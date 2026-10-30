NCC deploys NG-IMEI Scanner to curb fake phones, improve device verification

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has deployed the NG-IMEI Scanner application to simplify device registration for dealers, detect duplicate International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers and reduce errors in the verification of communication devices.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has deployed the NG-IMEI Scanner application to simplify device registration for dealers, detect duplicate International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers and reduce errors in the verification of communication devices.

The application, introduced as part of the Commission’s Device Checker Platform, enables dealers handling large volumes of devices to scan device information, organise IMEI numbers in tabular format and identify duplicate entries, strengthening the NCC’s efforts to curb counterfeit and non-compliant devices in Nigeria.

The Director and Zonal Controller of the NCC Lagos Zonal Office, Mr. Tunji Jimoh disclosed this during a press conference on the Device Checker Platform and type approval procedures at the Commission’s Lagos Zonal Office in Ikoyi on Thursday

He explained that the application was designed to make the registration process more efficient, particularly for dealers and distributors managing multiple devices, while supporting the Commission’s enforcement of type approval requirements.

How the NG-IMEI Scanner works

Jimoh said the application enables dealers to scan device information and compile IMEI numbers into an organised format, reducing the errors associated with manual data entry and helping identify duplicate records.

The tool forms part of the NCC’s broader Device Checker Platform, which allows consumers, importers, dealers and other stakeholders to verify communication devices against the Commission’s regulatory records.

According to the NCC official, the platform is linked to the Commission’s type approval system and can identify devices that have not received the required approval, enabling the regulator to take appropriate action.

He noted that the platform covers more than smartphones, extending to routers and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that connect to telecommunications networks.

The Commission has listed more than 2,900 type-approved devices on its website, with the register updated regularly to reflect approved equipment.

NCC tightens checks on devices entering Nigeria

The deployment comes as the NCC intensifies efforts to ensure that communication devices entering the Nigerian market meet established technical and regulatory standards.

Jimoh explained that manufacturers are required to submit product samples, alongside relevant laboratory test reports and certifications, for assessment before mass production and entry into the Nigerian market.

The Commission evaluates the samples to determine whether the equipment meets applicable Nigerian technical requirements. Where a product passes the assessment, the NCC issues a type approval certificate confirming that the particular make and model has satisfied the prescribed standards.

He stressed that approval obtained in another country does not automatically exempt a device from Nigeria’s type approval requirements.

The Commission also retains samples of approved products as reference points for assessing other units of the same model, while its online register allows stakeholders, including the Nigeria Customs Service, to check whether particular devices have received approval.

Jimoh said counterfeit and non-compliant equipment could compromise telecommunications network performance by transmitting excessive radio-frequency signals and interfering with other devices.

The NCC has also engaged mobile phone dealer associations, including an association with more than two million members, to improve compliance and curb the circulation of counterfeit products.

According to the official, the Device Checker Platform gives importers and buyers an opportunity to verify devices before completing transactions, helping them identify non-compliant products and seek replacements from suppliers.

Existing phones do not need fresh registration

The NCC clarified that the introduction of the Device Checker Platform does not require existing mobile phone users to register their devices again, as records from the previous system have been migrated to the new platform.

Jimoh also said provisions had been made for travellers entering Nigeria with their devices, allowing them 30 days to complete registration where required through an online process.

The platform can accommodate devices with up to four IMEI numbers, covering dual-SIM phones and other devices that have multiple IMEIs.

An IMEI is a unique identification number assigned to a mobile device. Users can retrieve the number by dialling *#06# on their phones.

Over 231 million devices already registered

Nairametrics earlier reported that the NCC has registered approximately 231 million telecommunications devices in Nigeria as it begins the implementation of the framework.

While noting that newly introduced devices must meet the commission’s verification requirements before they can access telecommunications networks, the Commission noted that it would not retrospectively disconnect devices that were already connected before the new system became operational, including those that may not meet current approval standards.

The Commission is also working with the Nigeria Customs Service, manufacturers, importers and dealers to authenticate devices before they enter the Nigerian market.

The system will enable regulators to identify importers, import dates and the quantities of individual devices, supporting enforcement against counterfeit products.