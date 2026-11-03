Zenith Bank reinforces commitment to Africa’s creative economy through continued sponsorship of art X Lagos 2026

Zenith Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s creative and cultural landscape through its continued sponsorship of ART X Lagos 2026, taking place from November 5-8, 2026, at Federal Palace, Lagos.

Building on its support for the fair’s landmark tenth-anniversary edition in 2025, the Bank returns as a Silver Sponsor for the 11th edition, reinforcing its commitment to platforms that celebrate African artistic excellence, preserve cultural heritage and create opportunities for emerging creative talent.

Founded by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig in 2016, ART X Lagos is a leading international cultural platform dedicated to showcasing contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Through its multidisciplinary programming, the fair has become an important platform for connecting artists, galleries, collectors and cultural institutions while promoting African creativity on the global stage. Since its inception, ART X Lagos has brought together artists and galleries from over 70 countries, welcoming participants from 170 nations worldwide.

The 11th edition of ART X Lagos will hold under the theme: A New Chapter, A New Decade, reflecting on the artists, architects, educators and thinkers who shaped modernism in Nigeria. The theme explores how cultural inheritance can inspire new forms of artistic expression and possibilities for the future.

Through its sponsorship, Zenith Bank supports the continued growth of ART X Lagos as an international platform for artistic exchange, cultural preservation and creative enterprise, strengthening connections across Africa’s creative ecosystem and fostering opportunities for growth and collaboration.

As part of its broader sponsorship of ART X Lagos 2026, Zenith Bank will support two key programmes: ART X ICON and The Masterclass. While ART X ICON celebrates the achievements and enduring contributions of Nigeria’s artistic pioneers, The Masterclass creates opportunities for emerging creatives to learn, engage and develop their practice.

In this 11th edition, the focus of ART X ICON is turned to pioneering Nigerian potter Ladi Dosei Kwali (1925–1984) with Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel, conceived and developed by curator Dr Jareh Das.

Widely recognised as the face on Nigeria’s 20-naira note, Ladi Kwali is celebrated for her extraordinary contribution to Nigerian ceramics and her role in bringing traditional Nigerian pottery to international prominence. Drawing on generations of indigenous pottery knowledge, she developed a distinctive artistic practice that earned her international recognition.

Bringing together ceramics and archival materials from the National Museum in Lagos, alongside works from private lenders, Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel offers a deeper exploration of the artist’s life, practice and enduring influence.

The exhibition will also feature works by women potters who worked alongside and after Kwali, including Kande Ushafa and Asibi Ido, as well as traditional pottery by Gbari, Nupe and Bida potters. Together, these works illuminate the artistic traditions Kwali inherited, the innovations she introduced, and the knowledge carried forward by subsequent generations.

Complementing ART X ICON, The Masterclass will place emerging artists in dialogue with Ladi Kwali’s legacy, creating an opportunity to explore the relationship between traditional artistic knowledge and contemporary creative practice.

The programme will select 10 emerging artists from across disciplines including painting, sculpture, photography, film, textiles, digital practice, performance and ceramics, providing opportunities for intimate conversations and meaningful engagement with established creative practitioners.

Speaking on the partnership, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, commented:

“At Zenith Bank, we recognise that the growth of the creative economy requires both the preservation of our cultural heritage and sustained investment in the talents shaping its future. Our continued partnership with ART X Lagos reflects our belief in the importance of supporting platforms that celebrate African artistic excellence, strengthen cultural institutions and create opportunities for emerging creatives. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that unlock the economic and cultural value of Nigeria’s creative industry and enable African creativity to gain even greater recognition on the global stage.”

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder and Director of ART X Lagos, said:

“As ART X Lagos enters its second decade, we are immensely grateful for the continued partnership of sponsors such as Zenith Bank, whose support reflects a shared commitment to advancing Nigeria’s creative and cultural landscape. Partnerships like this are instrumental in sustaining our vision, deepening our impact and creating lasting opportunities for African creativity to thrive on a global scale.”

Beyond ART X ICON and The Masterclass, ART X Lagos 2026 will feature 15 exhibitors across its Main and Spotlight sections, alongside a diverse programme of Special Projects, including Ndidi Dike’s Residues of Past Encounters: 2024–2026, The ART X Library and Speakers’ Corner.

The fair’s wider multidisciplinary programme will also feature ART X Cinema, ART X Live!, ART X Talks, Art Across Borders and the Schools’ Programme, celebrating the breadth and diversity of contemporary creativity from Africa and its diaspora.

ART X Lagos 2026 takes place from 5–8 November 2026 at Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos.