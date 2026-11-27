Nigeria’s insurance sector recorded significant earnings growth in the first nine months of 2026, with several listed insurance companies reporting improved profitability, higher insurance revenue and substantial balance sheet expansion.

Nigeria’s insurance sector recorded significant earnings growth in the first nine months of 2026, with several listed insurance companies reporting improved profitability, higher insurance revenue and substantial balance sheet expansion.

An analysis by Nairametrics Research shows that Consolidated Hallmark Holdings emerged as the most profitable insurance group, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of N36.80 billion.

This was ahead of NEM Insurance and AIICO Insurance, which recorded N26.77 billion and N17.28 billion, respectively.

The ranking, based on reported profit after tax for the nine months ended September 2026, also examines how efficiently insurance companies utilized their assets and shareholders’ funds to generate earnings, using return on average assets (ROAA) and return on average equity (ROAE).

Interestingly, Consolidated Hallmark not only led in absolute profitability but also emerged as the most profitable relative to its average assets and shareholders’ funds among the institutions ranked.

However, the strong earnings performance recorded by several insurance companies did not translate into positive share price performance, reflecting a divergence between financial performance and market valuation.

Top 10 most profitable insurance companies in Nigeria (9M 2026)

10. LASACO Assurance – N1.25 billion

LASACO Assurance returned to profitability in the first nine months of 2026, recording a profit after tax of N1.25 billion, compared with a loss of N4.81 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its insurance revenue increased by 3.70% to N23.81 billion from N22.96 billion, while profit before tax improved to N1.60 billion from a pre-tax loss of N4.72 billion.

The company’s recovery was supported by a reduction in insurance service expenses and net expenses from reinsurance contracts.

Insurance service expenses declined to N15.45 billion from N20.01 billion, helping the insurer reverse the losses recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

LASACO’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 5.24%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 6.73%.

Its total assets increased to N61.23 billion from N39.24 billion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N39.71 billion from N20.36 billion.

The substantial expansion in its capital base contributed to its improved financial position.

LASACO recorded an annualized return on average assets of 3.31% and a return on average equity of 5.54%, both the lowest among the ten insurance companies ranked.

Despite its return to profitability, its share price declined from N2.45 in December 2025 to N1.80 in October 2026, representing an unadjusted price decline of 26.53%.

Its market capitalization stood at N36.58 billion as of October 30, 2026.

9. Prestige Assurance – N1.65 billion

Prestige Assurance was one of the strongest performers in terms of earnings growth, recording N1.65 billion in profit after tax, representing a 116.21% increase from N761.57 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Interestingly, the substantial improvement in profitability came despite a 3.02% decline in insurance revenue to N18.71 billion from N19.29 billion.

Its profit before tax more than doubled to N1.97 billion from N894.02 million.

The company’s earnings recovery was supported by a reduction in insurance service expenses, which declined to N12.46 billion from N17.12 billion.

Prestige’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 8.80%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 10.53%.

Its total assets amounted to N44.57 billion, compared with N39.20 billion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N26.44 billion from N20.27 billion.

The company recorded an annualized return on average assets of 5.24% and a return on average equity of 9.40%.

Despite more than doubling its profitability, Prestige Assurance’s share price declined from N1.58 in December 2025 to N1.36 in October 2026, representing an unadjusted decline of 13.92%.

Its market capitalization stood at N21.25 billion, the lowest among the ten insurance companies ranked.

8. Linkage Assurance – N4.09 billion

Linkage Assurance recorded N4.09 billion in profit after tax for the nine months ended September 2026, representing a 31.07% increase from N3.12 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its insurance revenue increased by 6.49% to N20.55 billion from N19.30 billion, while profit before tax increased by 29.05% to N4.32 billion from N3.34 billion.

The company’s profitability grew considerably faster than its insurance revenue, reflecting an improvement in earnings relative to the size of its insurance business.

Linkage’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 19.88%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 21%.

Its total assets increased to N100.83 billion from N76.90 billion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N66.60 billion from N46.69 billion.

Despite the substantial expansion in its capital base, the insurance company recorded an annualized return on average assets of 6.13% and a return on average equity of 9.62%.

Its market capitalization stood at N49.28 billion as of October 2026.

However, its share price declined from N1.78 in December 2025 to N1.60 in October 2026, representing an unadjusted price decline of 10.11%.

The expansion in its share capital should also be considered when assessing its earnings per share and market valuation.

7. Coronation Insurance – N6.34 billion

Coronation Insurance ranked seventh, recording N6.34 billion in profit after tax, representing a 70.88% increase from N3.71 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its insurance revenue increased by 14.57% to N58.63 billion from N51.18 billion, while profit before tax increased by 66.55% to N8.33 billion from N5 billion.

The substantial improvement in profitability relative to insurance revenue growth reflects a stronger overall earnings performance during the period.

The insurance group’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 10.81%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 14.21%.

Its total assets increased to N134.40 billion from N98.10 billion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N64.84 billion from N48.49 billion.

Coronation Insurance recorded an annualized return on average assets of 7.27%, the fourth-highest among the ten institutions, while its return on average equity stood at 14.92%.

However, its strong financial performance had yet to translate into positive share price performance over the period assessed.

Its share price declined from N3.25 in December 2025 to N2.30 in October 2026, representing an unadjusted decline of 29.23%, the largest among the ten most profitable insurance companies.

Its market capitalization stood at N65.61 billion.

6. Cornerstone Insurance – N7.41 billion

Cornerstone Insurance recorded N7.41 billion in profit after tax, representing an 8.56% decline from N8.10 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Despite the decline in profitability, its insurance revenue increased by 16.70% to N43.31 billion from N37.11 billion.

Its profit before tax declined by 6.93% to N7.74 billion from N8.32 billion, indicating that the expansion in insurance revenue did not translate into higher bottom-line earnings.

Cornerstone’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 17.10%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 17.87%.

Its total assets increased to N149.14 billion from N141.03 billion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N79.44 billion from N71.89 billion.

The insurance group recorded an annualized return on average assets of 6.81%, while its return on average equity stood at 13.13%.

Cornerstone’s market capitalization stood at N82.66 billion as of October 2026, making it the fourth-largest insurance company by market value among the institutions ranked.

However, its share price declined from N5.96 in December 2025 to N4.55 in October 2026, representing a 23.66% decline.

Cornerstone’s performance highlights how growth in insurance revenue and shareholders’ funds does not necessarily translate into stronger profitability within the same reporting period.

5. AXA Mansard Insurance – N10.90 billion

AXA Mansard Insurance ranked fifth, recording a profit after tax of N10.90 billion, representing an 81.48% increase from N6.01 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The insurance group recorded the highest insurance revenue among the ten companies, with revenue increasing by 18.76% to N143.14 billion from N120.53 billion.

Its profit before tax more than doubled to N12.87 billion from N6.10 billion.

However, despite leading in insurance revenue, AXA Mansard ranked fifth in absolute profitability.

Its PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 7.61%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 8.99%.

The group’s total assets increased to N260.66 billion from N227.94 billion at the end of December 2025, making it the second-largest insurance group by assets among the institutions ranked.

Equity attributable to shareholders increased to N62.46 billion from N52.30 billion.

Interestingly, AXA Mansard recorded an annualized return on average equity of 25.54%, the third-highest among the ten insurance companies, while its return on average assets stood at 5.95%.

Despite its strong earnings growth and relatively high returns on shareholders’ funds, the company’s share price declined from N13.70 in December 2025 to N10.75 in October 2026, representing a 21.53% decline.

Its market capitalization stood at N96.75 billion, the third-highest among the ten companies.

4. Mutual Benefits Assurance – N12.27 billion

Mutual Benefits Assurance ranked fourth with a profit after tax of N12.27 billion, representing a 14.06% decline from N14.28 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Despite the decline in profitability, its insurance revenue increased by 7.07% to N65.16 billion from N60.86 billion.

Its profit before tax declined by 9.10% to N13.89 billion from N15.28 billion.

Mutual Benefits recorded the largest absolute and percentage decline in profitability among the ten insurance companies ranked, with its PAT declining by approximately N2.01 billion.

The group’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 18.84%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 21.32%.

Its total assets increased to N207.90 billion from N176.25 billion at the end of December 2025, making it the third-largest insurance group by assets among the institutions ranked.

Equity attributable to shareholders increased to N73.91 billion from N65 billion.

Despite the moderation in profitability, Mutual Benefits recorded an annualized return on average assets of 8.52%, the third-highest among the ten insurance companies.

Its annualized return on average equity stood at 21.93%, ranking fourth.

The company’s market capitalization stood at N61.99 billion, while its share price declined marginally from N3.10 in December 2025 to N3.09 in October 2026, representing a 0.32% decline.

Mutual Benefits’ relatively strong returns on assets and shareholders’ funds indicate that the group remained among the more profitable insurance companies relative to the financial resources deployed, despite its year-on-year earnings decline.

3. AIICO Insurance – N17.28 billion

AIICO Insurance ranked third, recording a profit after tax of N17.28 billion for the nine months ended September 2026, representing a 25.62% increase from N13.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its insurance revenue increased by 14.74% to N114.57 billion from N99.85 billion, while profit before tax increased by 27.31% to N19.42 billion from N15.25 billion.

AIICO’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 15.08%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 16.95%.

The insurance group maintained the largest asset base among the ten insurance companies, with total assets increasing to N708.39 billion from N584.06 billion at the end of December 2025.

Equity attributable to shareholders also increased to N112.55 billion from N98 billion, the highest among the institutions ranked.

However, despite maintaining the largest asset base and shareholders’ funds, AIICO recorded an annualized return on average assets of 3.56%, the second-lowest among the ten companies.

Its annualized return on average equity stood at 21.73%.

The figures highlight the distinction between balance sheet size and profitability relative to the financial resources deployed.

AIICO’s market capitalization stood at N129.95 billion, making it the second-largest insurance company by market value among the institutions ranked.

Despite recording growth in insurance revenue, profitability and shareholders’ funds, its share price declined from N3.79 in December 2025 to N3.55 in October 2026, representing a 6.33% decline.

2. NEM Insurance – N26.77 billion

NEM Insurance ranked second with a profit after tax of N26.77 billion, representing a 30.54% increase from N20.51 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its insurance revenue increased by 7.68% to N115.69 billion from N107.44 billion, making it the second-largest insurance company by insurance revenue among the institutions ranked, behind AXA Mansard.

Its profit before tax increased by 30.54% to N31.02 billion from N23.77 billion.

The company’s earnings growth was supported by stronger insurance and investment results.

Its insurance service result increased to N20.81 billion from N17.05 billion, while its net investment result increased to N19.03 billion from N13.87 billion.

NEM’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 23.14%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was 26.82%.

Both ratios were the second-highest among the ten insurance companies, behind Consolidated Hallmark.

Its total assets increased to N204.22 billion from N178.59 billion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N103.26 billion from N84.01 billion.

Interestingly, NEM ranked second in both returns on average assets and shareholders’ funds, recording an annualized ROAA of 18.65% and ROAE of 38.13%.

Its market capitalization stood at N137.95 billion as of October 2026, the highest among the ten insurance companies ranked.

NEM was also one of only two companies in the ranking to record positive share price performance, with its stock appreciating from N26.80 in December 2025 to N27.50 in October 2026, representing a 2.61% gain.

Although its share price appreciation of 2.61% was considerably lower than its earnings growth of 30.54%, NEM ranked second in absolute profitability, return on average assets and return on average equity, while maintaining the highest market capitalization among the ten insurance companies assessed.

1. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings – N36.80 billion

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings emerged as the most profitable insurance group in the ranking for the first nine months of 2026, recording a profit after tax of N36.80 billion, representing a 502.88% increase from N6.10 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025.

The insurance group also recorded the largest absolute increase in profitability, with its bottom-line earnings rising by approximately N30.70 billion.

Its insurance revenue increased by 36.58% to N42.54 billion from N31.14 billion, while profit before tax increased by 454.02% to N42.64 billion from N7.70 billion.

The group’s earnings performance was supported by significant improvements in both its insurance service result and investment result.

Its investment result increased to N35.13 billion from N4.61 billion, while its insurance service result increased to N13.31 billion from N5.40 billion.

Consolidated Hallmark’s PAT-to-insurance-revenue ratio stood at 86.52%, while its PBT-to-insurance-revenue ratio was approximately 100.25%.

The ratios reflect the substantial contribution of income generated outside insurance revenue to its overall profitability and should not be interpreted as conventional profit margins.

The group’s total assets increased to N111.62 billion from N75.94 billion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N72.23 billion from N42.16 billion.

Despite having a considerably smaller balance sheet than several insurance companies ranked below it, Consolidated Hallmark recorded the highest annualized return on average equity and return on average assets, at 85.80% and 52.32%, respectively.

Its market capitalization stood at N70.46 billion as of October 2026, making it the fifth-largest insurance company by market value among the institutions ranked.

Its share price appreciated from N4.34 in December 2025 to N6.50 in October 2026, representing a 49.77% gain, the strongest price performance among the ten most profitable insurance companies.

Consolidated Hallmark’s performance highlights its significant improvement in absolute profitability, returns on shareholders’ funds and market valuation.

More insights

While absolute profitability provides insight into the earnings capacity of an insurance company, return on average equity and return on average assets provide additional insight into how efficiently insurers utilize their financial resources to generate earnings.

Interestingly, Consolidated Hallmark and NEM Insurance occupied the first and second positions across all three profitability measures.

Consolidated Hallmark’s annualized ROAE of 85.80% was significantly ahead of NEM Insurance’s 38.13% and AXA Mansard’s 25.54%.

In terms of return on average assets, Consolidated Hallmark also led with 52.32%, followed by NEM Insurance at 18.65% and Mutual Benefits Assurance at 8.52%.

The ranking also highlights the difference between balance sheet size and profitability.

AIICO Insurance, with total assets of N708.39 billion, maintained the largest asset base among the ten companies but ranked third in absolute profitability and ninth in return on average assets.

In contrast, Consolidated Hallmark generated the highest profit despite having total assets of N111.62 billion, equivalent to approximately 15.76% of AIICO’s asset base.

The divergence between financial performance and market performance was equally noteworthy.

Despite the combined profitability of the ten companies increasing by 74.40%, eight recorded share price declines between December 2025 and October 2026.

Coronation Insurance, AXA Mansard and Prestige Assurance recorded significant earnings growth but experienced double-digit share price declines during the period.