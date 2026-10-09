Meet Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, Nigerian founders of Moove exiting home market

Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, the British-born Nigerian entrepreneurs behind global mobility fintech Moove, are preparing to close the company's Nigerian operations six years after launching the business in Lagos.

Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, the British-born Nigerian entrepreneurs behind global mobility fintech Moove, are preparing to close the company’s Nigerian operations six years after launching the business in Lagos.

As part of its departure, Moove announced that it would transfer ownership of eligible vehicles valued at approximately N35 billion to existing customers at no additional cost, effective October 1, 2026.

The company also disclosed plans to reward its employees with free cars, describing the initiative as recognition of the contributions made by its Nigerian workforce and customers.

Meet the founders

Ladi Delano – Co-founder and Co-CEO

Ladi Delano is a British-born Nigerian entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience establishing and scaling businesses across Africa and Asia.

Before co-founding Moove, Delano had built a portfolio of investments through Grace Lake Partners, a venture studio he established in 2014 to develop commercially viable businesses addressing economic and social challenges.

Between 2014 and 2019, he served as the firm’s founding and managing partner, overseeing investments and operations across different sectors.

He subsequently became Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux Grace Lake, a partnership operating in Nigeria’s outdoor advertising industry, between 2016 and 2019.

The business developed a network of digital advertising screens across Lagos, contributing to the expansion of the city’s outdoor advertising infrastructure.

Ladi Delano’s Education

Delano holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Oxford and a Master of Public Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

His academic background combines business development interests with public policy, an area closely related to his investments in infrastructure and emerging-market enterprises.

He was previously recognised by Forbes Africa as one of its young African entrepreneurs to watch.

In 2019, Delano co-founded Moove alongside Jide Odunsi, applying his experience in building businesses to the challenge of vehicle ownership and financing for commercial drivers.

Jide Odunsi – Co-founder and CEO

Jide Odunsi is a British-born Nigerian investment banker, management consultant and entrepreneur whose career spans global financial markets and African business development.

Before entering entrepreneurship, Odunsi worked at Goldman Sachs in London between 2005 and 2012, rising to senior positions within the firm’s equities division.

He served as an executive director and vice president in macro derivatives strategies, managing a gross investment portfolio valued at approximately $500 million across multiple asset classes.

His responsibilities also included trading operations covering emerging markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as the automation of approximately $50 billion in annual client order flow.

Following his investment banking career, Odunsi joined McKinsey & Company in Lagos in July 2013, working as a management consultant until September 2014.

At McKinsey, he worked on investment modelling, market expansion strategies and commercial due diligence for pharmaceutical businesses operating in Nigeria and Ghana.

Odunsi later became a founding partner at Grace Lake Partners, where he participated in developing ventures across healthcare, retail and media.

Between 2016 and 2019, he also worked with Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital, supporting the development of its Nigerian operations.

His responsibilities included developing the hospital’s market-entry strategy, securing a technical assistance and equipment supply agreement with General Electric Africa, and advising on approximately $15 million in project financing.

Odunsi holds a bachelor’s degree from the London School of Economics and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

His professional profile also lists postgraduate studies in Sustainable Urban Development at the University of Oxford.

What you should know

Moove was established in Lagos in 2020, initially operating 76 vehicles under a financing model that allowed ride-hailing drivers to earn income while making payments towards vehicle ownership.

The company subsequently expanded beyond Nigeria, attracting international investors and developing partnerships with major mobility operators.

In March 2024, Uber led Moove’s $100 million Series B funding round, valuing the company at approximately $750 million.

In August 2026, Moove raised another $250 million in Series C funding led by Mubadala Investment Company, with Woven Capital and Ion Pacific as co-leads. The transaction valued the company at $2.1 billion, establishing it as one of Africa’s most valuable technology startups.