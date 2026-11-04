Africa Credit Expo 2026 to Unite Financial Leaders, Businesses and Students to Shape the Future of Africa’s Credit Economy

The fourth edition of the Expo, powered by CreditRegistry, will bring industry leaders, policymakers and young people together at the University of Lagos to explore how trust, financial knowledge and stronger credit systems can unlock opportunity across the continent. What will it take to build an Africa where businesses can access the capital they need […]

The fourth edition of the Expo, powered by CreditRegistry, will bring industry leaders, policymakers and young people together at the University of Lagos to explore how trust, financial knowledge and stronger credit systems can unlock opportunity across the continent.

What will it take to build an Africa where businesses can access the capital they need to grow, lenders can make better-informed decisions, and young people understand how to build a strong financial future? These questions will frame the fourth edition of Africa Credit Expo (ACE), taking place on Friday, 13 November 2026, at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Main Auditorium, University of Lagos.

Powered by CreditRegistry, Nigeria’s premier credit bureau and the gold standard of credit reporting, and supported by its founding sponsor, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), ACE 2026 will convene financial institutions, fintech innovators, policymakers, regulators, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, students and development organizations under the theme “Reimagining Africa’s Credit Economy: Unlocking Capital, Trust and Opportunity.” More than 2,000 participants are expected.

The Expo will examine the issues shaping Africa’s credit ecosystem, from access to finance and reliable credit information to financial literacy, consumer protection, digital innovation and responsible lending.

“No single institution can reimagine Africa’s credit economy alone. Lenders, regulators, policymakers and innovators each hold part of the solution, and ACE exists to bring them into the same room,” said Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, Managing Director/CEO, CreditRegistry. “This year, we are also bringing in the next generation, the future of Africa’s credit economy. Our goal is to move from conversation to collaboration, towards a credit economy where trusted information unlocks capital and capital unlocks opportunity for every African business and household.”

Putting the next generation in the room

Alongside industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and consumers, this year’s edition will also bring the future of Africa’s credit economy into the same room. Through dedicated student panels and youth-focused sessions, ACE 2026 will give students and young professionals the opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders, share their perspectives and explore how credit, financial discipline and informed decision-making shape future opportunity.

This focus builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in February 2026 between CreditRegistry and the University of Lagos, through its Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre (ESDC), to integrate the curriculum of the Africa Consumer Credit Academy (ACCA), CreditRegistry’s financial literacy initiative, into the ESDC framework. The collaboration gives every student the opportunity to take part in the ACCA programme, with practical credit education, financial management and wealth-building knowledge, alongside mentorship, certification and engagement with industry professionals.

A platform for collaboration

ACE has also become a platform for practical collaboration across the continent. At ACE 2025, CreditRegistry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Afreximbank’s MANSA Digital Initiative to strengthen business credibility, due diligence and access to opportunity for African businesses, including support for cross-border trade.

That spirit of collaboration is reflected in the partners behind this year’s edition. Alongside founding sponsor Afreximbank, ACE 2026 is supported by strategic partners including AFRACAD, MANSA, Majatech, Beloxxi and FAN Milk, a coalition spanning technology, financial services and industry that shares a commitment to building a stronger credit culture.

Speakers and programme

ACE 2026 will feature keynote presentations, executive and student panels, fireside chats, exhibitions and networking. Featured speakers include Foyinsolami Akinjayeju, Managing Director/CEO, EFInA; Dr. (Mrs.) Markie Idowu, President and Chairman of Council, National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA); Tinuola Aigwedo, Executive Director, Strategy and Operations, National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC); Babatunde Akin-Moses, Managing Director/CEO, Sycamore; Princess Adesola Ogunleye, National President/CEO, Country Women Association of Nigeria (COWAN); Dr. Seye Olurotimi, Founder/CEO, MSME Africa; Grace Effiom, Head of Enterprise, Lendsqr; Joyce Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Sofri Trust Microfinance Bank; and Austin Angelo Ikechukwu, Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance & Financial Crime Prevention Professional, Majatech.

They will be joined by other voices from banking, credit infrastructure, fintech, policy, technology and entrepreneurship. Foyinsolami Akinjayeju will deliver the keynote address on the future of credit and building an economy where trust unlocks opportunity. Panels and fireside chats will explore what must change next in Nigeria’s credit economy, how to unlock capital for MSMEs, how to close the credit gap for women and underserved communities, and how to build financial confidence among the next generation of credit consumers.

For businesses and entrepreneurs, the Expo offers direct engagement with the institutions working to close the financing and information gaps that constrain growth. For financial institutions and policymakers, it is a platform to exchange perspectives on strengthening trust and improving credit assessment. For students and young professionals, it offers exposure to the ideas, institutions and opportunities shaping the future of finance.

Attendance is free, and registration is open to financial-sector professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, students, young professionals, policymakers and members of the public. To register and view the full programme, visit https://africacreditexpo.creditregistry.ng/. For enquiries and partnership opportunities, email [email protected].