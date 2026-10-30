LASERC establishes panels to resolve electricity complaints in Lagos

The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has established Electricity Complaints Resolution Panels to address unresolved disputes between electricity consumers and service providers across Lagos State.

The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has established Electricity Complaints Resolution Panels to address unresolved disputes between electricity consumers and service providers across Lagos State.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday and made available to Nairametrics.

The panels will provide consumers with a structured channel to seek redress over issues including billing accuracy, metering and operational deficiencies in electricity service delivery.

Lagos moves to strengthen consumer protection

LASERC said the initiative is part of efforts to strengthen electricity consumer protection and establish a formal mechanism for resolving disputes between consumers and service providers.

The Commission said the panels would help ensure that consumer grievances receive structured consideration while promoting compliance and improvements in electricity service quality.

“Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission, LASERC has established dedicated Electricity Complaints Resolution Panels to enhance electricity consumer protection and provide a structured mechanism for resolving disputes between consumers and electricity service providers across Lagos State,” the statement read in part.

LASERC Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Temitope George, said effective dispute resolution mechanisms are essential to protecting consumer rights and fostering a responsive regulatory environment.

The Commission said the panels would provide a dedicated avenue for addressing complaints that remain unresolved through existing channels, strengthening accountability in Lagos State’s electricity market.

New panels exclude Discos and LASERC staff

The panels will comprise professionals with expertise in law, alternative dispute resolution, electrical engineering, commerce, finance and consumer rights advocacy. LASERC said the composition is intended to support balanced deliberations and independent consideration of consumer complaints.

Employees of electricity distribution companies and LASERC will not be allowed to serve on the panels, a measure designed to protect the independence and objectivity of proceedings.

The panels are expected to consider complaints involving billing accuracy, metering and other operational deficiencies in electricity service delivery.

The Commission said the initiative aligns with its regulatory mandate to promote transparency, market accountability and structured dispute resolution across Lagos State’s electricity sector.

Eko Power, IEEL complaints face November hearings

LASERC has scheduled the panels’ inaugural hearings for Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) premises in Victoria Island and Alausa, Ikeja.

The initial sessions will focus on unresolved consumer grievances arising within the Eko Power Ltd and IEEL electricity distribution areas.

The Commission urged consumers with unresolved complaints to submit their grievances through its official channels.

The hearings will provide an avenue for affected consumers to have unresolved complaints considered through the Commission’s dispute resolution process.

Billing disputes drive LASERC complaints

Nairametrics earlier reported that billing-related complaints accounted for approximately 48% of grievances received by LASERC, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Temitope George.

The Commission had also outlined plans to strengthen consumer protection through improved metering, billing transparency and tighter oversight of electricity providers.

LASERC advised consumers to first report disputed bills to their electricity service providers.

Consumers can escalate complaints to the Commission if the issues remain unresolved.

The new panels will initially consider complaints involving Eko Power Ltd and IEEL distribution areas.

The establishment of the panels builds on LASERC’s wider consumer protection efforts by creating a dedicated mechanism for considering unresolved grievances.

Consumers experiencing billing, metering or other service-related problems can contact the Commission through its published channels to seek redress.