FG takes over management of Plateau’s Pandam Park after years of abandonment

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Park Service (NPS), has taken over the management of Pandam National Park in Plateau State after years of abandonment, insecurity and encroachment by criminal elements.

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Park Service (NPS), has taken over the management of Pandam National Park in Plateau State after years of abandonment, insecurity and encroachment by criminal elements.

The development followed a formal handover by the Plateau State Government to the NPS in Jos on Friday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The takeover is expected to restore the park’s tourism activities, improve security in surrounding communities, create employment opportunities and reduce the financial burden of maintaining the facility on the state government.

FG takes over Pandam National Park

The handover ceremony was coordinated by the Plateau State Tourism Corporation, with members of the state Executive Council and senior officials of the Nigerian Park Service in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the General Manager of the Plateau Tourism Corporation, Pwajok Chuwang, said the state government recognised the benefits of transferring the park’s management to the Federal Government, particularly in addressing insecurity and attracting investment.

“As a government, we came to the realisation that there are enormous advantages for Plateau to gain from having the Federal Government take over the management of the Pandam National Park,” he said.

Chuwang said criminal elements had allegedly used the park’s forest cover as a hideout to carry out kidnappings and other criminal activities.

He described the park as almost a no-go area for Plateau residents because of criminal activities within the forest.

According to him, almost every major kidnapping incident along the Quan’pan, Lafia and Shendam axis of Plateau had been orchestrated from within the park.

He said the handover would help rid the environment of criminal elements, create employment for residents and relieve the state government of the substantial resources required to maintain the facility.

Chuwang also described the arrangement as mutually beneficial, noting that Plateau State would benefit from infrastructure development and other improvements resulting from the Federal Government’s involvement.

NPS pledges to revive Pandam Park

The Conservator-General of the Nigerian Park Service, Ibrahim Goni, represented by CP Jonah Moses, assured residents that the park would remain part of Plateau State’s heritage despite the change in management.

He said Federal Government involvement through the NPS would help unlock the park’s tourism potential, create employment opportunities for young people and address security challenges associated with criminal hideouts within the forest.

Goni described the handover as a milestone for the Nigerian Park Service, noting that the addition of Pandam would expand the number of parks under its management.

He acknowledged that Pandam was previously a viable tourism destination but had been shut down because of several challenges.

The NPS assured the state that it would work towards revamping the park, restoring tourism activities and supporting economic development in Plateau.

The takeover therefore places responsibility for reviving the facility under the Federal Government agency responsible for managing Nigeria’s national parks.

Nigeria’s domestic tourism spending potential

The takeover comes amid calls for greater investment in Nigeria’s tourism assets, many of which remain underdeveloped despite the country’s domestic tourism potential.

In an earlier exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Paul Onwuanibe, CEO of Landmark Africa, cited estimates from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which showed that Nigerians travelling within the country spent approximately N4.95 trillion in 2024, compared with N491.9 billion spent by international visitors.

However, he noted that unlocking this potential requires more than reopening tourism facilities, as existing attractions need sustained investment in infrastructure, recreational activities, environmental improvements and the overall visitor experience.

Similarly, Emmanuel Odama, Founder of Tour Buddy NG, identified poor infrastructure, security concerns, inadequate visitor facilities and weak destination management as major constraints affecting Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Odama stressed that tourism assets require professional management, regular maintenance, environmental protection and community participation to remain attractive and sustainable.

These challenges highlight the work ahead for the Nigerian Park Service as it assumes responsibility for Pandam National Park, particularly in restoring security, improving facilities and developing the park into a functional tourism destination.