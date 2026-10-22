Real Estate cashback housing cooperative holds 2026 AGM, reaffirms commitment to wealth creation and member empowerment

The Real Estate Cashback Housing Cooperative Society (RECB) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), bringing together members and stakeholders to reflect on the cooperative’s growth, review its performance, and reaffirm its commitment to creating sustainable wealth through real estate. With a community of over 10,000 members across countries, RECB continues to advance its mission […]

The Real Estate Cashback Housing Cooperative Society (RECB) held its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), bringing together members and stakeholders to reflect on the cooperative’s growth, review its performance, and reaffirm its commitment to creating sustainable wealth through real estate.

With a community of over 10,000 members across countries, RECB continues to advance its mission of making real estate investment more accessible while providing members with opportunities to participate in property ownership and wealth creation.

The 2026 AGM provided a platform to reflect on the cooperative’s journey, assess its investment portfolio, recognise the collective contributions of its members, and outline its continued commitment to responsible investment, transparency, and long-term value creation.

Speaking at the AGM, the President of the Cooperative, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to empowering members through collective participation in real estate and building a sustainable platform for wealth creation.

In his address, Dr. Olatujoye said, The Real Estate Cashback Housing Cooperative was established on a fundamental belief: that the opportunity to build wealth through real estate should not be limited to a select few. By bringing people together through collective ownership and participation, RECB is creating opportunities for more individuals to take meaningful steps towards financial security and lasting wealth.

He added that “Every investment, every development, and every milestone reinforces our responsibility to remain focused on our mission and be accountable to the people who make this cooperative what it is. As we look to the future, our focus remains on strengthening our investment portfolio, expanding opportunities for our members, upholding responsible investment practices, and building a cooperative that continues to create value for generations to come”

Presenting the Cooperatives milestone in the last one year, the treasurer of the cooperative, Mr. Prosper Emapkor stated that RECB Operates under the philosophy of “Building Wealth. Empowering Members. Creating Legacies, and has continued to build a property-backed investment portfolio spanning residential developments, estates, commercial projects, and other real estate assets.

He highlighted some of its portfolio to include estate developments by its partner company Zylus Homes such as Arizon Estate, Tiwa Commercial Hub, Tiwa Gardens, Tiwa Gardens II, Lekki Pride II, Lekki Pride III, Zylus Court and its extensions, and Lekki Avana. Collectively, these investments have been valued at over ₦115 billion, reflecting the scale of the cooperative’s real estate interests and its commitment to asset-backed wealth creation.

The presentation offered members an opportunity to review the breadth of the cooperative’s investments and reflect on the role of collective participation in expanding access to real estate opportunities.

A key highlight of the 2026 AGM was the opportunity for members to share their personal experiences, investment journeys, and perspectives on being part of the Real Estate Cashback Housing Cooperative Society.

Through a series of member testimonials, participants reflected on their experiences with the cooperative, the role of real estate in their wealth-building aspirations, and the importance of having access to a community focused on collective investment and property ownership

The AGM concluded with closing remarks by Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye, Chief Executive Officer of Zylus Homes, the cooperative’s real estate development partner.

In her remarks, Mrs. Olatujoye emphasised the importance of sustaining members’ confidence through quality real estate development, responsible business practices, and a shared commitment to creating long-term value.

She noted that the relationship between real estate development and collective investment goes beyond the acquisition of properties, highlighting the need to build sustainable communities, deliver on development commitments, and create opportunities that support members’ aspirations for wealth creation.

She also acknowledged the role of RECB members in the cooperative’s journey, noting that their continued participation and confidence remain important to its growth and future ambitions.

The 2026 AGM marked another opportunity for RECB to celebrate its progress, strengthen relationships with its members, and reaffirm its commitment to making real estate participation more accessible.