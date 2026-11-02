Beta Glass Delivers Double-Digit Revenue and Operating Profit Growth in Q3 2026 Unaudited Results

Beta Glass Plc (“Beta Glass” or “the Company”), the leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa, announces its financial performance for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2026, as presented in its Unaudited Interim Financial Statements.Beta Glass delivered a strong Q3 in 2026, recording double-digit growth in revenue, gross profit, […]

Beta Glass Plc (“Beta Glass” or “the Company”), the leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa, announces its financial

performance for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2026, as presented in its Unaudited Interim Financial Statements.

Beta Glass delivered a strong Q3 in 2026, recording double-digit growth in revenue, gross profit, and operating profit, compared with Q3 in 2025. The results highlight improved gross profit margins and operating profitability. Year-to-Date Revenue, Gross Profit and Operating

Profit also showed positive growth versus the previous year. EBITDA rose to 40.8% in Q3 2026 from 37.6% in Q3 2025 and to 39.5% in 9M 2026 from 38.2% 9M 2025, supported by healthy demand from key customers, improved manufacturing efficiencies and disciplined cost management.

Financial Performance Overview

Financial Indicator Q3 2026 (₦’000) Q3 2025 (₦’000) Q3 Change (%) 9M 2026 (₦’000) 9M 2025 (₦’000) 9M Change (%) Revenue 40,368,602 36,148,983 +11.7% 120,083,285 114,381,890 +5.0% Gross Profit 15,182,964 12,512,421 +21.3% 43,254,879 41,894,054 +3.2% Operating Profit 13,727,899 11,932,501 +15.0% 39,254,843 38,778,904 +1.2% Profit Before Tax 13,159,347 12,714,324 +3.5% 37,640,599 40,318,755 -6.6% Profit After Tax 8,768,999 8,518,597 +2.9% 24,926,626 27,223,943 -8.4% Earnings Per Share (₦) 14.62 14.20 +2.9% 41.55 45.38 -8.4%

Key Highlights

Revenue: 11.7% YOY increase in revenue in Q3 2026 on the back of double-digit volume growth. This lifted 9M 2026 revenue to ₦120.08 billion, a 5% increase on 9M 2025, against a strong comparative base set by early-year customer stocking activity in 2025.This performance reflects sustained customer demand, improved commercial execution, and our continued focus on operational excellence, supported by continued commercial and operational activities.

Gross Profit and Operating Performance: 21.3% Gross Profit increase in Q3 2026 outpaced revenue growth, with gross margin improving to 37.6% from 34.6% in Q3 2025.In spite of US/Iran war induced margin pressures, 9M 2026 gross margin was more or less stable at 36.2% vs 36.6% in 9M 2025.

Profit After Tax (PAT): Profit After Tax recorded modest growth of 2.9% year on year, at ₦8.77 billion in Q3 2026, versus ₦8.52 billion in Q3 2025. Commenting on the results, the Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass Plc, Alex Gendis, said: “Our 11.7% revenue growth in Q3 2026 reflects another quarter of strong commercial performance, backed by a double-digit increase in sales volume, driven by healthy demand from our key customers in the brewery, soft drinks, pharma, and cosmetics segments. A 21.3%increase in gross profit reflects the gains from our tight cost management and improved manufacturing efficiencies. These have resulted in an encouraging improvement in our gross margin from 34.6% to 37.6%.

While Iran/US war induced factors continued to place pressure on our overall earnings, we recorded modest growth in PBT and PAT during Q3 2026. The 6.6% decline in PBT in 9M 2026 vs 9M 2025 is reflective of the strong comparative base set by early-year customer stocking

activity in 2025. Our focus remains on managing all macro and operating pressures while sustaining the improvements recorded in our operating performance. As we approach the end of the year, we remain committed to operational excellence, disciplined cost management and delivering high-quality glass packaging solutions to our customers across local and export markets. These priorities will continue to guide our efforts to strengthen the business and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

The Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 will be available on the Company’s website at www.betaglass.com, following their official release.