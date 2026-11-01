Naira Outlook Stable amid Bonny light at $115 a barrel & CBN’s $55 billion

The Nigerian naira enters the month supported by rising crude oil prices, higher domestic oil output, and a substantial increase in foreign reserves.

The Nigerian naira enters the month supported by rising crude oil prices, higher domestic oil output, and a substantial increase in foreign reserves.

Over a relatively short period, higher energy prices provided external support for Nigeria’s trade balance and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) foreign currency holdings.

Global oil prices, driven higher by elevated risk premia and supply disruptions, have increased Nigeria’s foreign currency inflows.

Bonny Light selling for $115 per barrel crude export proceeds are now playing a significant part of the FX windfall in dollars, and stronger benchmark prices are providing the CBN’s cash buffer to venture into the FX market as and when, and to satisfy import/repatriation demands.

Domestic crude oil production has reached its highest level in four years, enabling Nigeria to benefit fully from the rally in international benchmark prices. Production exceeded 1.53 million barrels per day, or an estimated 1.7 million barrels per day including condensates, amid improved security in the Niger Delta and reduced levels of vandalism.

This output is above Nigeria’s OPEC quota and directly supports the country’s primary source of foreign exchange.

The country’s total foreign exchange reserves stand at approximately $55 billion, while net reserves have risen to a record $46 billion. The steady expansion of forex reserves has maintained dollar liquidity in the market. Net reserve strength is the first line of defense against speculative attack and near-term sharp devaluation pressure.

Higher dollar revenues are strengthening the CBN’s capacity to meet external debt obligations and intervene in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) to mitigate sharp declines in the naira.

CBN policy and liquidity management: Further aggressive open market operations (OMO) and monetary tightening are keeping excess liquidity in the system subdued, making naira-denominated yields more attractive to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Increased processing capacity, including domestic refineries such as Dangote, has begun to reduce foreign exchange demand for imported refined petrol. This represents a structural shift that could lessen the foreign exchange outflow associated with fuel imports, which was more pronounced in previous years.

Near-term outlook: The exchange rate has recently traded within the N1,330–N1,370/$ range. Higher oil revenues give the CBN greater capacity to limit depreciation and prevent a return to the weaker levels recorded in previous years.

Official interbank foreign exchange rates (N1,346/$) are near the midpoint of the current consolidation range, while parallel-market rates are slightly higher, at N1,380/$–N1,390/$. This indicates a persistent but manageable premium. Robust domestic policy rates of 23.0% and sustained capital inflows provide structural support and may help limit depreciation pressures.

Risks: A sudden slowdown in global oil demand or operational disruptions to Nigerian production could reduce oil-backed foreign exchange inflows and push spot rates below N1,350/$. Any renewed Niger Delta disruption would pose an immediate supply risk, particularly because recent production gains stemmed from improved pipeline uptime rather than new deepwater or affiliate production coming online.

Despite recent improvements, oil production remains below the statutory budget benchmark of 2 million barrels per day, indicating that government deficit financing remains a structural concern.

Upside risk for the naira: A rapid increase in foreign exchange inflows from external borrowing, or further FPI investment in local yield curves, could test the lower bound of N1,320/$.

High global crude oil prices are a positive macroeconomic factor for the naira. Foreign exchange inflows may limit downside pressure on the currency and support the exchange rate, provided crude prices remain elevated, and domestic production remains strong.

The principal concern remains a potential decline in crude prices over the longer term, underscoring the importance of foreign exchange reforms and non-oil export diversification to maintain stability.