhae confirmed that the company was already in discussions with officials of the Ministry of Transportation on the reintroduction of the scheme, describing it as a “very important scheme.”

“When the Federal Government did that (fare reduction), it was a very, very laudable, very important scheme. We did it, it was great, we enjoyed it because it made more people travel, they (customers) enjoyed it because it gave them 50% discount,” he said.

He confirmed that the scheme was implemented in 2023 and 2024, but not in 2025.

He added that demand typically surges during festive periods due to increased passenger traffic, making fare increases almost inevitable.

He also noted that relevant stakeholders were already engaging the government on the possibility of reintroducing the scheme.

“Well, we’re already having those talks (on fare reduction).

“We’re hoping that it will happen again this year because a lot of people are also going to travel. You know the general election is in January 2027, so there’s going to be a lot of movement in the course of December. We’re really hoping that it happens because it helps a lot of people to travel,” he said.

He explained that if a passenger would ordinarily (for instance) spend N60,000 travelling from one location to another, due to increased demand, the proposed 50% reduction would bring the fare down to N30,000.

According to him, such a reduction would put more money in people’s pockets and enable them to enjoy the festive periods.

Transport services must be reliable – NADDC

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Joseph Osanipin, Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), commended platforms that use innovation to simplify the travel experience by bringing different mobility-related services together.

According to him, technology-driven solutions should address practical challenges faced by travellers, including transportation arrangements, accommodation, airport transfers and navigation in unfamiliar destinations.

However, he identified “trust, reliability and efficient service delivery” as critical pathways to the successful adoption of digital mobility platforms.

He said customers must be confident that their personal information and transactions are secure and that services promised through digital platforms will be delivered as expected.

FG’s transport fare slash

In 2023, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu had announced a 50% reduction in interstate transport fares and free commuter rides on all rail lines from December 20, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the President.

He said:

“In the spirit of Christmas and end-of-the-year festivities, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in another demonstration of his love for Nigerians, has approved that the Federal Government should intervene to bring down the cost of public transportation to allow our compatriots who want to travel to visit their loved ones and hometowns to do so without stress and the extra burden posed by high transport costs around this period.”

According to the minister, President Tinubu wanted Nigerians to be able to travel within the country to wherever they wished to meet their loved ones without the extra burden of paying exorbitantly for interstate public transportation.