The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has suspended trading in the shares of Coronation Insurance Plc, marking a major step towards the company’s voluntary delisting from the Daily Official List of the Exchange.

The suspension was disclosed in a notice to trading licence holders and the investing public, which stated that trading in the company’s shares was suspended on Friday, November 27, 2026.

The development comes a day after Coronation Insurance announced progress in implementing its scheme of arrangement, following approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and sanction by the Federal High Court.

NGX halts Coronation Insurance trading:

The Exchange said the suspension is necessary to facilitate the determination of shareholders eligible to receive consideration under the approved scheme of arrangement.

It will also prevent further trading in the company’s shares in preparation for the voluntary delisting.

The notice stated:

“The suspension is necessary to facilitate the determination of shareholders eligible to receive a consideration under the approved scheme of arrangement and to prevent further trading in the shares of the Company in preparation for the voluntary delisting of the shares of the Company from the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).”

Before the suspension, Coronation Insurance shares last traded at N2.30 per share on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The stock has declined by approximately 29.2% from its opening price of N3.25 at the beginning of the year, ranking 125th on the NGX in year-to-date performance.

With 28.5 billion outstanding shares, the company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately N65.6 billion before the suspension.

The approved scheme consideration of N2.88 per share represents a premium of approximately 25.22% over the company’s last traded share price.

Scheme consideration rises to N2.88:

The final scheme consideration of N2.88 per share represents a substantial increase over the amounts previously proposed by the Core Shareholders.

Coronation stated in a publication on Nairametrics that the revised consideration reflects the appreciation in the company’s share price between 2023 and 2026, in line with the pricing basis directed by the SEC.

The N2.88 per share consideration represents a 336.4% increase over the N0.66 offer proposed in 2021 and a 269.2% increase over the N0.78 consideration proposed in 2023.

The SEC-directed consideration is based on the highest trading price recorded for the company’s shares on the NGX in the six months preceding the applicable notification date.

The scheme resolutions received 97.88% support from shareholders present and voting at the Court-Ordered Meeting held on December 22, 2023.

The SEC granted approval for the scheme on October 22, 2026, while the Federal High Court sanctioned it on November 10, 2026.

Implementation of the scheme was delayed by legal challenges from a small number of shareholders.

Following the disposal of those cases, Coronation Insurance proceeded with the outstanding regulatory and statutory steps required to implement the scheme.

Coronation shareholders await scheme payments:

With trading suspended, shareholders can no longer buy or sell Coronation Insurance shares on the Exchange.

Attention now shifts to the payment of the scheme consideration to eligible shareholders and the completion of the voluntary delisting process.

The Core Shareholders have deposited the funds required for the scheme consideration into escrow, in line with the Scheme Document.

Coronation Registrars Limited is expected to commence disbursement shortly and will communicate the applicable payment arrangements to shareholders.

Shareholders who validly elected to remain invested in the company will do so under the scheme arrangements.

The transaction forms part of the Core Shareholders’ plan to give Coronation Insurance greater flexibility to support its capital requirements, invest in its capabilities, strengthen its competitiveness and pursue long-term growth opportunities.

Chairman Mutiu Sunmonu said the scheme provides eligible shareholders with an opportunity to realise value from their holdings while positioning the company for its next phase of investment and growth.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Olamide Olajolo said the company’s immediate priority is the orderly and transparent implementation of the scheme, with due regard for the rights and interests of affected shareholders.

Coronation Insurance stated that the scheme concerns its shareholding structure and does not, in itself, change existing contractual obligations to policyholders, customers or business partners.