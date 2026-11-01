Meet the CEOs leading Nigeria’s seven listed oil and gas companies

Behind these companies are executives with different educational backgrounds, professional experiences and leadership journeys, but a shared responsibility of navigating one of Nigeria's most strategically important industries.

Since the discovery of commercial oil deposits at Oloibiri in present-day Bayelsa State in 1956, Nigeria’s economy has been closely tied to the liquid resource found beneath much of the Niger Delta.

From the oil boom of the 1970s, which transformed the country into one of Africa’s leading petroleum producers, oil has remained central to Nigeria’s economic fortunes.

The industry still accounts for a significant share of the country’s foreign trade, contributing 47.79% of total exports in the second quarter of 2026, valued at N12.91 trillion.

Over the decades, however, the industry has undergone several transformations, navigating challenges ranging from crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism to the dominance of international oil companies (IOCs) across much of the upstream and downstream value chains.

But a gradual shift has taken place, with indigenous companies assuming increasingly prominent roles in the industry. The process dates back several decades, including the listing of Mobil Oil Nigeria in 1978 and Unipetrol Nigeria, now Oando Plc, in February 1992.

Thirty-four years later, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) boasts seven listed oil and gas companies with a combined market capitalisation of approximately N16.7 trillion.

Behind these companies are executives with different educational backgrounds, professional experiences and leadership journeys, but a shared responsibility of navigating one of Nigeria’s most strategically important industries.

Today, Nairametrics profiles the chief executives leading these companies.

Engr. Effiong Okon – Seplat Energy

Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy company, Seplat Energy, is now under the leadership of Engr. Effiong Okon, whose appointment as Chief Executive Officer took effect on August 1, 2026.

His emergence at the helm of the company builds on more than 35 years of experience spanning some of the biggest players in the global energy industry.

An alumnus of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Okon spent more than eight years with Shell, having joined the company in 2007 as Reservoir Engineering Discipline Lead for Shell EP Africa. He subsequently rose to become General Manager, Offshore Assets, in 2014, before leaving the company.

In February 2016, he joined Seplat as Executive Director of Operations. He later became the company’s Director of New Energy, where he played a role in steering its expansion into midstream gas and integrated power solutions.

His appointment as CEO represents another step in a career that has largely been built around Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Under his leadership, Seplat, which was listed on the NGX in April 2014 reported a pre-tax profit of N1.34 trillion in its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The company has also reported a significant exploration development, with an estimated 157 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas and 19 million barrels of oil in place at its Aku-01 exploration well in Nigeria. The discovery could provide additional resources to support its future growth.

Mr. Adegbite Falade – Aradel Holdings

A first-class graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Ibadan, Adegbite Falade, like his industry colleague Effiong Okon, built much of his early professional experience at Shell.

He joined the energy company in 1996 as an IT/SCADA Systems Engineer and rose to become Project Manager, IT Infrastructure, within five years.

Following his departure from Shell, Falade moved to Oando, where he served as Executive Director of the Gas and Power Division. He subsequently held several senior positions within the group, including General Manager, Portfolio Development, and Chief Operating Officer at Oando Energy Resources.

He also served as Managing Director and Group Chief Operating Officer of Oilserv Group of Companies, based in Port Harcourt, before joining Aradel Holdings in February 2021. The company would then be listed on the NGX less than three years later on October 14, 2024.

With an MBA from Warwick Business School in Coventry, United Kingdom, Falade joined Aradel’s board as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in 2021. He was also appointed Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) on November 1, 2025.

His leadership has coincided with a period of significant growth for Aradel. The company recorded a 154.3% increase in consolidated profit before tax to ₦764.71 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, while revenue surged by 633% to ₦3.95 trillion.

Jubril Adewale Tinubu – Oando Plc

Widely known as Wale Tinubu, the Oando CEO took a different route into the oil and gas industry from the engineering backgrounds of some of his contemporaries.

His academic and professional background is in law.

After obtaining his West African School Certificate in 1983, Tinubu proceeded to the United Kingdom, where he studied law at the University of Liverpool. He later obtained a master’s degree from the London School of Economics before returning to Nigeria to attend the Nigerian Law School. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990.

His legal career began at his family law firm, K.O. Tinubu & Co., where he specialised in corporate and petroleum law.

That experience provided an early foundation for his entry into the country’s petroleum industry, culminating in the co-founding of Ocean and Oil Limited in 1994.

Since then, Tinubu has overseen several major transactions that have shaped the company’s growth into one of Nigeria’s prominent indigenous oil and gas groups.

The first was the acquisition of a controlling 30% stake in Unipetrol Nigeria Plc in May 2000 for ₦1.59 billion. Unipetrol subsequently acquired Agip Nigeria Plc in 2002 in one of the largest acquisitions involving a quoted Nigerian company at the time.

The group rebranded as Oando Plc in 2003, expanding its interests across the oil and gas value chain.

Today, Oando has a market capitalisation of approximately ₦391.6 billion, according to NGX data.

However, the company recorded a pre-tax loss of ₦74.65 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a pre-tax profit of N19.46 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Mr. Wilfried Konde – TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc

Wilfried Konde’s academic background is also outside the traditional engineering route into the petroleum industry.

He obtained a Postgraduate Diploma (D.E.S.S.) in Accounting and Business Management from the University of Abidjan in 1997 before joining KPMG, where he worked in audit for approximately two years.

His career in the oil and gas industry began in July 1999, when he joined TotalEnergies as an Internal Auditor.

Over the next two decades, he built an international career within the company, holding finance, administration and corporate affairs positions across several countries, including Uganda, Madagascar, France and Nigeria.

His progression through the organisation saw him become Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Total Madagasikara in 2006, Chief Financial Officer at Total Uganda in 2003, and later Financial Controller, Corporate Finance, at Total Marketing & Services in Paris.

He returned to Nigeria in August 2012 as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Finance at Total Nigeria Plc, a position he held until November 2016.

Konde subsequently served as Secretary General and Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Total Marketing France, before taking on the role of Secretary General for Africa, overseeing finance and corporate affairs across the region.

Between September 2021 and February 2026, he served as Senior Vice President, Finance and General Affairs, at TotalEnergies One Tech in Paris.

He was appointed Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, effective February 1, 2026, bringing more than 26 years of experience within the TotalEnergies group to the position.

Under his leadership, the company, which started trading on NGX in 1979, returned to profitability in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, reporting a pre-tax profit of ₦8.02 billion.

Ike Oraekwuotu – Conoil Plc

Ikechukwu Emmanuel Oraekwuotu brings a banking and financial services background to the leadership of Conoil Plc.

With more than 41 years of professional experience spanning banking, telecommunications and the downstream petroleum industry, Oraekwuotu’s journey to the top of the company was preceded by decades in financial services.

His academic background includes a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA, with historical biographical records identifying his studies at Benedict College in South Carolina and Rutgers University in New Jersey, both in the United States.

His professional career began in 1983 at Bankers Trust Company, where he worked as an Investment Officer. He subsequently moved to African International Bank in 1985 as an Accounts and Treasury Officer, before joining Centrepoint Merchant Bank in 1989.

In 2000, he joined Equitorial Trust Bank as General Manager, Financial Services. His career at the bank progressed to Executive Director and subsequently Acting Managing Director, giving him experience in senior-level financial services management and corporate leadership.

His journey at Conoil, which was listed on the NGX in 1989, predates his emergence as the company’s chief executive. Public records indicate that he began serving on the company’s board in 2014, serving as a non-executive director before assuming the acting leadership position in April 2024.

He was subsequently identified as Acting Managing Director at the company’s 55th Annual General Meeting in December 2025. However, Conoil’s audited financial statements for 2025, when profit after tax fell by 77.1% to N2.01 billion, and its first-quarter 2026 financial statements, where six months profit for the period ended June 2026 was reported at N5.154 billion, identify him as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Jude Nwaulune – Eterna Plc

From managing a single retail outlet to overseeing regional sales operations, depot activities and logistics, Dr. Jude Nwaulune’s career has been shaped by a steady progression through the different layers of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum business.

An alumnus of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where he graduated with a Second Class Upper Division degree in Business Administration, Nwaulune also pursued further studies in communications and marketing.

He obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism, specialising in Public Relations and Advertising, from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), before earning a master’s degree in Marketing Communications and a PhD in Strategic Marketing Management from Babcock University.

His journey through the industry began in November 2016, when he joined Rainoil Limited as a Retail Outlet Manager. What followed was a seven-year progression through the company’s operational and management structure, giving him experience across petroleum retailing, product distribution, LPG marketing and bulk storage.

He continued to progress in his career from Retail Outlet Manager to Area Sales Manager, Retail Sales Manager and Regional Sales Manager for the South West. He subsequently headed the company’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) business before becoming Depot-Terminal Manager in October 2020.

In October 2021, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for driving business operations and profitability across the group’s retail sales, trading, logistics and depot operations.

He later became Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics Services Limited in April 2023, overseeing the subsidiary’s operations before moving to Eterna Plc as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in May 2026.

Listed on the NGX in 1998, Eterna Plc, which now has a market cap of N93.5 billion, reported a cummulative revenue of N365.56 billion in the nine months ended September 2026, from N212.84 recorded in the same period in 2025.

Henry Alakhume – Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc

Henry Alakhume’s career has taken him from the corporate banking desks of Wema Bank to the operational leadership of a company with interests in mining, dredging and other resource-based businesses. The transition has placed him at the centre of Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc’s efforts to expand its activities in Nigeria’s extractive industry.

Before joining Japaul’s top management, Alakhume built much of his professional experience in banking, particularly corporate banking. According to his LinkedIn, he served as Wema Bank’s Head of Corporate Banking from 2010 to 2020.

His banking career was followed by a move into the energy sector. Alakhume’s professional profile identifies him with DOB Meadows Energy Ltd, where he is listed as Chief Executive Officer. Although public accounts showed he held the position since 2020, there are limited details about the company’s operations and his specific responsibilities there.

Alakhume’s appointment followed the resignation of Akinloye Daniel Oladapo as Group Managing Director, effective October 13, 2025. On February 12, 2026, Japaul announced that Alakhume would take over as Acting Group Managing Director, after demonstrating strong leadership and operational expertise in his role as Chief Operating Officer.

The leadership change also coincided with a significant stage in Japaul’s mining ambitions. In their nine months financial record ended September 2026, Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc, which got listed 21 years ago in August 2005, recorded a profit before tax of N1.50 billion, representing an increase of 202.3% from N496.22 million in the corresponding period of 2025.