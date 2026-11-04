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Olam Agri to invest $400 million in African food processing, plans new feed mills

Olam Agri plans to invest about $400 million in African food processing through 2028, including the construction of new animal feed mills in Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast, as the agricultural commodities trader expands its presence across the continent.

Emmanuel Azubuike

Analyst

3 min read

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Olam Agri to invest $400 million in African food processing, plans new feed mills

Olam Agri plans to invest about $400 million in African food processing through 2028, including the construction of new animal feed mills in Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast, as the agricultural commodities trader expands its presence across the continent.

Olam Agri disclosed the investment in a statement on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, outlining its plans to expand food and feed processing capacity in response to changing consumption patterns across Africa.

The investment will also support increased grain processing, wheat milling and pasta production across selected African markets, building on approximately $115 million the company has invested in West African processing operations since 2024.

What Olam Agri plans to invest in

The investment aims to capitalise on Africa’s growing population, rising incomes and changing dietary preferences, which are increasing demand for processed foods, meat, fish and other sources of animal protein.

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  • Populations are growing, incomes are rising and diets are changing,” Saurabh Mehra, Olam’s head of food and feed processing, said in the statement. “Demand for food, feed and protein will keep climbing.”

In Nigeria, Olam Agri plans to establish a third animal feed plant to increase the production of poultry and fish feed. The company also intends to expand its semolina production capacity and add 850 trucks to its distribution fleet to strengthen the delivery of its products across the country.

  • In Cameroon, the company plans to establish a 300,000-tonne poultry feed plant, which is expected to become operational in early 2028.
  • In Ghana, the investment will support an expansion of the company’s pasta-making capacity to increase production.
  • In Ivory Coast, Olam Agri plans to enter the country’s food and feed processing markets for the first time, with investments in wheat milling, animal feed production and poultry breeding.

The company is also exploring opportunities to expand into southern African markets, including Angola.

  • We believe in Africa’s long-term growth,” Mehra said. The investment “will expand local processing capacity, support government priorities on value addition, and help strengthen food security.”

At full capacity, the new feed mills planned for Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast are expected to generate annual purchases of more than 500,000 tonnes of corn and soybeans from over 130,000 smallholder farmers.

Nigeria steps up efforts to boost domestic food production

Olam Agri’s planned investment comes as Nigeria intensifies efforts to increase domestic agricultural production, improve food processing and reduce dependence on imported food commodities.

The development followed the Federal Government’s launch of the 2025/2026 dry-season wheat farming initiative under NAGS-AP in November 2025, targeting 80,000 registered farmers nationwide and an expected output value of approximately N160 billion.

More investments target Nigeria’s agricultural value chain

Beyond government-backed programmes, Nigeria’s agricultural sector has continued to attract investments from foreign companies, development finance institutions and local agribusinesses seeking to expand production, processing and distribution capacity.

These investments reflect growing interest in expanding Nigeria’s agricultural value chain beyond primary production into processing, manufacturing, storage and distribution, areas that remain critical to improving domestic food supply and reducing reliance on imported food products.

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