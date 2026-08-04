Why investors still hesitate to back Nigeria’s tourism industry—Tour Buddy Founder

In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Emmanuel Odama, Founder of Tour Buddy NG, shares why he believes destination development, rather than simply promoting attractions, holds the key to unlocking Nigeria's tourism economy.

Nigeria boasts an abundance of natural attractions, cultural heritage, historic sites, and diverse landscapes, yet much of its tourism potential remains untapped, as many destinations lack the investment, infrastructure, and management needed to attract sustained visitor traffic.

In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Emmanuel Odama, Founder of Tour Buddy NG, shares why he believes destination development, rather than simply promoting attractions, holds the key to unlocking Nigeria’s tourism economy.

Drawing on nearly a decade of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry and his work championing sustainable tourism and destination revitalisation, Odama explains how strategic investment, stronger partnerships, and better destination management can position tourism as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and community development.

Nairametrics: Nigeria is home to some of Africa’s most diverse natural and cultural attractions, yet many remain underdeveloped as tourism destinations. From your perspective, what has prevented these assets from reaching their full economic and tourism potential?

Emmanuel Odama: Nigeria possesses some of Africa’s most remarkable tourism assets, from ancient archaeological sites and rich cultural traditions to waterfalls, forests, wildlife, festivals, and diverse landscapes. The challenge has never been a lack of attractions but our inability to develop them into complete tourism destinations.

A destination’s value lies not simply in its existence but in how accessible, well managed, properly interpreted, and effectively marketed it is. Many of Nigeria’s tourism assets fall short because they lack these essential elements.

One of the biggest constraints is the absence of long-term destination management. Too often, attention is focused on promoting locations without sustained investment in infrastructure, visitor facilities, conservation, safety, and maintenance. Tourism is an ecosystem, and every part of it must function effectively for a destination to thrive.

Collaboration is another major challenge. Successful destinations are built through partnerships where government provides an enabling environment, the private sector invests and innovates, and local communities actively participate. Nigeria has yet to fully harness this collaborative model.

We also need to strengthen destination branding and professional capacity. Many tourism sites have compelling stories that remain poorly documented or communicated, while the industry requires more skilled professionals in areas such as destination management, hospitality, conservation, and digital marketing. Investing in people is just as important as investing in infrastructure.

Despite these challenges, I remain optimistic. Domestic tourism is growing, younger Nigerians are exploring more of their own country, and digital platforms are making it easier to showcase authentic experiences. With strategic investment, stronger partnerships, and a commitment to destination development, Nigeria has the potential to become one of Africa’s leading tourism destinations.

Nairametrics: From your engagements across the sector, what are the biggest concerns investors have about Nigeria’s tourism industry today, and what reforms would make the sector more attractive to long-term capital?

Emmanuel Odama: Nigeria’s tourism sector presents a compelling long-term opportunity, but investors are looking for confidence, predictability, and sustainable returns.

From my engagements across the industry, the biggest concern is not a lack of tourism assets but the perceived investment risk surrounding them. Investors want greater certainty around policy continuity, infrastructure, security, land administration, and destination management. Given tourism’s long payback period, confidence in the operating environment is essential.

Another challenge is the lack of comprehensive destination planning. Investors are more likely to commit capital where they see supporting infrastructure, a clear management strategy, market demand, and a coordinated vision for growth.

Reliable data is equally important. Visitor arrivals, spending patterns, occupancy rates, and market trends help investors assess opportunities and manage risk. Strengthening tourism research and data collection would improve investment decisions and support long-term planning.

Nigeria must also move beyond promoting individual attractions to developing investment-ready destinations. Investors are looking for commercially viable ecosystems where accommodation, transport, visitor experiences, hospitality, conservation, and supporting services work together to create sustainable businesses.

Despite these challenges, I remain optimistic. Domestic tourism is growing, experiential travel continues to gain momentum globally, and Nigeria’s rich cultural, natural, and heritage assets provide a strong foundation for long-term investment.

Ultimately, attracting long-term capital depends on building confidence. When government creates an enabling environment, the private sector invests and innovates, and local communities actively participate in destination development, tourism becomes a competitive sector capable of delivering lasting economic value.

Nairametrics: Many of Nigeria’s most remarkable natural and heritage assets are places people simply pass through rather than stop to experience. What transforms a location from a transit point into a destination in its own right?

Emmanuel Odama: A location becomes a destination the moment it gives people a reason to stop, stay, and connect.

Across Nigeria, there are countless places with remarkable natural beauty or historical significance that people pass through every day. The difference between a transit point and a destination is rarely the attraction itself. It is the experience built around it.

Take a scenic road, a waterfall, or a historic site. On its own, it may be beautiful. But when combined with compelling storytelling, safe access, quality visitor facilities, knowledgeable guides, local cuisine, and activities that encourage people to stay longer, it begins to generate economic value. Visitors spend more, stay longer, and are more likely to recommend the destination.

Milliken Hill in Enugu illustrates this well. For many years, it was simply a road people passed through. Yet beyond the drive lies a remarkable story of engineering, geography, and the surrounding landscape. When that story is brought to life and linked with nearby attractions such as Ngwo Pine Forest, Awhum Waterfall, local cuisine, and cultural heritage, it becomes part of a richer visitor experience rather than just a route.

Ultimately, destinations are defined not by geography but by the quality of the experience they offer. By investing in interpretation, infrastructure, conservation, and authentic community engagement, we can transform places from points on a map into destinations people intentionally seek out, creating lasting economic and social value.

Nairametrics: Tourism in Nigeria is often viewed through the lens of culture and recreation, but less as a driver of investment and economic development. How do you make the business case for investing in destination development?

Emmanuel Odama: One of the biggest misconceptions about tourism is that it is simply an entertainment or leisure industry. In reality, tourism is an economic development industry.

When destinations are intentionally developed, they create opportunities far beyond visitor spending. Tourism stimulates investment in hospitality, transportation, real estate, food production, creative industries, retail, technology, and local entrepreneurship, supporting an entire value chain of businesses and livelihoods.

The business case is straightforward: destination development transforms natural and cultural assets into productive economic assets. A waterfall, heritage site, or cultural landscape may have intrinsic value, but when supported by good infrastructure, effective management, accommodation, and quality visitor services, it generates jobs, attracts investment, increases local incomes, and expands the tax base.

Tourism’s multiplier effect is equally important. Visitors spend money on accommodation, restaurants, transport, local guides, crafts, and other services, allowing tourism revenue to circulate through the local economy and support businesses well beyond the destination itself.

As domestic tourism grows, well-managed destinations also become attractive opportunities for hospitality developments, recreation facilities, event venues, eco-lodges, and other tourism-related investments. However, growth must be guided by sustainable planning, community participation, environmental conservation, and good governance to protect the assets that attract visitors in the first place.

Ultimately, investing in destination development is about more than attracting tourists. It strengthens local economies, creates jobs, encourages entrepreneurship, preserves cultural and natural heritage, and positions Nigeria as a more competitive destination in the global visitor economy.

Nairametrics: Many tourism assets in Nigeria receive attention for their natural beauty but lack the supporting infrastructure needed to attract sustained visitor traffic. What investments do you believe are most critical in turning these places into commercially viable destinations?

Emmanuel Odama: When people think about tourism infrastructure, they often think first about roads. While accessibility is important, commercially successful destinations depend on a much broader ecosystem of investment.

The first priority is visitor infrastructure, including safe access, clear signage, reliable utilities, clean public facilities, waste management, and emergency services. These essentials shape visitors’ confidence and overall experience.

Equally important is destination management. Many attractions are open to the public but lack long-term strategies for maintenance, conservation, visitor services, safety, and continuous improvement. Without professional management, even the most spectacular attractions struggle to remain competitive.

Investment must also focus on creating memorable experiences. Travellers want more than beautiful scenery; they seek engaging stories, knowledgeable guides, local cuisine, cultural activities, and authentic experiences that encourage them to stay longer, spend more, and recommend the destination.

Human capital and destination visibility are equally important. Investing in skilled tourism professionals improves service quality, while a strong digital presence through websites, booking platforms, maps, and strategic marketing ensures destinations can reach today’s travellers.

Finally, every investment should be guided by sustainability. Protecting natural landscapes, preserving cultural heritage, and involving local communities are essential to ensuring destinations remain attractive and commercially viable over the long term.

Ultimately, successful destinations combine quality infrastructure, professional management, memorable experiences, skilled people, effective marketing, and sustainable practices. Tourism succeeds when attractions are developed as complete destinations rather than isolated sites.

Nairametrics: Tourism is increasingly driven by experiences rather than sightseeing alone. How important is placemaking in destination development, and what does it take to create places where visitors choose to stop, engage and return, rather than simply pass through?

Emmanuel Odama: Placemaking is one of the most important, yet often overlooked, elements of destination development. It is the process of transforming a location into a place people connect with emotionally, socially, and culturally. In tourism, that matters because visitors remember how a place made them feel as much as what they saw.

Natural beauty alone is rarely enough to sustain visitor interest. Travellers increasingly seek authentic, immersive experiences. A waterfall may capture attention, but what encourages people to stay longer and return is the story behind it, the people they meet, the local cuisine, quality guiding, and the memories they create.

Effective placemaking starts with understanding a destination’s unique identity. Every place has its own history, culture, landscape, and community. Rather than replicating what exists elsewhere, successful destinations celebrate these distinctive qualities and turn them into meaningful visitor experiences.

It also requires investment in the entire visitor journey through quality public spaces, accessible infrastructure, environmental stewardship, arts and culture, local businesses, events, and meaningful engagement with host communities. These elements encourage visitors to stay longer, spend more, and support the local economy.

Most importantly, placemaking should benefit residents as much as visitors. Communities that take pride in their environment and share in tourism’s economic opportunities become active partners in preserving and promoting their destinations.

At Tour Buddy, we see placemaking as more than destination beautification; it is destination storytelling in action. It is about helping people discover not only where they are, but why that place matters. When visitors leave with a genuine emotional connection and a story worth sharing, they become ambassadors for the destination.

Nairametrics: Looking at Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem, where should government take the lead, and where do you see the greatest opportunities for private investors, operators and local communities to create value?

Emmanuel Odama: Tourism is one of the few industries where government, the private sector, and local communities must work together for destinations to thrive. No single stakeholder can unlock a destination’s full potential in isolation.

Government’s role is to create an enabling environment through investment in infrastructure, security, digital connectivity, supportive policies, destination governance, heritage conservation, and workforce development. It should also foster an investment climate that gives businesses the confidence to commit long-term capital.

The private sector drives innovation and visitor experiences by investing in accommodation, transport, attractions, hospitality, events, digital tourism platforms, and destination management. Its ability to respond to changing traveller expectations is essential to building competitive destinations.

Local communities are equally important because they are the custodians of a destination’s culture, heritage, and environment. By supporting local guides, artisans, entrepreneurs, and community enterprises, tourism creates shared prosperity while preserving the authenticity visitors increasingly seek.

The greatest opportunity lies in building genuine public-private-community partnerships. Government provides the foundation, businesses invest and innovate, while communities help shape authentic and sustainable visitor experiences.

At Tour Buddy, we have seen the impact of collaboration through the Restore Milliken Hill initiative, which brought together volunteers, businesses, media organisations, emergency responders, and community stakeholders. While it was an environmental campaign, it demonstrated how collective ownership can make destinations more welcoming, sustainable, and valuable.

If Nigeria is to realise tourism’s full economic potential, it must be seen as a shared investment in economic growth, cultural preservation, environmental stewardship, and community development. When each stakeholder plays its role effectively, the entire tourism ecosystem becomes stronger.

Nairametrics: Many tourism projects generate excitement at launch but struggle to maintain momentum. What does it take to build tourism destinations in Nigeria that remain commercially sustainable over the long term?

Emmanuel Odama: One of the biggest misconceptions in tourism is that opening a destination is the same as developing one. In reality, the launch is often the easiest part. The real challenge begins once visitors start arriving.

Long-term success depends on consistent destination management rather than one-time investment. A destination should be managed as a living business with professional leadership, regular maintenance, financial planning, marketing, visitor engagement, environmental protection, and continuous improvement. Without these systems, even the most spectacular attractions gradually lose their appeal.

Commercial sustainability also requires diversified revenue streams. Destinations that rely solely on entrance fees are vulnerable to seasonal fluctuations and economic downturns. Successful destinations generate income through guided experiences, accommodation, events, food and beverage services, retail, and strategic partnerships, encouraging visitors to stay longer and spend more.

Community ownership is equally important. Tourism is more sustainable when local people benefit through employment, entrepreneurship, cultural preservation, and participation in decision-making. When communities see clear economic value, they become active partners in protecting and promoting their destinations.

Sustainability also requires measuring performance and adapting over time. Beyond visitor numbers, destination managers should monitor visitor satisfaction, environmental impacts, local economic benefits, and community feedback to guide better decisions and maintain competitiveness.

Ultimately, successful destinations are built on strong leadership, sound management, continuous innovation, and partnerships that create lasting value for visitors and host communities. That is what transforms a tourism project into a destination that continues to thrive for generations.