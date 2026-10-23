Rite Foods Unveils LIDA Malt Beverage Drink Brand, distinctively “Made for You”

Rite Foods Limited has expanded its beverage portfolio with the introduction of LIDA Malt Classic, a non-alcoholic malt beverage created to offer consumers another choice in Nigeria’s competitive malt drink market.

Anchored on the proposition “LIDA Malt. Made for You,” the brand reflects the company’s focus on developing products that respond to consumer preferences and fit naturally into everyday life.

LIDA Malt Classic was introduced to the media during a recent immersion programme at Rite Foods’ manufacturing facility in Ososa, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, held on October 15, 2026. The programme provided an opportunity for media representatives and content creators to learn about the new product and gain insight into the manufacturing operations behind the company’s growing portfolio.

Speaking during the programme, Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, highlighted the company’s continued commitment to product development and delivering quality offerings to the Nigerian market. He noted that LIDA Malt is designed to complement everyday occasions, from meals and social gatherings to moments of relaxation and refreshment.

Currently available in its Classic variant and packaged in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, LIDA Malt marks another step in Rite Foods’ efforts to expand its beverage offerings through locally manufactured products.

Commenting on the addition to the company’s portfolio, Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, said the introduction of LIDA Malt reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and its drive to respond to evolving consumer expectations.

He noted that the company continues to explore opportunities to strengthen its portfolio with products that combine quality, consumer relevance and distinctive brand propositions.

Toyin Nnodi, Head of Marketing at Rite Foods Limited, said the idea behind LIDA Malt was to create a brand that connects with consumers and their everyday experiences.

“LIDA Malt was developed with the consumer in mind. We understand that people want quality products that fit their preferences and everyday routines. With LIDA Malt Classic, we are introducing an offering built around that understanding. Our ‘Made for You’ proposition reflects our commitment to keeping consumers at the heart of what we do,” Nnodi said.

She added that the introduction demonstrates Rite Foods’ continued focus on understanding changing consumer preferences and developing products that respond to them.

LIDA Malt further strengthens Rite Foods’ beverage portfolio, which includes Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks, available in 13 variants; Bigi Premium Drinking Water; Sosa Fruit Drink, with five variants; and Fearless Energy Drink. The company also produces Rite Spicy Beef, Bigi Beef and Bigi Flex Sausages, supported by automated manufacturing infrastructure and technology.

Beyond its product portfolio, Rite Foods continues to pursue operational efficiency and sustainability through the integration of cleaner energy sources into its manufacturing operations.

During the factory tour, Eze highlighted the role of energy management in the company’s long-term business strategy, noting that the pursuit of cleaner and more efficient energy solutions supports productivity, sustainability and business continuity.

“Our approach recognises the realities of industrial operations in Nigeria while deliberately pursuing cleaner, more efficient and more resilient energy solutions that support sustainability, productivity and business continuity,” he said.

According to Eze, approximately 95 per cent of the company’s energy consumption is derived from natural gas and solar power, while diesel accounts for the remaining five per cent of its energy mix.

With the introduction of LIDA Malt Classic, Rite Foods continues to build its presence in Nigeria’s food and beverage market, bringing another locally manufactured beverage to consumers under a proposition centred on quality, relevance and everyday enjoyment.