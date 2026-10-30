LASCOPA takes action against Ikeja Electric, resolves 528 consumer complaints 

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has resolved 528 consumer complaints against Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC), securing credit adjustments and refunds worth N26.24 million between January and September 2026.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has resolved 528 consumer complaints against Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC), securing credit adjustments and refunds worth N26.24 million between January and September 2026.

The agency disclosed this in its latest update on interventions in electricity consumer disputes.

The development highlights its efforts to strengthen consumer protection, promote accountability and improve service delivery in Lagos State’s electricity distribution sector.

LASCOPA resolves 528 Ikeja Electric complaints

According to the agency, it received 556 complaints against Ikeja Electric during the nine-month period, of which 528 have been resolved, while 28 remain ongoing. This represents a resolution rate of approximately 95%.

The General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to promoting fairness, accountability, transparency and improved service delivery in the electricity distribution sector.

The agency also facilitated credit adjustments and refunds totalling N26,243,758.75 for affected consumers, highlighting the role of regulatory intervention and mediation in resolving disputes and securing redress.

The Head of LASCOPA’s Complaints and Mediation Department, Yusuf Musiliu, explained that the agency receives and analyses complaints submitted through both online and offline channels.

He said the agency’s stakeholders’ parley provides an opportunity for Ikeja Electric officials and affected consumers to discuss grievances, reach mutually acceptable agreements and resolve disputes.

LASCOPA urged aggrieved consumers to follow established procedures for seeking redress rather than resorting to self-help.

Consumers were advised to provide supporting documents, including electricity bills, payment receipts and other relevant evidence when submitting complaints.

The agency said providing the necessary documentation would help facilitate investigations and ensure timely resolution of disputes.

Musiliu expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached through the engagement, noting that the process provides consumers with an avenue to address grievances directly with the electricity distribution company.

LASCOPA explains its consumer mediation process

Musiliu disclosed that the agency holds its stakeholders’ parley with Ikeja Electric on the last Thursday of every month, providing a regular platform for consumers to present unresolved complaints and engage directly with the distribution company.

The agency encouraged residents to report billing disputes and other service-related grievances promptly.

Consumers can approach LASCOPA over estimated billing and excessive electricity charges.

Complaints relating to overbilling and electricity supply challenges can also be submitted.

The agency urged residents to report other practices they consider unfair in the delivery of electricity services.

LASCOPA reiterated its commitment to protecting consumers and promoting accountability among service providers in line with its mandate under the Lagos State Consumer Protection Law 2025, as amended.

Solebo advised residents to contact the agency through its toll-free helpline, 080 0005 2726, available on weekdays, or via email at [email protected], to report complaints and seek assistance.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in March 2026 that LASCOPA had resolved more than 11,000 consumer rights violation cases and recovered over N860 million for residents in the preceding five years.

At the time, Solebo said the agency remained committed to ensuring that consumers in Lagos received value for money and satisfaction from the products and services they purchased.

He urged residents not to remain silent when their consumer rights were violated, stressing that the agency was established to ensure businesses operate fairly and that consumers have access to redress when treated unfairly.

Solebo also disclosed that LASCOPA handles an average of at least 2,000 consumer complaints annually across different sectors of the economy.

According to him, the agency had handled more than 12,000 cases of consumer rights violations over five years, with over 11,000 successfully resolved through mediation and negotiations.