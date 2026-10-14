NCC registers 231 million telecom devices as Nigeria begins phone verification

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has registered approximately 231 million telecommunications devices in Nigeria as it begins implementing a verification system designed to prevent counterfeit, cloned and unapproved phones from accessing mobile networks.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has registered approximately 231 million telecommunications devices in Nigeria as it begins implementing a verification system designed to prevent counterfeit, cloned and unapproved phones from accessing mobile networks.

The initiative is intended to strengthen consumer protection, improve network quality and help regulators track devices imported and sold in the country.

The Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity at the NCC, Edoyemi Ogoh, disclosed this during a media briefing on the implementation of the Device Checker and Type Approval Compliance framework in Abuja on Tuesday.

NCC explains new phone verification system

Ogoh said the commission had automatically registered devices already operating on Nigerian telecommunications networks, meaning existing subscribers do not need to take additional steps to verify their phones.

“We had already registered about 231 million devices across the country. And those devices, basically, you don’t have to do anything. The subscriber does not have to do anything,” he said.

However, newly introduced devices must meet the commission’s verification requirements before they can access telecommunications networks.

The NCC will not retrospectively disconnect devices that were already connected before the new system became operational, including those that may not meet current approval standards.

“We are not blacklisting those that have come up before this,” Ogoh said, explaining that the decision protects consumers who purchased devices when verification tools were not available.

He added that the framework would prevent additional non-compliant devices from entering the telecommunications ecosystem.

The commission is also working with the Nigeria Customs Service, manufacturers, importers and dealers to authenticate devices before they enter the Nigerian market. The system will enable regulators to identify importers, import dates and the quantities of individual devices, supporting enforcement against counterfeit products.

According to Ogoh, the initiative follows the introduction of the Type Approval Business Rules in August 2024 and consultations with industry stakeholders. Section 132(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 requires telecommunications equipment to receive regulatory approval before it is sold or used in Nigeria.

How counterfeit phones affect network quality

Ogoh said counterfeit and faulty devices could contribute to poor telecommunications service because some equipment interferes with network infrastructure and affects other subscribers connected to the same cell site.

He noted that the commission’s assessments had identified device-related problems alongside infrastructure limitations, insecurity, flooding and other factors affecting network performance.

The verification framework is therefore intended to help the regulator identify non-compliant devices and prevent further entry into the telecommunications market.

On privacy concerns, Ogoh stressed that the system was not designed to monitor subscribers’ personal information.

“It is not a surveillance tool and does not provide access to personal information stored on devices,” he said.

He explained that the system relies on device identification information rather than access to subscribers’ messages, photographs, contacts or financial records.

How Nigerians can verify their phones

Ogoh advised consumers to use the NCC’s verification channels to check whether their phones, tablets, modems and other SIM-enabled devices have received regulatory approval.

Subscribers can dial *315# or visit the NCC’s Device Checker portal. They can retrieve a phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number by dialling *#06#.

Consumers who discover that they have purchased unverified devices should contact their sellers for replacements. Unresolved complaints can be reported through the commission’s toll-free 315 helpline.

Earlier, the NCC’s Head of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, described the initiative as part of the commission’s broader efforts to improve telecommunications safety, network quality and consumer protection. She urged journalists to help educate the public about the changes.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Olasumbo Olawaiye, also called for sustained media engagement to support public awareness and implementation of the framework.

The initiative follows other NCC measures aimed at improving service quality. In March 2026, the commission directed mobile network operators to compensate subscribers in areas where network quality falls below prescribed standards.

The directive builds on the Quality of Service Regulations introduced in 2024, which established key performance indicators for operators, covering call drop rates, call setup success rates and network congestion.