The Federal Government has launched an ambitious $3.14 billion agricultural investment plan in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Hand-in-Hand Initiative.

This initiative aims at transforming five key value chains, such as tomato, cassava, maize, dairy, and fisheries.

According to NTA, this was made known by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, during his presentation at the National Hand-in-Hand investment forum on Tuesday, September 17, 2025, in Abuja.

Kyari said the Hand-in-Hand initiative seeks to eradicate poverty, end hunger, and achieve food sovereignty while aligning with global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The minister highlighted the investment’s potential to lift millions out of poverty, create jobs, and enhance food security.

Further insight

Kyari stated that the portfolio, which is supported by a combined commitment of $1.75 billion in government funding and $1.39 billion from the private sector, boasts a 14% average internal rate of return.

He said that this is also expected to increase per capita incomes by up to $657 and sequester over 1.2 million tonnes of carbon, contributing to global climate goals.

Kyari said, “Nigeria presents a robust and compelling 3.14 billion US dollar investment portfolio under the FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative. This portfolio is strategically focused on five high-impact value chains: tomato, cassava, maize, dairy, and fisheries.

“These cases have been carefully selected through evidence-based analysis, taking into account market demand, production potential, climate resilience, and socio-economic impact.

“Together, they offer a strong financial and developmental proposition, with an average internal rate of return above 14 percent. More than 4.1 million Nigerians stand to benefit directly and indirectly.’’

Stressing the task which was to present concrete, bankable opportunities in agriculture and irrigation, the minister added, “These opportunities reflect Nigeria’s leadership in agriculture, the strength of our private sector, and our determination to transform declarations into action.”

“Nigeria is honoured to host this forum at a critical moment. Climate shocks, food insecurity, and malnutrition remain pressing challenges. But through irrigation, innovation, and targeted investment, we can turn these challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth, food sovereignty, and regional integration.’’

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Vice-President Kashim Shettima had announced fresh incentives to boost agricultural investment, with a target to lift 35 million Nigerians out of poverty and create 21 million full-time jobs in rural and agrarian communities.

Shettima explained that the new reforms would introduce single-window platforms for land registration, strengthen agricultural credit systems, expand irrigation infrastructure, and scale mechanisation to unlock Nigeria’s food production potential.

The Vice-President noted that the government is re-engineering its policies to attract investment through regulatory reforms, public-private partnerships, and agri-tech innovations.