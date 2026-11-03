With Careers Lasting At Least Decade Each, Jeroid and Olamide Join Forces to Push for Wider Crypto Adoption

The collaboration reflects the Nigerian crypto platform’s strategy of combining an established operating history with cultural influence as it pursues growth in an increasingly competitive digital asset market.In a market where digital finance companies compete for customers, visibility and credibility, brand partnerships are increasingly becoming part of a wider business strategy. For Jeroid, the decision […]

The collaboration reflects the Nigerian crypto platform’s strategy of combining an established operating history with cultural influence as it pursues growth in an increasingly competitive digital asset market.

In a market where digital finance companies compete for customers, visibility and credibility, brand partnerships are increasingly becoming part of a wider business strategy. For Jeroid, the decision to bring Nigerian music superstar Olamide on board as a brand ambassador represents more than a high-profile endorsement. It reflects the company’s ambition to strengthen its market position, widen its reach and build on more than nine years of operations in Nigeria’s digital asset sector.

Founded in 2017 by Jeremiah Mayowa, Jeroid has evolved from a WhatsApp-based over-the-counter cryptocurrency and gift card trading service into Nigeria’s leading digital platform offering cryptocurrency trading, gift card exchange and other financial services. The company launched its first app in 2021 and introduced Jeroid V2 in 2023 as part of its efforts to improve the user experience and expand its technological capabilities. [Read](https://businessday.ng/bd-weekender/sponsored-bd-weekender/article/jeroid-marks-nine-years-of-innovation-surpassing-1-billion-in-transaction-volume/) BusinessDay’s report on Jeroid’s nine-year growth

The partnership with Olamide comes at this moment of business expansion, placing the artist’s influence alongside the company’s longer-term efforts to build a recognisable and competitive brand.

Longevity as a Competitive Advantage

For Olamide, Jeroid’s operating history was an important consideration in the partnership. Speaking about the digital asset industry, he highlighted the risk posed by short-lived platforms.

“Most of other situations, you just see that these guys come after two, three years, they carry people money, they japa,” he said.

The comment points to a persistent challenge for businesses operating in digital finance: earning consumer confidence in a market where trust can be difficult to establish and costly to lose.

Olamide also explained that he values innovation and uniqueness, adding that he believes cryptocurrency is here to stay. His emphasis on synergy suggests that the partnership was informed by more than the prospect of commercial visibility. Jeroid’s history and continued development provided a business context for the collaboration.

By its ninth anniversary in 2026, Jeroid reported cumulative transaction volume exceeding US$1 billion, more than 500,000 users and over one million monthly transactions. The company also achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2024 and recertification in 2025, milestones it cites as part of its commitment to quality management and operational standards.

These indicators provide a picture of the scale Jeroid has reached since its early beginnings. While an established history does not eliminate the risks associated with digital assets, it gives prospective customers and business partners a record of operations against which to assess the company.

The Commercial Case for Cultural Influence

Olamide’s appointment also allows Jeroid to connect its services with a broader audience. As one of Nigeria’s most recognisable music figures, the artist brings cultural relevance and reach that can help introduce the brand to consumers who may not yet be familiar with its offerings.

For a digital asset platform, that reach can support brand awareness, product discovery and customer acquisition. It can also help make conversations about cryptocurrency and digital financial services more accessible to audiences beyond established crypto communities.

However, the commercial value of an ambassador partnership depends on what follows the announcement. Awareness must translate into meaningful engagement, while interest must be supported by products that are accessible, useful and dependable. In this respect, the partnership’s longer-term value will depend on Jeroid’s ability to convert increased visibility into sustained customer relationships.

This makes the collaboration part of a broader business equation: cultural relevance can open the door, but product quality, service delivery and customer experience are central to keeping users engaged.

Building Beyond the Endorsement

Jeroid’s growth strategy has included expanding its product offering and developing services around the needs of its users. Alongside cryptocurrency and gift card trading, the platform offers utility payment services and other features intended to make digital transactions more accessible.

Its development from a WhatsApp-based operation to a dedicated app illustrates the importance of adapting a business model as customer expectations and technology change. The company has also expanded beyond Nigeria, including its entry into South Africa in 2025, broadening the geographical scope of its ambitions.

For Mayowa, the Olamide partnership forms part of this continuing evolution. The opportunity is to combine the company’s operational experience with a stronger public profile, supporting its efforts to compete for attention and participation in the digital finance market.

The next phase will require more than visibility. It will depend on continued product development, transparent communication, effective customer support and the ability to maintain confidence as the company grows. With more than nine years in the market and Olamide now associated with its brand, Jeroid is positioning itself for its next stage of development. The commercial test will be whether the partnership strengthens the company’s connection with users while reinforcing the business fundamentals on which long-term growth depends.