Jumia Black Friday Is Here: ‘No Manage Am’ Is the Call to Upgrade

That smartphone you have been nursing because a replacement feels too expensive? The home appliance you have been coaxing to work for just a little longer? Or the gadget that has stayed on your wishlist while you wait for a price that feels right?

How long must you keep managing?

Jumia’s answer is ‘No Manage Am’. The e-commerce platform has unveiled its Black Friday campaign, offering discounts of up to 60% from October 30 to November 30, 2026. Inspired by a familiar Nigerian expression, the campaign speaks to a common consumer dilemma: wanting to replace or upgrade a product but postponing the purchase until the cost makes sense.

For shoppers, the proposition is straightforward. Rather than continuing to make do with products that no longer meet their needs, they have a month to explore offers, compare options and decide whether the available prices make an upgrade worthwhile. For Jumia, the campaign brings product discovery, brand promotions and online shopping together in a single, extended retail event.

The campaign covers smartphones, electronics, fashion, home appliances, computing, groceries, gaming, beauty and everyday essentials. Nivea, Xiaomi and Skyrun are the headline sponsors, alongside brand partners Silvercrest, Oraimo, Samsung and Aeon, and many more brands, with offers across key consumer categories.

“With ‘No Manage Am’, we are making Black Friday about more than discounts: it is about helping customers get the products they want, at prices that work for them, through a reliable shopping experience. Our upgraded platform can accommodate approximately three times last year’s Black Friday traffic, and we are ready to deliver our most memorable edition yet,” Ojo said.

For Oluwafemi Ajulo, Chief Commercial Officer of Jumia Nigeria, the breadth of participating brands and product categories is central to giving shoppers more opportunities to find relevant offers and make purchasing decisions around their individual needs and budgets.

The campaign will feature five Explosion Fridays, scheduled for October 30 and November 6, 13, 20 and 27, with site-wide discounts of up to 60%. Daily brand deals and Sunday free-shipping offers will provide additional opportunities to discover promotions throughout the month.

Shoppers can also take part in a Scavenger Hunt featuring 200 hidden items, the Snatch It Challenge and live-streamed video giveaways. On November 11, Jumia plans 11 consecutive hours of promotions, with hidden freebies across the platform from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The 10k Store and Half Price Deals will provide dedicated destinations for selected offers, before the campaign concludes with a Cyber Monday finale on November 30.

The campaign’s creative direction, led by Lere Awokoya, Chief Marketing Officer of Jumia Nigeria, draws on a familiar consumer behaviour: postponing purchases while waiting for a deal that makes an upgrade worthwhile. The ‘No Manage Am’ idea turns that tension into an accessible, culturally recognisable invitation to reconsider those long-delayed purchases.

Delivering the experience will also depend on the technology and operations behind the promotions. Jumia says it has strengthened its platform infrastructure, conducted stress tests and worked with vendors to prepare product assortments and fulfilment operations ahead of the anticipated increase in demand.

Marilyn Oruwari, Head of Customer Experience and Support at Jumia Nigeria, is focused on ensuring customers can access assistance throughout the campaign. Support will be available through the app, website, WhatsApp, live chat and telephone hotlines, with 24-hour assistance, AI-powered chat support, a call-to-order service and an improved returns and refund process.

For consumers, the decision ultimately comes down to whether a product meets their needs and whether the price represents worthwhile value. Jumia is encouraging shoppers to visit its website or app ahead of October 30, explore participating brands, compare available offers and build wishlists before the promotions begin.

That smartphone you’ve been meaning to replace or the appliance you’ve been coaxing along, may finally be worth upgrading. This Black Friday, Jumia’s message is simple: No Manage Am. Download the Jumia app, explore the offers and see if the upgrade you’ve been putting off is now within reach.