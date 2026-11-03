Access Holdings to Advance Africa’s Capital Mobilisation Agenda at AFIS 2026 

Access Holdings Plc will advance the case for African financial institutions to convert scale into greater economic impact when leaders from across the continent’s financial ecosystem gather for the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) 2026 in Luanda, Angola, on 3-4 November.

Participating as a Diamond Sponsor alongside its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, the Group will bring its pan-African experience to discussions on one of the continent’s most pressing priorities: how to mobilise more capital for productive investment, deepen regional trade and financial integration, and expand access to finance for businesses and households.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Access Holdings Plc, will lead the Group’s delegation, which includes Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, and Seyi Kumapayi, Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, Access Bank Plc.

For Access Holdings, the conversation in Luanda goes beyond the growth of individual financial institutions. It is about how African institutions can use their reach, capabilities and partnerships to address the continent’s financing needs and create sustainable value for businesses, economies, communities and shareholders.

Africa’s opportunity is significant, but realising it will require financial institutions with the scale, capability and partnerships to mobilise capital more effectively and direct it towards productive growth. In this context, scale is not an end in itself. Its value lies in what it enables institutions to deliver for businesses, economies and communities across the continent.

Having established a significant pan-African footprint through Access Bank, the Group is increasingly focused on translating that scale into value by connecting markets, supporting enterprise, facilitating regional commerce and widening access to financial services. This Scale-to-Value orientation reflects a broader ambition to ensure that expansion is matched by deeper economic relevance and measurable stakeholder impact.

At AFIS 2026, the Group will contribute perspectives from its experience across African markets, with particular emphasis on mobilising domestic capital, strengthening regional trade and payments integration, broadening financial inclusion and using digital platforms to extend financial services to underserved businesses and households.

Commenting on the Bank’s participation, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, said: “Businesses need finance that moves across borders as easily as their ambitions do. At AFIS 2026, we will show how Access Bank is turning its pan-African scale into real value by connecting markets, supporting enterprise and widening access to financial services.”

These priorities reflect Access Holdings’ view that Africa’s financial future will depend not only on the size or profitability of its institutions, but also on their ability to channel capital towards the real economy, enable businesses to grow and connect African markets more effectively.

Co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation and Jeune Afrique Media Group, AFIS 2026 will convene more than 1,250 African and global financial leaders and regulators. The summit, themed ‘Making Capital Count: Unlocking Growth Through African Finance’, will examine practical ways to mobilise private investment, direct finance to the real economy, turn African savings into African investment and deepen regional integration.

Through its participation, Access Holdings will advocate stronger collaboration among financial institutions, governments, regulators, investors and the private sector, recognising that building Africa’s financial capacity requires institutions and markets to work together across national and sectoral boundaries.

Updates on the Group’s participation will be shared through the official channels of Access Holdings and Access Bank using #AFIS2026.